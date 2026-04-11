DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Linda Seeley's avatar
Linda Seeley
3h

I often criticize myself for caring too much and working too hard within the absolute futility of stopping the madness. This piece gives me perspective and hope. I again understand that hope is not a feeling, but an action. We create hope when we give ourselves to healing the world.

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David McDonell's avatar
David McDonell
4h

Excellent piece, thank you!

Your ref to Faulkner: "Humanity will not merely endure. It will prevail, because humanity “has a soul, a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice and endurance.”

🙏👏👍👊

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