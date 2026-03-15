DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
Mar 15Edited

So, the Mad King trusts his own 'gut' rather than intelligence reports and analyses from CIA and military experts. "Soo-prise, soo-prise!" as Gomer Pyle might say.

The experience of a quick "win" in Venezuela gave Trump a dose of hubris, enough to make a "sneak attack" in Iran while we were in the midst of negotiations (sounds like shades of Pearl Harbor to me, with the US as the rule-of-law-breaking aggressor state) and now we're in an undeclared war, we're expending munitions at an unsustainable rate, our Middle East allies are getting bombarded by Shaheeds and ballistic missiles, the global energy markets are going nuts, and the Iranian regime is just as hard-line as ever, if not more so.

Thank you, O Mighty Orange One - "It's a fine mess you've gotten us into now!" as Oliver Hardy might say.

Michael, thanks for pulling these reports together and giving us a fuller picture of this continuing tragic comedy show. Please keep doing this work. God knows we need it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
RuthAnne Leibman's avatar
RuthAnne Leibman
Mar 15

Another good piece, well explained, thank you. Strategic judgment is clearly not Trump’s strong suite. It has certainly seemed as though he was emboldened by the Venezuelan invasion, which could easily have gone badly with the helicopter having been attacked. It seems like there is no good way out.

Reply
Share
1 reply
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture