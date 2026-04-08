DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
5h

Netanyahu does not want a ceasefire. He will do what he can to stop it. And now that Trump is hearing that he waved a white flag his fragile ego and Netanyahu's urging may make him walk right back in. Hope not, but .....

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Craig Sharon's avatar
Craig Sharon
5h

100% predictable. The “deal” allowed everyone to catch a breath and for Trump, specifically, to walk away from his threatened war crimes without admitting anything. I’m not surprised, but I do wish that the media would wise up and call it what it is.

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