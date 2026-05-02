It’s been a few weeks since we took a trip down Trump’s Truth social feed. I know most of you would never go there and are probably thinking why would I even let Sellers drag me there. I get that. But I kinda feel like it’s my civic duty to scroll through it every now and then, and when I do, I kinda feel a further civic duty to just share what I see there. It’s a useful reset in the sense that it helps remind us that the world we see, the world we inhabit, is a very different world from the world that is perhaps best described as the MAGAverse.

I’ll start with some posts by Trump that I’m NOT including here because they are just boring. He has about ten posts praising various Indiana politicians, endorsing some, etc. Yawn. Then there’s this one from yesterday morning:

And this one from Thursday night.

And these.

So far, everything I’ve shared was posted by Trump. But then there are the fever memes that show up on his feed and if you go there you have to see them even if what you’re looking for is Trump’s actual posts.

Ready, set, go!

MS Comment on What We Just Saw

There. You did it.

If you’re still here, it means you made it through all 26 fever memes.

Thank you. I know it wasn’t easy.

The question is: what did it feel like?

For me, it felt like walking through a fever dream that had somehow become a political movement. Obama in chains. Hillary before a military tribunal. Enemies lists dressed up as justice. Revenge presented as patriotism. Madness rendered as memes, then passed around as community bonding.

But the harder thing to think about is this: MAGA Americans look at the same material and feel something very different.

They may feel recognition. Vindication. Catharsis. Comfort. Righteousness. Truth.

And that is the part I cannot get past.

Used to be, in politics we argued about policy. Remember those days? The days when politics meant arguing over marginal tax rates, border enforcement levels, school curricula, or foreign policy priorities. Those arguments can be fierce, but they still belong to the world of politics. We’re way beyond that.

This is something else.

This is a contest over reality itself.

One group looks at these images and sees derangement. Another sees truth finally spoken without apology. One group sees authoritarian fantasy. Another sees long-delayed accountability. One group sees a country being poisoned. Another sees a country being awakened.

How do you bridge that?

Can it be bridged by better leadership? By the right speech at the right moment? By a candidate who finds the magic language of national healing? I would like to believe that. Part of me still does. Countries have come back from terrible periods before. People get tired of rage. Movements burn hot and then burn out. Pendulums swing.

But another part of me worries that something more durable is now in place.

Social media did not create the fracture, but it gave the fracture a nervous system. It allowed people to live inside self-reinforcing worlds where every fear is confirmed, every enemy is monstrous, every rumor is plausible, every humiliation has an explanation, and every act of cruelty can be rebranded as courage.

And now AI is arriving just in time to make unreality cheaper, faster, more personalized, and more addictive.

So yes, maybe Trump loses the House. Maybe he loses the Senate. Maybe Democrats win the White House in 2028, assuming the machinery of elections still functions normally and the country accepts the result. Those things matter. They matter enormously.

But they do not, by themselves, solve the deeper problem.

Because then what?

Democrats win. Expectations rise. Governing proves hard. Prices remain high. Institutions remain sluggish. The border remains complicated. Wars and crises keep arriving. The online outrage machine never sleeps. Disappointment sets in. Anti-incumbency returns. Republicans come back, perhaps with a Trumpy candidate, someone younger, smoother, and more disciplined. Then the cycle begins again.

Anti-incumbency. Victory. Failure. Backlash. Victory. Failure. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Where does that leave us?

It leaves us exhausted. It leaves us vulnerable to the next demagogue, the next conspiracy, the next politics of revenge. It leaves us with elections that may still happen, but with less and less shared faith in what they mean. It leaves us with a country that can change parties without changing course, because the deeper sickness has not been cured.

And yet I do not want to end in despair.

Maybe that is stubbornness. Maybe it is self-protection. Maybe it is just Saturday.

Because the temptation, after scrolling through all of this, is to throw up your hands and walk away. Go play golf. Go play pickleball. Watch a movie. Read a book. Sit outside. Talk to your spouse. Call a friend. Do anything other than keep staring into the machinery of American madness.

And honestly, that may not be the worst instinct.

There is a lot of life outside this darkness. There are still decent people everywhere. There are still neighbors who would help each other in an emergency before asking how they voted. There are still Americans showing up, marching, organizing, voting, writing, donating, reading, arguing in good faith, trying to hold the line.

Look at No Kings. Look at the people who came out not because they were paid, not because they were told, but because they still believe the country is worth defending.

Look at this little corner of the internet. Look at the comments. Look at the people trying, in their own ways, to stay sane without becoming numb.

That matters.

The fracture is real. It is terrible. It has put walls between Americans who once did not have to live that way. It has turned politics into identity, identity into combat, and combat into entertainment. It has made many of us suspicious, tired, and heartsick.

But none of us are alone.

That may not be a solution. It may not be a strategy. It may not be enough.

But it is something.

And on some days, including this one, something is what we have.

At least we don’t have to feel alone, and I thank you all for that.