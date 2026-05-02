DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Egan's avatar
Kevin Egan
5h

I think restoring the level of content moderation we had pre-Trump would be good – enough with the threats and the racist slurs. That wouldn’t stop this meme craziness, though: free speech!

For that, I think Finland may have the best answer: “Finland's media literacy curriculum is integrated throughout the educational system, starting from early childhood and continuing through adult education. It emphasizes critical thinking, media analysis, and ethical media behavior, preparing students to navigate the digital world effectively.”

Seems to work, at least in Finland…which we ain’t, but worth trying.

Along with civics!

Reply
Share
5 replies
Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
3h

Sick cultish stuff. Need to look more closely at how cults form and how they dissolve. My impression is, usually when the personality around which the cult had formed goes away. They seem not easily transferable, which will be bad news for JD Vance.

Reply
Share
2 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture