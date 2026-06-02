There was a time, not very long ago, when a federal prosecutor walked into court carrying a built-in advantage that had nothing to do with the strength of any one case.

Judges trusted the Department of Justice. Not blindly. But as a general operating principle, the courts treated DOJ lawyers as representatives of an institution that had internal controls, career norms, supervisory review, and a culture of candor to the court. If a DOJ lawyer made a representation, judges tended to assume it had been checked. If the government said a fact was true, courts gave it weight. If prosecutors brought a case, judges generally assumed the normal machinery of federal prosecution had done its work.

That assumption is now under visible strain. We have seen the warning signs build over time. The James Comey and Letitia James prosecutions raised obvious questions about political targeting and the use of inexperienced loyalists in sensitive cases. The Abrego Garcia matter produced a judicial finding of vindictive prosecution. The deportation-flight litigation generated allegations that senior DOJ leadership contemplated telling courts to “ignore” orders, allegations DOJ has denied but that fit into a larger pattern of confrontation with judicial authority. And across the country, judges have increasingly complained that DOJ lawyers have been inaccurate, evasive, overaggressive, careless, or not candid with the court.

But the Broadview Six case may be the cleanest recent example of the larger problem. It is not just a case where DOJ lost. It is a case where the prosecution collapsed after the judge got a clearer look at what happened inside the grand jury process. And the growing implication is that judges throughout the federal circuits are growing skeptical of the integrity of the Trump DOJ — and that has potentially profound longterm implications that could outlast Trump.

Broadview Six: The Case That Should Make Everyone Stop and Look

The Broadview Six case began with a September 2025 protest outside the ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois, part of the Trump administration’s Chicago immigration crackdown. Prosecutors claimed the six defendants were not merely protesting, but had joined a crowd that surrounded an ICE agent’s vehicle, blocked or impeded it as it tried to enter the facility, and damaged it — including allegations that protesters scratched or marked anti-police language on the vehicle. DOJ initially treated this as a felony conspiracy to injure or impede a federal officer, turning a chaotic protest encounter into a major federal case. But the prosecution steadily unraveled: two defendants were dropped, the felony conspiracy charge disappeared, and the remaining misdemeanor case collapsed only after Judge April Perry reviewed the grand jury record and found prosecutorial conduct she described as unlike anything she had seen in hundreds, if not thousands, of grand jury transcripts.

The reported details are extraordinary. The problem was not merely that prosecutors pushed a weak case. Judge Perry reportedly found that prosecutors had engaged in improper communications with grand jurors outside the normal grand jury process, vouched for the strength of the case, and helped steer the process after an initial grand jury apparently refused to indict. WTTW reported that prosecutors allegedly removed or sidelined grand jurors who disagreed with the government’s theory, presented the case again to a second grand jury, and engaged in “vouching” by assuring jurors the case would not have been presented unless the allegations were warranted.

CBS Chicago reported that the U.S. Attorney told Judge Perry he had only recently learned of the alleged misconduct, including a prosecutor meeting with a grand juror outside proceedings and other jurors who disagreed with the case being dismissed or prevented from participating.

ABC7 Chicago reported that acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros apologized to Judge Perry in court and acknowledged that a prosecutor had misled grand jurors by vouching for the evidence.

This is not a technicality.

The grand jury is supposed to stand between the government and the accused. It is not supposed to be a rubber stamp manipulated until it produces the result prosecutors want. Federal prosecutors have enormous influence over grand juries because the defense is not in the room, the rules of evidence are relaxed, and prosecutors control the presentation. That is precisely why prosecutorial restraint matters so much.

If a federal prosecutor improperly vouches for the case, pressures or excludes skeptical grand jurors, or communicates with grand jurors outside the proper setting, the damage is not merely procedural. It goes to the legitimacy of the charging process itself.

That is why Broadview matters. It is a case study in what happens when the ordinary trust placed in DOJ is no longer safe.

The Staffing Collapse Behind the Courtroom Breakdown

This is not happening in a vacuum. The Justice Department has been losing lawyers at a scale that would be destabilizing in any major institution, but especially in one whose work depends on judgment, institutional memory, and norms that are often unwritten.

Reuters reported in January that DOJ had lost a net 8,900 employees since Trump took office, including 2,526 lawyers who retired or quit, another 261 lawyers who left through force reductions, transfers, or other separations, and only 503 lawyer hires.

That is not just churn. That is institutional depletion. And the losses have not been evenly distributed. Some of the most sensitive and norm-dependent units have been among the hardest hit.

The Civil Rights Division has been devastated. About three-quarters of the division’s lawyers had left since Trump took office. The Federal Programs Branch, the elite unit that defends major administration policies in court, reportedly lost nearly two-thirds of its lawyers earlier in Trump’s second term. That is significant because Federal Programs is the office that has to stand before judges and defend the administration’s highest-profile actions — immigration orders, funding freezes, agency restructurings, birthright citizenship policies, and other major executive-power fights.

The Public Integrity Section has also reportedly been hollowed out, and other parts of Main Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Offices have seen major departures.

These are not interchangeable bodies. Experienced DOJ lawyers are not just people who know how to file motions. They are the people who know when not to file them. They know how to say no. They know how to tell political leadership that a case is not ready, that a representation is too aggressive, that a declaration is not good enough, that a grand jury presentation crosses the line, that a court order must be obeyed even when the client hates it.

When those people leave, the consequences are predictable. Weak cases get brought. Risky positions get taken. Inexperienced lawyers get put into dangerous situations. Political appointees hear less internal resistance. Courts see more mistakes.

And then judges begin to notice.

Judicial Distrust Is Becoming a Feature, Not a Bug

Federal judges are accustomed to hard-fought litigation. They are accustomed to aggressive advocacy. They are accustomed to government lawyers defending controversial policies.

What is different now is the tone and nature of the judicial reaction.

Judges are not merely saying, “The government’s legal argument is wrong.” They are increasingly saying, in substance: “We are not sure we can trust what the government is telling us.”

That is a profound shift.

Bloomberg Law reported in April that DOJ had made a series of court missteps, including inaccurate statements in a Rhode Island case involving demands for state voter records and an apology by a DOJ lawyer in Washington state for missing a deadline because of unfamiliarity with local procedures.

The Rhode Island gender-care subpoena matter is another example. A federal judge reportedly criticized DOJ for its handling of a subpoena seeking sensitive patient information related to gender-affirming care, accusing the department of misleading another court and engaging in “dirty pool.”

In New Jersey, DOJ reportedly acknowledged more than 50 violations of federal court orders in immigration-related cases. That included missed bond-hearing deadlines, late releases, and detainee transfers despite court orders restricting transfer or removal. One violation can be a mistake. More than 50 begins to look like institutional failure.

And then there is Broadview, where the issue was not a missed deadline or a defective brief, but the integrity of the grand jury process itself.

This is what makes the moment so serious. Judicial distrust of DOJ used to be rare. It happened, but it was exceptional. It was the kind of thing that set off alarms precisely because DOJ’s ordinary credibility was so valuable.

Now the alarm bells are coming from multiple courts, in multiple kinds of cases, in multiple parts of the country.

Clearly, not every DOJ lawyer is acting improperly. Many apolitical career prosecutors remain in the department and are trying to do their jobs under extreme pressure. But that is part of the point. The institution is placing its own lawyers in positions where the old norms are harder to maintain, the internal guardrails are weaker, and the courts are being asked to trust a department that is repeatedly giving them reasons not to.

DOJ Cannot Function Properly Without Trust

The Justice Department is powerful because it can indict, investigate, subpoena, seize, detain, deport, and defend the federal government in court. But its power depends on something less visible: credibility.

A judge cannot personally investigate every factual representation in every government filing. A court cannot re-run every agency process from scratch. A grand jury cannot protect citizens if prosecutors manipulate the room. A criminal defendant cannot receive fair process if the government’s charging decisions are driven by political retaliation. A civil litigant cannot get justice if DOJ lawyers treat candor as optional. A detainee cannot rely on habeas protection if court orders become negotiable.

The system works only if DOJ can be trusted to exercise restraint before the court is forced to intervene.

That is why the staffing collapse matters so much. Career DOJ lawyers are not just bureaucratic ballast. They are the culture carriers. They transmit the habits that keep government power within bounds. They remember what happened the last time a certain argument was made and rejected. They know which lines cannot be crossed. They understand that a government lawyer is not just an advocate but an officer of the court with a special obligation to justice.

When that culture is weakened, the damage shows up first as mistakes. Then as judicial irritation. Then as sanctions threats. Then as dismissed cases. Then as a deeper question: whether DOJ’s word still carries the weight it once did.

Broadview is important because it gives that abstract concern a concrete form. A federal prosecution of protesters at an ICE facility did not merely weaken under scrutiny. It collapsed after the judge examined the grand jury process and prosecutors acknowledged misconduct.

That is not normal. And the consequences cannot be easily reversed.

The Practical Consequence

Obviously — the first group this is bad for would be Trump’s political enemies, now feeling the heat of a politicized DOJ. But this is not only bad for Trump’s enemies. It is bad for law enforcement. It is bad for defendants. It is bad for victims. It is bad for judges. It is bad for the country.

A DOJ that overreaches politically also becomes a DOJ that loses cases it should not lose. A DOJ that drives out experienced lawyers also becomes a DOJ that mishandles ordinary prosecutions. A DOJ that burns its credibility with judges also makes it harder for courts to trust even legitimate government representations. A DOJ that treats court orders casually invites stricter supervision, slower proceedings, more discovery fights, and more skepticism in every future case.

The practical consequence is not just scandal. It is dysfunction.

Cases collapse. Dangerous defendants may benefit from prosecutorial chaos. Wrongly charged defendants may spend months or years fighting cases that never should have been brought. Judges are forced to police conduct that internal DOJ supervision used to catch. Career lawyers who remain must argue under a cloud created by political leadership. The public sees prosecution less as neutral law enforcement and more as an extension of presidential will.

That is the danger. The Department of Justice cannot operate like a campaign war room and still expect to be treated like the Department of Justice. It cannot use the prestige of federal prosecution while discarding the habits that earned that prestige. It cannot ask judges for trust while repeatedly giving them reasons for doubt.

The Broadview Six case should be understood in that larger frame. It is not an isolated embarrassment. It is a symptom of a department whose credibility problem is becoming structural.

And once DOJ loses the trust of the courts, it is not easily restored.

MS Note: I’ll end this on a personal note. In my work as a criminal defense investigator I primarily do federal cases, and as a result I interract quite a bit with DOJ prosecutors. 95%++ of all cases end in a plea agreement and my work feeds directly into that process—I investigate the facts of the case, the “nature and circumstances” of the offense conduct, the personal history and characteristics of the defendant, then prepare materials that we present with the defense team directly to AUSAs and DOJ supervisors. Even though this is technically “adversarial” — the working process is fairly collegial and DOJ prosecutors in my experience are for the most part high calibre lawyers with a genuine goal of achieving justice, not just “winning.” These changes that I write about above are beginning to affect the broad workings of the department. To me this feels like a fundamental problem for actual justice in this country. I worry about how far DOJ will slide; and how hard it will be to bring it back, if ever that becomes possible.

SOURCES

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