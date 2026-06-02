DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Jim Hutchins's avatar
Jim Hutchins
8h

I am a scientist and teacher who has taught over 10,000 health professionals. Yet I was summarily fired (even with tenure protections).

Trump and his henchmen have destroyed American science and American professional education. They're not coming back. I find advocacy groups to be pouring weak tea.

For science and education, it's time to retire from the parapets and begin planning how we are going to rebuild the village and re-dig an unpoisoned well.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
8h

Judicial and public distrust of the Trump DOJ is a good thing. We radical left wingers have distrusted the DOJ since Merrick Garland, and definitely since Pam Bondi., only now it seems is the judiciary, which is much more educated and informed than we, is catching on.

That has a lot to say about the Justice system.

Justice for us, the law for the rest: a dual standard in the legal system, where the powerful and connected seem to operate under one set of rules, while the rest of society faces a different, often harsher, reality.

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