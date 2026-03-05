DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Mar 5

Hope she gets prosecuted by someone. As to her replacement- to use a popular phrase- we are going from "tweedle dumb to tweedle dumber". The supply of these people is endless. The devil must be awash in souls these days.

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RRocinante's avatar
RRocinante
Mar 5

I am from Oklahoma. It won't take long for people to realize this isn't good either.

He is possibly the least intelligent person to ever be a US Senator. It's bad.

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