DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
4d

Must be a geat feeling. Groveling and butt kissing like a true toady - and still big daddy tosses you aside. And now the knowledge that you will be investigated and prosecuted like the criminal you have become. Enjoy, Pam.

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Francesca Cee's avatar
Francesca Cee
4d

I really don't know why anyone dances with this devil. He eventually stabs EVERYONE in the back. Not even hard core loyalty is good enough. These people ruin their lives to work for him and then are left with nothing but shame. They must all think "well, I'm different." No, no one is immune.

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