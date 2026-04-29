DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Al Bernasconi's avatar
Al Bernasconi
3h

These MAGA justices know that out right overturning the voting act would continue to damage the GOP. They have used the shadow docket and now carefully concealed opinions to stop our elections from operating normally. THERE WERE VERY FEW PROBLEMS with our elections and we used to be the envy of the world for that. Trump has conned the ignorants into believing that it’s broken. And those that KNOW BETTER have allowed this to happen. ALL OF THESE PEOPLE NEED TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE as traitors to our Constitution. ALL OF THEM justices, politicians, cabinet members and special envoys. ALL OF THEM. If we don’t our country is gone…..

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
2h

86 right-wing SCOTUS.

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