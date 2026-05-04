Scne of the shooting near the Washington Monument and White House.

An armed suspect was shot by U.S. Secret Service officers Monday afternoon near the Washington Monument after he allegedly fled from officers and opened fire. The incident briefly locked down the White House and took place shortly after Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area, according to early official accounts and press reporting. The following report summarizes the available details.

The Shooting

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, near 15th Street SW and Independence Avenue SW, close to the Washington Monument and within the broader security environment around the White House complex. Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said plainclothes Secret Service personnel first noticed a suspicious person who appeared to be carrying a firearm. Quinn said agents saw the “imprint” or visual outline of a weapon on the individual and alerted uniformed Secret Service officers.

According to Quinn, uniformed officers approached the suspect, who fled on foot and then fired in the direction of officers. Secret Service personnel returned fire and struck him. A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to Reuters.

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified. His condition remains unknown. AP reports that he was taken to a hospital, but officials had not disclosed his condition as of the latest early account.

A juvenile bystander was also struck during the incident. Officials said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening. NBC Washington described the injury as a graze wound, and Quinn said investigators believe the juvenile may have been hit by the suspect’s gunfire rather than by Secret Service fire, though that point remains part of the investigation.

The Vance Motorcade Question

The detail that immediately gives this incident national significance is the timing: Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting. Reuters reports that the motorcade had transited the area “not long before” the exchange of fire.

But officials are being careful. As of now, they are not saying Vance was targeted. Reuters reports there was no indication at this stage that the suspect was trying to approach or target the vice president’s motorcade.

White House Briefly Locked Down

The White House was briefly locked down after the shooting. Reporters were moved from outside into the briefing room while the area was secured. President Trump was inside the White House at the time, attending a small business event, which reportedly continued without interruption.

The Secret Service urged the public to avoid the area while law enforcement responded. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Summary of What We Know Now

To summarize, the core facts, as of the early reporting, are these:

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near 15th Street SW and Independence Avenue SW, close to the Washington Monument.

Plainclothes Secret Service personnel spotted a suspicious person who appeared to be carrying a firearm.

Uniformed Secret Service officers approached the suspect. He allegedly fled and fired at officers.

Secret Service officers returned fire and struck the suspect. He was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.

A juvenile bystander was also injured, apparently by gunfire, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting, but officials have not said the suspect was targeting Vance.

The White House was briefly locked down, but President Trump’s event inside continued.

Updates to follow as more becomes known.

SOURCES

https://apnews.com/article/e941546200fa1a2a487b63addf6ced77

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/secret-service-scene-shooting-washington-says-one-person-shot-by-law-enforcement-2026-05-04/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/05/04/capitol-hill-shooting-white-house-lockdown/

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/shooting-near-national-mall-dc-secret-service-officer-involved/4100097/

https://abcnews.com/US/secret-service-officers-exchange-gunfire-armed-suspect-white/story?id=132651102