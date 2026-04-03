DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Michael Sellers
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UPDATE 10:19 AM PACIFIC: NY Times and others are now reporting that one crew member has been rescued. The fate of the other is not known. I will update as more is known.

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Pat A.
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My thoughts are with the aircrew and the combat search teams working to rescue them from inside Iran. May they all get out okay.

I guess we now know that Iran's air defenses were not totally obliterated - or maybe they just threw rocks.

Trump is a dangerous fool, assisted by a religious fanatic.

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