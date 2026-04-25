This morning’s Iran story begins with a Trump post.

Yesterday, the White House was telling reporters that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were headed to Islamabad for a new round of talks with Iran. Today, Trump says the trip is off.

That is the public posture this morning: no trip, no meeting, no second round in Islamabad, at least not now. Trump says Iran can call if it wants to talk.

But the sequence matters. This was not a long-planned mission being canceled after weeks of failed negotiations. This was a trip announced, inflated, doubted, and killed in roughly the space of a day.

Iran Never Fully Accepted the Premise

The first thing to understand is that Iran never publicly accepted the American version of the story.

Washington’s version was that Witkoff and Kushner were going to Pakistan to engage in ceasefire talks with Iran. Tehran’s version was different. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi went to Islamabad, but Iran insisted there was no direct U.S.-Iran meeting scheduled. The Iranian line was that Araghchi was in Pakistan to speak with Pakistani officials, convey Iran’s views, and work through mediation — not sit down across the table from Trump’s representatives. Iran was very firm and clear and consistent about this.

That difference is not a small one. It goes to the center of the diplomatic problem.

The United States wanted the optics of momentum: envoys traveling, talks resuming, Iran coming back to the table. Iran wanted something slower, more indirect, and more controlled: messages through Pakistan, Oman, perhaps Russia, and no public admission that Tehran was being dragged into negotiations on American terms.

So when Trump says he canceled the trip because Iran’s leadership is confused and the talks were wasting time, there is of course another interpretation: Trump over-read the opening was just engaging in Trumpian “will it into existence” grandiosity. When it became clear that Iran wasn’t going to blink, Trump realized that sending Witkoff and Kushner halfway around the world only to be handled through intermediaries made the United States look like the supplicant.

That last read is pretty close, I believe, to the right one.

The “All the Cards” Problem

Trump’s “we have all the cards” line is familiar. He uses it a lot. Remember Zelensky, Ukraine? They had no cards either, according to Trump.

The United States does have enormous leverage. It has military power. It has sanctions power. It has the ability to choke Iran’s oil revenue, target its shipping network, and keep pressure on the regime. It has allies, (well, it used to), carriers, aircraft, and a global financial system Iran cannot match.

But Iran has cards too.

It has geography. It has missiles. It has proxies. It has fast boats. It has mines, or at least the credible fear of mines. It has the ability to make shipping companies, insurers, refiners, and governments behave cautiously even when the U.S. Navy is present. It has the Strait of Hormuz, and right now that may be the most important card on the table. It has more than enough cards to keep the contest going with a reasonable chance of “success” — not militarily, they can’t “win” that way, but they can achieve a victory by an asymmetrical war of attrition that eventually forces Trump to declare a victory and quit — a “victory” that will leave Iran plenty of room to claim it was the victor. That, or something like that, is how this likely ends.

Face it: if the United States really had all the cards, the Strait would already be open, oil markets would already be calm, and global shipping would already be moving normally again.

It is not.

Hormuz Is Still Doing the Real Negotiating

The diplomatic drama in Islamabad is important, but the more important piece of the puzzle remains the Strait of Hormuz.

The ceasefire may have reduced the immediate tempo of strikes, but the economic war is still active. Shipping through Hormuz remains badly disrupted. Reports this week described maritime traffic falling to a fraction of its prewar level, with some large crude tankers staying away entirely. Commercial carriers are not making decisions based on press statements. They are making decisions based on risk, insurance, cargo value, crew safety, and the possibility that a single hidden mine or fast-boat seizure could turn a voyage into an international incident.

That gives Iran leverage even without firing another missile. It also complicates the American assumption that the blockade works like an on-off switch. Iran’s oil exports can be squeezed, but not instantly erased; with floating reserves, cargoes already at sea, and a shadow shipping network already in motion, Tehran has some ability to absorb the disruption for a while.

That is the part of the war that is easy to understate. A mine does not have to explode to influence behavior. It only has to be believed possible. A shipping lane does not have to be formally closed to become commercially unusable. A tanker company does not have to be ordered to stay away; it can simply decide the risk is too high, the insurance too expensive, the route too uncertain.

That is why the U.S. mine-clearing operation matters so much. It is not just a military cleanup operation. It is a campaign to restore confidence. And confidence is harder to clear than mines.

What Iran May Think It Is Doing

Iran’s behavior increasingly looks like a rope-a-dope strategy.

Absorb the blows. Avoid giving Trump a clean battlefield victory. Keep the regime functioning. Keep the diplomacy indirect. Keep the Strait uncertain. Keep oil markets nervous. Keep the world pressing Washington to find a way out.

That does not mean Iran is winning. It has taken real damage. Its military capabilities have been hit. Its economy is under pressure. Its leadership is under strain. The U.S. blockade and new sanctions on Iran-linked shipping and oil refining are designed to squeeze Tehran’s revenue and limit its ability to outlast the crisis.

But Iran may believe time is not entirely against it.

It may believe the United States can hurt Iran badly, but not indefinitely without consequences. It may believe Trump wants a deal more than he wants a long, open-ended war over shipping lanes. It may believe the global economy will begin lobbying for de-escalation faster than Iran’s internal system breaks.

And it may believe that every day Hormuz remains unstable, the pressure shifts a little more from Tehran to Washington.

That is the Iranian calculation as it appears from the outside: survive the strike phase, preserve enough military and maritime leverage to keep the world uneasy, and force the United States to negotiate from a position that is less clean than Trump’s rhetoric suggests.

MS COMMENT: A NOTE ON NUMBNESS

If you’re feeling numb, you’re not alone. I have to fight that feeling myself.

That is part of how this works. The volume rises. The outrages pile up. The language gets cruder, the lies get bigger, the threats become more explicit, and eventually the human nervous system does what it does: it adapts. What shocked us yesterday becomes the background noise of today.

But normalization is not neutrality. It is not wisdom. It is not perspective. Sometimes it is just exhaustion wearing a respectable mask.

One way to resist that is to keep paying attention — to insist on facts. To slow down the spin cycle. To refuse the daily invitation to become either numb or tribal. That is what independent media, at its best, is supposed to do.

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SOURCES

https://apnews.com/article/7e52d208e7b517c615fc178280ca57d0

https://apnews.com/article/f5191402d305921041ab44677d2e3523

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-negotiators-go-islamabad-iran-says-no-direct-talks-2026-04-25/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/no-us-iran-peace-talks-sight-islamabad-maintains-security-lockdown-2026-04-24/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2026/04/25/iran-us-pakistan-ceasefire-talks/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/24/iran-talks-resume-no-vance/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/macron-reaffirms-efforts-reopen-strait-hormuz-totalenergies-warns-energy-2026-04-25/

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/24/767483/Iran-US-talks-Islamabad-Araghchi

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/25/767518/Araghchi-meets-Pakistan-s-premier-as-he-conveys-Iran-s-views-amid-stalled-talks-with-US

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202604258037

https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-war-us-hormuz-oil-blockade-gulf-israel/33640284.html

https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/iran-war-trump-us-ceasefire-deal-strait-hormuz-pakistan-talks-april-25