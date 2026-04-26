President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night after 6 loud bangs — described by several witnesses and some outlets as gunfire — triggered a major Secret Service response inside the Washington Hilton. Later reporting appears to confirm gunshots fired “near the main magnetometer” in the lobby outside the ballroom.

Trump is reported safe and uninjured. Vice President JD Vance and other senior administration officials were also evacuated. As of the first wave of reporting, there were no confirmed injuries among attendees. AP is using the cautious formulation of an “unspecified threat,” while also reporting that one law-enforcement official said a shooter opened fire. Reuters reports that several loud, unidentified noises were heard and that attendees took cover as Secret Service and other authorities secured the ballroom.

This was not a small disturbance. The dinner, held annually at the Washington Hilton, had drawn roughly 2,600 attendees, including journalists, administration officials, members of Congress, and invited guests. Reuters reported that guests ducked under tables as waiters fled the dining hall, while Secret Service agents in tactical gear moved in to secure the room. C-SPAN video reportedly captured the abrupt evacuation from the stage area.

Trump has just posted the following:

The incident is especially jarring because of the setting. The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is part gala, part press ritual, part Washington theater — a room filled with the political class, the press corps, and the people who usually narrate national crises from a distance. Saturday night, the crisis entered the room. The reporters became witnesses. The officials became protectees. The choreography of Washington power gave way, in seconds, to the choreography of survival.

NY Post, Fox News, Vanity Fair Initially Report Suspect “Down”; It Now Appears Suspect Apprehended

The New York Post, Fox News, and Vanity Fair have reported that a suspected gunman was down or killed by law enforcement. Meanwhile NY Times reports a suspect was “apprehended” — Trump, too, reports a suspect apprehended by police.

Trump’s presence at the dinner was itself politically significant. He had boycotted the event for years during his earlier presidency and has long treated the press as one of his central adversaries. His attendance this year was already being covered as a symbolic return to one of Washington’s most visible press rituals — but there was apprehension and expectation that he would use his speech to harangue the press, not poke fun at them as is the tradition.

For now, the core facts are these: Trump and Melania were evacuated; Vance and other top officials were also moved out; attendees took cover; the president is safe; no injuries have been confirmed in the most cautious reporting; and multiple outlets are reporting that gunfire was involved, though the exact sequence and the status of the suspected shooter remain to be officially confirmed.

This is obviously a developing store. Updates to follow.

Source List

https://apnews.com/article/a0a2446832e8596e66c6fccb8426c8aa

https://apnews.com/live/trump-shooting-correspondents-dinner

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-removed-white-house-correspondents-dinner-attendees-take-cover-2026-04-26/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-critic-press-attends-its-annual-celebration-after-years-boycotts-2026-04-25/

https://nypost.com/2026/04/25/us-news/shots-fired-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner-trump-evacuated/

https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/trump-attends-white-house-correspondents-dinner-for-first-time-as-president

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-rushed-out-white-house-correspondents-dinner

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/26/trump-evacuated-from-the-white-house-correspondents-dinner