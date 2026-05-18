The scene of the Jan 14 shooting in Minneapolis.

MS Note: This is breaking and I will update as more details come in. But this one matters, and it connects directly to a case we covered in January and February — the “third” Minnesota case that tended to get lost between the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

This was the Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis case.

The case many readers may only half-remember

Readers may remember the basic outline: during the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge immigration crackdown in Minnesota, federal agents pursued a Venezuelan man after a traffic stop, the situation spilled into a residential neighborhood, and an ICE agent shot Sosa-Celis in the leg. (You can read previous posts on this here and here.)

At the time, DHS presented the shooting as a clear self-defense case. Its public version was dramatic: a fleeing suspect, a violent struggle, an “ambush” by multiple people, a snow shovel, a broom handle, and an officer forced to fire a “defensive shot.”

In our February post, we quoted the DHS version in full because it was so sweeping and so categorical. DHS said the officer was being attacked by three people and fired because he feared for his life.

But almost from the beginning, that story was disputed.

Neighbors and family members challenged the basic sequence. One contemporaneous 911 account described the shot as happening as Sosa-Celis was trying to close the door — a version that directly clashed with DHS’s “ground struggle / ambush / defensive shot” framing.

As I wrote then, whether the shot happened during an ambush in the snow or at a doorway as a door was closing was not a nuance. It was the entire moral and legal story.

Then the official story began to crack

The court record soon began to move away from DHS’s story.

Federal filings described agents chasing the wrong person after a license-plate check. They also described a moment in which the men allegedly holding objects had dropped them and were fleeing when the officer fired — again undercutting the claim that the officer faced an imminent deadly threat.

Then came the real collapse: DOJ moved to dismiss the federal charges against Sosa-Celis and another Venezuelan man with prejudice, citing newly discovered evidence that was “materially inconsistent” with the allegations in the complaint affidavit and related testimony.

At the time, I said that should have triggered a second wave of coverage.

It mostly did not.

Now it has.

The breaking news: the ICE agent has been charged

The New York Times reports that Hennepin County prosecutors have charged ICE agent Christian Castro, 52, in connection with the January 14 shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

Castro has been charged with four counts of second-degree assault, a felony, and one count of falsely reporting a crime, a misdemeanor. The Times reports that court records show an active warrant and a $200,000 bond.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty was blunt:

“His federal badge does not make him immune from state charges for his criminal conduct in Minnesota.”

That sentence is the core of the story.

Because this was never just about one shooting. It was about whether federal agents operating in a state during a politically charged immigration crackdown could use force, offer an official explanation, refuse to cooperate fully with local investigators, and then rely on federal status as a practical shield from accountability.

Minnesota has clearly decided the answer is no.

Minnesota wanted accountability — and the feds were not cooperating

The state investigation had been “stymied” by federal agencies’ refusal to share information, including the names of the two agents involved in the chase that preceded the shooting.

This fits the pattern we already knew was developing: Minnesota officials wanted to investigate and, where appropriate, charge someone in these cases, but they were getting little or no cooperation from the federal side.

This was true across the three major Minnesota shooting cases from Operation Metro Surge: Renee Good, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, and Alex Pretti.

Sosa-Celis survived. Good and Pretti did not.

Today’s charge is not just a late development in an old case. It is the first real criminal accountability to emerge from the cluster of Minnesota shootings that, at the time, looked like they might simply vanish into the fog of federal non-cooperation, DHS press statements, and unresolved internal investigations.

The legal fight is coming

There will be a legal fight over this.

Federal officers do have special protections when they are performing federal duties. The Supremacy Clause can provide a powerful defense against state prosecution. Minnesota prosecutors know this.

Moriarty’s office has acknowledged the legal and practical challenges, but says those protections are not absolute. If Castro seeks to move the case to federal court, Moriarty says her office will continue the prosecution there.

That is likely where the next battle goes: not simply whether Castro fired unlawfully, but who gets to judge it.

DHS called it attempted murder. The video reportedly showed twelve seconds.

The factual allegations, though, are now much harder for DHS to wave away.

According to the Times, the original federal account described a minutes-long attack with a broom and shovel, and Kristi Noem, then secretary of homeland security, called it “an attempted murder of federal law enforcement.”

But video obtained by the Times showed no sustained shovel attack and contradicted the agent’s claim of a roughly three-minute beating.

The encounter lasted about twelve seconds.

That is the entire story in miniature.

DHS described an attempted murder.

The video reportedly showed a twelve-second fracas.

The federal charges against the men were dropped.

Now the agent who fired the shot has been charged.

This is no longer isolated

There is one more piece worth emphasizing.

Castro is not the first immigration agent charged by Moriarty’s office over conduct during the winter crackdown. In April, Hennepin County charged another immigration agent, Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., with assault for allegedly pointing a gun at motorists along a state highway in February.

So this is no longer an isolated case. It is a state prosecutor openly challenging the conduct of federal immigration officers during Operation Metro Surge.

And it is happening against the backdrop of a federal government that, according to the Times, has refused to provide state investigators with basic information in the shooting cases — including the names of agents involved. Minnesota’s attorney general and Hennepin County attorney have already gone to federal court seeking evidence from all three shootings, and that lawsuit remains unresolved.

More on this as the story develops.

SOURCES

https://apnews.com/article/minneapolis-immigration-crackdown-charges-sosacelis-bd78efd7f341a9bd9c1acc2c0037a958

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/may/18/ice-officer-charged-minnesota-shooting

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/minnesota-county-charges-ice-officer-in-shooting-during-immigration-crackdown

https://news.wttw.com/2026/05/18/minnesota-county-charges-ice-officer-nonfatal-shooting-during-trump-s-immigration

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/federal-officers-appear-have-lied-about-lead-up-immigrant-shooting-ice-director-2026-02-13/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/doj-moves-drop-charges-against-men-arrested-after-minneapolis-ice-shooting-2026-02-13/