DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Wayne Madsen's avatar
Wayne Madsen
just now

Accelerationists. See Boogaloo Bois, Three Percenters, QAnon.

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Kahn's avatar
Kahn
1m

You know the last person Trump hired to pull off a so-called assassination attempt was murdered to make it look convincing. 😈

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