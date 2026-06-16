Tycen Proper, 19.

Federal Authorities Say They Stopped a Drone-and-Sniper Attack

Federal authorities say they have disrupted an alleged plot to attack the White House UFC event using explosive drones and sniper fire — a planned mass-casualty attack aimed at one of the most symbolically charged public events in modern American history.

At least five people have reportedly been arrested. Among the names now identified are Tycen Proper, 19, of Ohio; Bryan Omar Roa; Michael Alan Thomas; and Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, who authorities allege used the online name “Shepherd.” Roa and Thomas were arrested in California and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Proper was arrested in Ohio and charged in a separate federal complaint with conspiracy, attempted murder of a federal officer or employee, and firearms offenses.

The event itself — UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn — was already a national spectacle. President Trump attended. Political figures, donors, celebrities, and wealthy guests were present. The cage was on the South Lawn. The imagery was unmistakable: combat sports, political power, celebrity, money, and the White House fused into one made-for-television display.

According to federal court filings, that is precisely the kind of event the alleged conspirators wanted to turn into a massacre.

The plan, as described in the complaints, was not vague. It was not merely a threat posted online. It allegedly involved drones carrying explosives, sniper positions, body armor, firearms, escape routes, role assignments, staging areas, and a larger plan to use mass violence to “jumpstart” a revolution in the United States.

Motive: Not Left, Not Right — Something More Unstable

A natural question immediately follows: What kind of extremists were these?

Were they left-wing radicals? Right-wing radicals? Anti-Trump militants? Christian nationalists? Anti-Israel extremists? Epstein conspiracists? Anti-government militia types?

The answer, at least based on the early filings, is not clean.

The evidence points to a volatile blend of anti-government extremism, conspiracism, anti-elite rage, anti-Israel politics, apocalyptic religious language, and accelerationist revolutionary fantasy. There are pieces of the story that sound like the far right. There are pieces that sound like the far left. There are pieces that sound like neither, but rather like the internet’s increasingly familiar stew of alienated young men, conspiracy theory, tactical fantasy, and collapse politics.

Proper’s mother told investigators that her son had recently begun interacting online with a group whose members claimed to be ex-military and Christian-based. She said they expressed “ultra-religious” and anti-government sentiments. Their grievances, according to the complaint, included government corruption, the handling of the Epstein files, data centers consuming water in communities, and other government actions.

Proper allegedly told investigators that members of the group believed the United States was headed in the wrong direction and needed to be “torn down” so that it could be rebuilt. Some members allegedly said people involved with Jeffrey Epstein should not govern the country.

There are also indications of anti-Israel and anti-AIPAC targeting. According to the complaint, Proper appeared to identify potential congressional targets based on support for Israel and past donations from AIPAC. The filing says he included names and photos of several Republican lawmakers and that his associates also expressed hatred of “billionaires” and “capitalist elites.”

At the same time, Proper’s family reportedly described antisemitic comments and disturbing statements sympathetic to Hitler. The alleged group culture also included body armor, firearms, tiered roles, tactical planning, and a belief that violence could trigger national rupture.

That is why the simple partisan label fails.

Based on the information available thus far, it appears this was not “the left” or “the right” in any coherent sense. It appears closer to accelerationism — the belief that society is so corrupted or doomed that violence should be used to accelerate collapse and force a new order into being. Another term for it: collapse narrative. That is the ideology hiding inside the phrase “tear it down so it can be rebuilt.”

The Warning Came From Home

The case began, according to the filings, with a mother’s alarm.

On June 10, at about 9:18 p.m., officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Danville Police Department were dispatched to an address in Ohio after Proper’s mother called authorities. She was concerned about her son’s recent behavior, including firearms purchases and online communications with people she did not know.

Proper was 19 years old and living with his parents.

His father told investigators that Proper had recently met random people online and had been planning “recons” with them. He said Proper was planning to leave that weekend — June 13 — to meet up with these online contacts. He also told authorities that Proper had recently acquired camping gear, food, ballistic plates, a new shotgun, a rifle, “lots” of ammunition, extra magazines, and plate carriers.

According to the complaint, Proper had spent roughly $3,000 of his graduation money to buy this equipment. His father said Proper had quit his job in preparation to meet the people he had been interacting with online to conduct “missions” and “recons.”

That is one of the most disturbing details in the case. The alleged plot was not simply a sudden online fantasy. From the family’s perspective, Proper’s life had begun reorganizing around it: weapons, gear, training, maps, online communications, quitting his job, and plans to leave home.

Law enforcement photographed the equipment, which reportedly included several boxes of ammunition — estimated by law enforcement to be in the thousands of rounds — two plate carriers with AR-style magazines, an AR-style rifle, and a bullpup rifle painted with an American flag. The family voluntarily turned the equipment over to authorities.

That call by Proper’s mother may have prevented a catastrophe.

From TikTok to Signal

According to the complaint, Proper told investigators that some members of the group began communicating in or around March 2026 through a TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old.”

The name alone sounds like something generated by the darker corners of online radical culture: grandiose, martial, pseudo-historical, and vague enough to absorb almost any grievance. Members allegedly shared identification documents and videos of workouts to prove their commitment and trustworthiness. The group was reportedly divided into tiers, with “Tier 1” members required to meet physical fitness standards and acquire equipment such as body armor and firearms.

Proper allegedly admitted he was one of the team leaders.

The more serious members, according to the complaint, moved from TikTok to Signal, the encrypted messaging app. There, investigators say, the conversations became operational. Proper’s phone allegedly contained Signal chats laying out detailed plans for an attack in Washington, D.C. Investigators say members shared imagery and maps of the National Capital Region highlighting sniper locations, drone launch locations, and other tactical planning.

There was allegedly a larger Signal chat of about 19 people, as well as smaller chats consisting of four or five people each. Those smaller chats appear to have been organized around roles and locations — for example, shooters at one location and shooters at another.

That matters because it suggests something beyond general extremist chatter. The alleged group was not just venting. It was sorting people into functions.

The complaint also says members discussed exit plans, escape and evasion resources, and even a potential safe house. Some plans indicated that members would travel from the White House area to the Potomac River and then use the river as part of their escape route.

Again: drones, sniper positions, safe houses, exfiltration routes, role assignments.

That is not normal political anger. That is operational planning.

The Alleged Plan: Explosions First, Gunfire Second

The alleged attack plan was simple, and designed to exploit panic.

According to Proper’s account to investigators, members of the group planned to leave their homes on Friday or Saturday, June 12 or 13, and meet in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Proper allegedly planned to drive there with his weapons and body armor, including an AR-15, ammunition, tactical vests, and ballistic plates. He also planned to bring extra body armor for other members.

The plan, as Proper allegedly understood it, was to stage a demonstration on the north side of the White House. While that demonstration was taking place, members of the group would fly small drones carrying unspecified explosive devices over the north side of the UFC area. The drones would detonate, creating panic and forcing the crowd — including “high value targets” — to evacuate south.

That was phase one.

Phase two was worse.

According to the complaint, the group intended to have snipers and additional shooters positioned near the southern evacuation point. As the crowd and high-value targets fled from the explosions, the shooters would open fire.

The high-value targets allegedly included wealthy people and politicians.

Proper allegedly told investigators that the purpose of the attack was to “jumpstart” a revolution in the United States.

That phrase is crucial. It tells us how the alleged conspirators appear to have understood the violence. This was not merely revenge or assassination. It was intended as a catalytic event — an act of spectacular violence meant to force the country into a new stage of crisis.

That is accelerationism: the belief that society is so corrupt or doomed that violence should be used to hasten its collapse and force a revolutionary break.

“Shepherd” and the Tactical Chats

The complaint identifies Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez as the person allegedly using the online name “Shepherd.” Proper allegedly described Shepherd as the leader of the group and the person directing planning for the event.

Investigators say Shepherd posted much of the planning information in one of the Signal chats. According to the complaint, Shepherd allegedly discussed positioning teams, counter-sniper activity, drone locations, and routes out toward the river. He allegedly posted maps of the National Capital Region, gave instructions about taking back roads or the Potomac River, and identified drone launch points and sniper positions.

At one point, according to the complaint, members asked Shepherd about a “second wave” of the plot. Shepherd allegedly responded that several factions and militias had been notified and that other operations would happen at the same time.

Whether those claims were real or inflated is not yet clear. Extremist chats often contain bravado, fantasy, exaggeration, and false claims of coordination. But the fact that federal authorities treated the plot as real enough to make multiple arrests across states tells us they believed the risk had moved well beyond ordinary online posturing.

The complaint also includes alleged discussion about the drones themselves. One user allegedly said that rigging explosives could be done more quickly if they were using small drones. Another message raised concern about the viability of the mission without drones rigged with explosives.

That is another key detail. The drones were not decorative. They were allegedly central to the plan.

They were the mechanism for creating panic, movement, and exposure. The drones would force the crowd to run. The snipers would be waiting where the crowd was expected to flee.

The Target List Tells Its Own Story

The alleged target set is part of why this story resists easy ideological labeling.

On one level, the event was associated with Trump. It was on the White House lawn. Trump attended. Senior Republicans, donors, wealthy guests, and administration figures were present. That alone could attract anti-Trump extremists.

But the filings suggest the worldview was broader and stranger than that.

There was anger over the Epstein files. There was anti-government rhetoric. There were claims about corruption. There were grievances about data centers taking water from communities. There were anti-Israel and anti-AIPAC themes. There was talk of billionaires and capitalist elites. There were alleged antisemitic comments and references sympathetic to Hitler. There was a claimed ex-military and Christian-based identity. There were militia-like tactical structures.

This is the hybrid extremist environment America now faces.

People often want political violence to arrive with a clean label. They want the culprit to fit neatly into the enemy camp they already recognize. But online radicalization increasingly does not work that way. A young man can absorb religious apocalypticism from one channel, Epstein conspiracism from another, anti-capitalist rhetoric from a third, anti-Israel targeting from a fourth, and weapons/tactical fantasy from a fifth.

The result is not a coherent ideology. It is a permission structure for violence.

The common denominator is not policy. It is the belief that the existing order is illegitimate, corrupt, and beyond repair — and that killing people can be rebranded as historical necessity.

The Most Important Person in the Story

The most important person in this story may not be any of the alleged conspirators. It may be Proper’s mother.

She saw the warning signs: the weapons, the online group, the maps, the secrecy, the sudden change in behavior, the plans to leave, the new equipment, the strange ideological drift. She called law enforcement.

That is what people always say they would do after a mass attack: If only someone had seen something. If only someone had spoken up. If only someone had intervened before the violence began.

Here, someone did.

And if the allegations are true, that call may have stopped an attack involving drones, explosives, snipers, escape routes, and a White House crowd.

For now, we should be careful. These are criminal complaints, not convictions. The defendants have not been proven guilty. Some details may change as more evidence emerges.

But the outline already visible in the filings is deeply alarming.

A 19-year-old living with his parents. A TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old.” Encrypted Signal chats. Alleged maps of Washington. Drone launch points. Sniper locations. Body armor. Thousands of rounds of ammunition. Talk of Epstein, corruption, Israel, billionaires, capitalist elites, and tearing the country down so it can be rebuilt.

This is not ordinary politics taken too far.

It is the politics of collapse.

And it is a reminder that the next great threat may not arrive wearing the clean uniform of left or right. It may arrive as a scrambled ideology of grievance, conspiracy, tactical fantasy, and revolutionary violence — held together by the belief that America is so broken that murder can be reimagined as patriotism.

This is an example of something I’m trying to do here—when breaking news happens, the goal is to get the news out to you quickly, but also go deeper and provide more meaningful analysis than is available elsewhere, without delaying the reporting unnecessarily. Your support really matters, so thank you!



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SOURCES

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