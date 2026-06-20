DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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WDD's avatar
WDD
6h

If the U.S. continues to provide both financial aid and military material to Israel, then I have to interpret that as at least tacit support for their current behavior. Scolding me didn't really work, but taking my car key and withholding my allowance sure got my attention.

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Danielle Clark De Bisschop's avatar
Danielle Clark De Bisschop
6h

Israeli won't stop as long as US supports them.

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