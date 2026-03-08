DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 9

So Bibi has a new distraction target that works well for t as well. The thickening plot is beginning to look like man's inhumanity towards man, not what all three of the Cradle of Civilization's' Judaism, Christianity and Islam similarly believe and profess: 'love thy neighbor as thy self' and the 'Golden Rule'. Which, actually explains why individually, small groups of neighbors act and do get along in kinder, more generous times. If only we could behave in the world as the principles of our religions... especially in difficult times!

Thanks for keeping us up to speed.... and on a Sunday - Michael, thank you so much, as well as your beautiful family.

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
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kdsherpa
Mar 9

A terrible man whose father, mother, wife, and son were all killed in the bombing. That will surely make him more amenable to negotiations with the U.S. and Israel. /s

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