DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Ben Jones's avatar
Ben Jones
2h

Yeah, well, they might want to send a serious player* to do the negotiations, rather than some dweeb in eyeliner and a problematic history with domestic furnishings.

* If they can find one in their administration.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2h

Iran has not blockaded the SOH, it has enacted a toll system, that requires vessels, that are not US or Israel origined or related to pass by Qeshm and Larak Island, prove that they are not U.S. or Israel, and pay a toll.

Trumps response to open the SOH is to blockade it, but apparently only to ships carrying Iranian oil, which would be Chinese and Indian ships.

This is an act of war, and Trumps blockade is an act of piracy, if the ships are boarded and seized..

According to Black Man Spy , Malcom Nance https://malcolmnance.substack.com/p/us-iran-warcast-day-12-w-malcolm, The Destroyers doing duty as minesweepers have not been seen inside the Persian gulf

Any ship can be a minesweeper, once.

Here is how stupid Hegseth is: As of March 2026, the U.S. Navy has only four active-duty minesweepers remaining in its fleet. These remaining Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships (MCMs) are forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. The Navy decommissioned four other minesweepers in the Middle East in 2025, moving toward relying on Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) equipped with mine-hunting modules

The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) fleet uses aluminum, but it depends on the variant. The Independence-class (odd-numbered hulls) features an all-aluminum trimaran design.

It is the Independence c lass of ships that are being sent to the gulf. Aluminum hulled trimaran minesweepers, who would want to crew that ship?

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