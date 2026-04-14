After a day dominated by blockade headlines and Trumpian escalation, multiple reports now indicate that the United States and Iran may be moving toward a second round of talks in Islamabad later this week. Pakistan is actively trying to convene another session, and neither side appears to have slammed the door. This is significant because if affects the meaning of everything else. If diplomacy were truly dead, the blockade would look like the opening move in a new phase of war. But if another round is taking shape, then the blockade looks less like an end in itself and more like coercive leverage: a way for Washington to tighten the screws while still leaving room for a negotiated outcome. We seem to be

Iran offered 5 years, Trump wants 20

We are also getting a sharper sense of why the first talks failed. The most important reporting here is that the U.S. position reportedly demanded a 20-year freeze on Iranian uranium enrichment, while Iran offered a five-year suspension. Neither side budgted. It is significant, though, that Tehran appears willing to discuss a substantial pause. Trump still appears to be demanding something much closer to strategic capitulation but with the 5 vs 20 offers out there, a compromise may be possible.

That gap helps explain the odd tone coming out of both sides. Vance has been able to say there was “progress” and Iran, for its part, has been able to signal flexibility without accepting terms it would almost certainly regard as humiliating and potentially regime-threatening. The net result is a situation where both sides seem to be trying to keep the door ajar.

The blockade is real, but not the one Trump promised

On the maritime side, the blockade has begun. But it is not the total sealing-off of Hormuz that Trump announced. Instead of blocking traffic through Hormuz, the US is keeping vessels away Iranian ports, terminals, and coastal facilities. Ships transiting the strait to non-Iranian destinations are still getting through. Shipping data from the first full day of enforcement showed Iran-linked and even U.S.-sanctioned vessels passing through Hormuz because they were not headed to Iranian ports.

World is looking for diplomacy

The international reaction also points in the same direction. China has condemned the blockade as escalatory and warned that the ceasefire is fragile. There have also been unverified reports of Chinese naval vessels entering the Persian Gulf, potentially in support of Chinese commercial shipping.

Saudi Arabia is pressing Washington to drop the blockade, fearful that Iran could widen the maritime crisis and threaten other chokepoints, especially through Houthi action around Bab el-Mandeb. Europe is not lining up behind Trump militarily either. Instead, European officials are talking about maritime security coalitions and post-crisis protection for shipping lanes, not joining an open-ended American pressure campaign.

Markets are reacting to that diplomatic possibility in exactly the way you would expect. Oil, which spiked above $100 on the blockade news, has slipped back below that threshold as hopes of renewed talks have grown. Stocks have steadied. None of that means the danger is over. It means traders are no longer pricing this as a straight-line march toward all-out escalation. They are pricing a coercive standoff in which another negotiating round is plausible.

Meanwhile . . .

Meanwhile, the IMF just made this everyone’s problem

As I was writing this, a fresh IMF warning came out which underscores how much larger this crisis has become. In its updated forecast, the Fund cut projected global growth for 2026 to 3.1%, down from 3.3% in January, and said the Iran war is already acting as a drag on the world economy through higher energy prices, supply disruptions, and rising uncertainty. In the IMF’s baseline scenario, this assumes the conflict eases relatively soon. In more severe scenarios, global growth could fall as low as 2.0%, a level Reuters described as brushing up against global recession territory.

That matters because it changes the stakes of the current diplomatic maneuvering. A few days ago, the argument was mainly about whether Trump’s blockade and Iran’s resistance would alter the battlefield or the negotiating table. Now there is a third arena: the wider global economy. The longer this drags on, the less it is a regional war with global implications and the more it becomes a global economic shock with a Middle East origin. The IMF is also warning that inflation could move higher from here, especially if the conflict broadens or energy prices remain elevated, which means central banks could find themselves squeezed again just as many economies were hoping for relief.

And that, in turn, puts additional pressure on everyone involved. It puts pressure on Washington, because economic pain is harder to narrate away than military posturing. It puts pressure on Iran, because time is not cost-free for them either. And it puts pressure on outside powers — Europe, Gulf states, China, and others — to push harder for an off-ramp, because they are no longer merely observing a dangerous confrontation. They are beginning to pay for it.

MS Comment What today’s developments suggest is that the conflict is entering a more consequential phase, with the global economy reacting in a measurable way while diplomacy edges forward and costs spread outward. It highlights the signficance of whether the two sides can get to a solution before the accumulating military, political, and economic costs begin to narrow their room for maneuver even further. With the war now starting to rewrite growth forecasts and inflation expectations around the world, the pressure is building measurably — increasing the likelihood that talks will in fact resume, and soon.

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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-begins-iran-port-blockade-oil-prices-ease-hopes-dialogue-2026-04-14/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-sanctioned-chinese-tanker-passes-strait-hormuz-despite-us-blockade-data-shows-2026-04-14/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/ukmto-says-it-was-informed-maritime-access-restrictions-being-enforced-iranian-2026-04-13/

https://www.axios.com/2026/04/13/iran-uranium-enrichment-moratorium-talks-vance

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-calls-us-iran-ceasefire-very-fragile-urges-unified-opposition-escalation-2026-04-13/

https://www.reuters.com/world/strait-hormuz-situation-is-an-argument-strong-international-maritime-coalition-2026-04-13/

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-us-strait-of-hormuz-blockade-25fbd430

https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-cuts-growth-outlook-warns-potential-global-recession-if-iran-war-worsens-2026-04-14/

https://apnews.com/article/e3d8a239509abb50757f8c8d42fb32d8

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/04/14/world/israel-iran-war-gaza-news/imf-global-growth-iran-war?smid=url-share