DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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babaganusz's avatar
babaganusz
5d

Donnie T-rex's latest ~unprecedented~weave~ was the equivalent of roaming the stage during a debate.

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Kahn's avatar
Kahn
5d

Trump came to intimidate, but he couldn’t stay awake… It was nap time. 😆

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