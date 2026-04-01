Donald Trump made history on Wednesday by becoming the first sitting president to attend a Supreme Court oral argument. But the real drama in the courtroom was not the spectacle of a president in the front row. It was the unmistakable fact that, based on the hearing itself, the justices most likely to decide this case did not sound eager to go where Trump wants them to go. Across more than two hours of argument, the Court appeared deeply skeptical of the administration’s attempt to gut birthright citizenship by executive order.

The cleanest way to put it is this: today did not look like a hearing in which Trump’s side was gathering five votes. It looked like a hearing in which the administration was being forced, over and over, to explain how a sweeping constitutional revision could possibly be squared with text, history, precedent, and basic workability. The skepticism did not come only from the liberals. It came from the center and, crucially, from multiple conservatives.

Chief Justice John Roberts sounded like one of the clearest obstacles to Trump’s theory. Reuters reported that Roberts described part of the government’s argument as “quirky” and pressed Solicitor General D. John Sauer on how the administration was leaping from a pair of narrow historical exceptions, such as diplomats and invading armies, to a much broader category of people living in the United States unlawfully. He also pushed on whether the government had real evidence that “birth tourism” is a sufficiently serious problem to justify the theory it was advancing. That is not the posture of a justice searching for a way to bless a radical reinterpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Elena Kagan also sounded plainly unconvinced. Reuters described her as challenging the administration for relying on “pretty obscure sources” to produce a meaning that does not sit comfortably with the constitutional text or with the legal settlement that has governed for generations. Kagan’s questioning matters because it was not just ideological disagreement. It went to the basic legitimacy of the government’s interpretive method. She sounded less like someone parsing a close question than like someone who thought the administration was trying to manufacture ambiguity where the law has long treated the matter as settled.

The more important story, though, may be what happened on the right. Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett both appeared to see serious problems with the administration’s attempt to substitute a “domicile” test for the ordinary understanding of birthright citizenship. Gorsuch pressed on what that standard even means in practice and how it fits with nineteenth-century understandings. The Washington Post captured one especially damaging exchange in which Gorsuch asked whether Native Americans are birthright citizens under the government’s theory, prompting an uncertain answer from Sauer that only underscored how unstable the administration’s framework is. Barrett, meanwhile, focused on the practical and legal chaos the rule would create, including how officials would determine parents’ intent or status at the moment of a child’s birth. Those are not marginal concerns. They go to whether the government’s theory can function at all.

Brett Kavanaugh also seemed uneasy. Washington Post coverage said he questioned why the Court should care so much about the fact that other countries do not follow the same citizenship rule, emphasizing instead that this case turns on American constitutional history and American precedent. AP likewise placed Kavanaugh among the justices whose questions cast doubt on the administration’s legal position. That does not mean he is certainly out for Trump. It does mean that, on the most important day so far, he did not sound like a reliable vote for the administration’s effort to rewrite the Citizenship Clause.

As for the justices who appeared most open to Trump’s position, the public readouts suggest Samuel Alito was the most receptive. AP’s main story also pointed to Clarence Thomas as relatively sympathetic, making him one of the few justices who did not seem to share the broad skepticism that defined most of the hearing. Even there, though, the problem for the administration is arithmetic. A theory that can attract Alito, perhaps Thomas, and not much more is not a winning theory.

So, based on today’s hearing only, my best read is this:

Most likely to reject Trump’s position: Sotomayor, Kagan, Jackson, Roberts.

Also looking likely to reject, or at least highly uneasy: Gorsuch, Barrett.

Leaning skeptical based on today’s questioning: Kavanaugh.

Most open to the administration: Alito.

Too little in the public readouts to call confidently from today alone: Thomas.

Trump’s presence only sharpened the irony. He came to the Court in an extraordinary assertion of presidential importance, accompanied by senior officials and surrounded by intense media attention. But the hearing he came to watch did not showcase deference. It showcased resistance. The justices appeared willing to let him make history by showing up, but not necessarily willing to let him make constitutional law by force of political will.

That is the real readout from today. The headline is not merely that Trump attended. It is that he may have attended one of the most visible courtroom defeats of his second term. The Court has not ruled yet, and oral arguments can mislead. But if Wednesday’s hearing is the guide, the administration walked in asking the justices to undo more than a century of constitutional practice and walked out having failed to persuade the very conservatives it most needed.

Sources

https://apnews.com/article/4dca3a4e06f58d4378412ed711fab3a8

https://apnews.com/article/f042a0f2902958380bd8c7582030742f

https://apnews.com/article/e97c0c6f37fc68a70acc6075ff7d8e47

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-considers-trumps-effort-limit-birthright-citizenship-2026-04-01/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/historic-visit-trump-attend-supreme-court-arguments-2026-04-01/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/01/birthright-citizenship-supreme-court-argument/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/01/gorsuch-are-native-americans-birthright-citizens-sauer-uh-i-think-so/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/01/justice-neil-m-gorsuch-asked-somewhat-skeptically-how-court-should-interpret-governments-reading/

https://www.scotusblog.com/2026/04/supreme-court-appears-likely-to-side-against-trump-on-birthright-citizenship/