There are some corruption stories that arrive as abstractions: shell companies, obscure regulatory waivers, complicated financial arrangements, favors hidden behind layers of process.

This one is not like that.

This one is almost brutally simple.

A major tobacco company gave $5 million to Trump’s political operation. Two days later, company executives and lobbyists had direct access to Trump at his Florida golf club, where they complained about federal vaping policy. Trump then reached out to his own health officials. Days after that, the FDA shifted policy in a way that appears to benefit parts of the tobacco and vaping industry. Soon afterward, the FDA commissioner was gone.

That sequence does not, by itself, prove a criminal quid pro quo. To prove that kind of criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt, prosecutors would need evidence of an agreement — explicit or clearly implied — that the contribution was given or accepted in exchange for a specific official act, with the participants acting knowingly and corruptly rather than merely operating within the normal, if often unsavory, machinery of political access and influence. The chances of the Trump DOJ doing that are approximately zero.

But it does something else. It gives us a unusually clean case study in how influence now moves through the Trump system: donation, access, pressure, policy action.

After seeing a few reports on this, I decided to do a deep dive and gather all the available facts. Here is my report.

1. The donation

Reynolds American, the tobacco company behind brands including Camel cigarettes and Vuse vapes, made a $5 million donation to MAGA Inc., the Trump-backed super PAC. The donation came through a Reynolds subsidiary and was made on April 30, 2026. It brought that subsidiary’s total giving to MAGA Inc. to $8 million. These facts ae available through public filings.

The significance is not just the amount — it is what happened immediately afterward. The donation did not occur in some distant political cycle, months before an unrelated regulatory change. It came just before a series of events involving direct industry access to Trump and a subsequent FDA shift on flavored vaping products and nicotine pouches.

The White House has denied that the donation had anything to do with the policy outcome, saying the administration’s health policy was guided by science and evidence that vaping products can help adult smokers quit. That defense should be noted. It is part of the record. But the timeline still requires scrutiny.

2. The access

Two days after the donation, according to reporting cited by Protect Our Care from the New York Times account, a top Reynolds executive and two lobbyists who represent the company had lunch with Trump at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida. Two executives from Altria, another major tobacco company, were also reportedly present. At the lunch, according to the Times account, the tobacco representatives expressed dissatisfaction with FDA regulation of the industry. The regulatory dispute was not generic: the pressure campaign centered on flavored vaping products and related nicotine products, where major tobacco companies had been seeking a more favorable FDA posture.

That is the second hard fact.

This was not ordinary public comment submitted through an agency docket. It was not a trade association filing a legal brief. It was personal access to the president by industry representatives whose business interests were directly affected by FDA policy.

According to additional reporting summarized by Moneywise and attributed to the Times account, Trump tried to call FDA Commissioner Marty Makary during the lunch. When Makary did not answer, Trump reportedly called Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

That detail is significant because it connects the access to presidential pressure. The industry representatives were not merely bending the ear of a politician in a social setting. The president reportedly attempted, in real time, to bring federal health officials into the conversation.

Again, this does not prove a quid pro quo. But it does show the path of influence. A company gives. Executives and lobbyists get access. The president calls the regulators.

3. The first FDA action

Five days later, on May 5, the FDA announced that it had authorized four electronic nicotine delivery system products. The agency described the decision as an expansion of market access and said these were the first authorized non-tobacco and non-menthol ENDS products. The FDA emphasized that the products included age-verification safeguards, including government ID verification, smartphone pairing, and biometric check-ins.

The FDA did not simply “legalize all flavored vapes.” That is too loose. It authorized specific products and offered a public-health rationale for doing so. The agency’s argument was that certain products may help adult smokers move away from combustible cigarettes while using technology to reduce youth access.

That is the administration’s strongest substantive defense. There is a legitimate public-health debate over whether some vaping products can reduce harm for adult smokers. There is also a legitimate concern that flavored nicotine products attract young users and normalize nicotine addiction. A fair account has to acknowledge both sides.

But the question here is not only whether harm-reduction arguments exist. The question is why this policy shift happened when it did, how it happened, and who had access to the president immediately beforehand.

4. The broader enforcement shift

On May 8, the FDA issued guidance on enforcement priorities for certain unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery systems and nicotine pouch products. The agency said it did not intend to prioritize enforcement against certain products without premarket authorization if they met specified application-status conditions and did not include youth-appealing features. The guidance also said enforcement would remain focused on products with heightened concerns involving youth appeal, youth access, or illicit market entry.

Here again, precision matters.

The policy was not a blanket amnesty for every unauthorized flavored vape. But it was a meaningful shift. It signaled that FDA would exercise enforcement discretion for certain products that lacked premarket authorization, provided they fit within the agency’s criteria. That could be valuable to companies with pending applications and enough regulatory capacity to fit inside the new framework.

The Federal Register notice also stated that the guidance was implemented without prior public comment. FDA invoked its good-guidance-practices authority and said prior participation was not feasible or appropriate.

That process point is important. Agencies sometimes issue guidance without full prior notice and comment. But in a politically charged setting, involving a major regulated industry, following a direct appeal to the president, the absence of prior public comment becomes part of the story. It adds to the sense that the usual regulatory channels were bypassed or compressed.

5. FDA staff were reportedly blindsided

The Associated Press reported that FDA staff were blindsided by the move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto the U.S. market. According to AP, the guidance surprised agency officials, prompted internal confusion, and broke with longstanding FDA practice requiring scientific review before new tobacco products enter the market. AP also reported that officials were not consulted in the usual way and that the guidance appeared shortly before Makary’s resignation.

This may be the most important institutional fact in the sequence.

If the policy shift had emerged from a long, transparent scientific review inside the agency, the timing of the donation and lunch would still look troubling, but the administration would have a stronger process defense. Instead, the reporting suggests that parts of the agency itself were caught off guard.

That does not prove chargeable corruption. But it weakens the claim that this was simply the normal operation of science-based regulatory decision-making.

6. Makary exits

On May 12, Trump said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary was out. Reuters reported that Makary resigned after weeks of escalating pressure and internal disputes. One key issue was his hesitance to approve flavored vapes, which he reportedly cited as a matter of principle before stepping down by text message to Trump. Reuters also reported that Makary had faced criticism from Trump administration officials, Republican leaders, anti-abortion groups, and conservative media.

The Associated Press similarly described Makary’s resignation as coming after a rocky tenure that had drawn complaints from health industry executives, anti-abortion activists, vaping lobbyists, and other Trump allies.

So the cleanest formulation is not that Makary resigned solely because of youth vaping. The record is broader than that. But vaping appears to have been one of the central flashpoints, and his exit came immediately after the FDA’s abrupt shift.

7. The political reaction

Senator Dick Durbin and other Democrats have urged Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resist the easing of vape rules. Durbin accused the administration of being influenced by tobacco industry lobbying and political donations, and he called on the FDA to revoke the recent marketing authorizations. Reuters reported that the senators argued the products risk encouraging youth nicotine addiction, while the White House maintained that its decisions were based on “gold standard science.”

That gives the public argument its basic shape.

The administration says this is about science, harm reduction, and helping adult smokers quit.

Critics say the sequence shows tobacco money and access shaping federal health policy.

The facts do not require us to choose between caricatures. It is possible that vaping products can help some adult smokers quit. It is also possible that a tobacco company saw a political opening, gave heavily to Trump’s political operation, gained access, complained directly to the president, and benefited from a regulatory shift.

Those possibilities are not mutually exclusive.

The sequence

Here is the timeline in its simplest form:

April 30: Reynolds American, through a subsidiary, gives $5 million to MAGA Inc., bringing that subsidiary’s total reported giving to $8 million.

May 2: A Reynolds executive, Reynolds lobbyists, and Altria executives reportedly meet Trump at his Jupiter golf club and complain about FDA regulation of the tobacco and vaping industry.

During or around the lunch: Trump reportedly tries to reach FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and then contacts Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

May 5: FDA authorizes several non-tobacco, non-menthol electronic nicotine delivery products, citing age-verification safeguards and adult-smoker harm-reduction arguments.

May 8: FDA issues enforcement guidance deprioritizing action against certain unauthorized ENDS and nicotine pouch products that meet specified criteria, while continuing to target youth-appealing products and illicit imports.

May 12: Trump says Makary is out; Makary resigns after mounting pressure and disputes, including clashes over vaping policy.

That is the case study.

Donation. Access. Presidential intervention. Agency action. Agency turmoil.

That is the new swamp. Not hidden. Not embarrassed. Not even especially complicated.

A regulated industry writes a large check. Its executives get close to the president. The president calls the regulators. The policy changes.

And everyone involved insists this is just how government works.

Happy Sunday, everyone. This is the day I have to make the “big pitch” for paid subscriptions because as of today, we have one week left in the month we are about where I would have hoped to be on May 12th. We are at 930 paid subscribers and I want to thank every single one of you. When we reach 1,000 we will get a new badge from Substack and better algorithmic treatment, so more “new eyeballs” which is a key to growth. If you can possibly swing $60 once a year or $6 once a month, now is a good moment to join the group. And if you can’t swing it — I totally get it, just please help in the other ways that also matter—like, comment, restack, share. Thank you all for taking this bumpy journey with me and giving me the gift of fellow travelers who share my concerns. To borrow what Joyce Vance says— we’re in this together. Thank you.



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SOURCES

https://www.wsj.com/business/tobacco-giant-donated-5-million-to-maga-inc-shortly-before-vaping-decision-3318d5db

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trump-pressures-fda-commissioner-to-approve-flavored-vapes-9dad81ee

https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/trump-pressures-fdas-makary-approve-flavored-vapes-wsj-reports-2026-05-05/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/fda-authorizes-first-fruit-flavored-e-cigarettes-us-amid-political-pressure-2026-05-05/

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/fda-commissioner-makary-is-resigning-politico-reports-2026-05-12/

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-senator-durbin-urges-rfk-jr-resist-easing-vape-rules-2026-05-20/

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-expands-market-access-authorizes-new-ends-products

https://www.fda.gov/tobacco-products/ctp-newsroom/fda-issues-guidance-enforcement-priorities-unauthorized-ends-and-nicotine-pouch-products

https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/enforcement-priorities-certain-new-tobacco-products-marketed-without-premarket-authorization

https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2026-09368/guidance-enforcement-priorities-for-certain-new-tobacco-products-marketed-without-premarket

https://apnews.com/article/fe31c6e2dcda2f077134faa25e7012ad

https://apnews.com/article/fda-trump-makary-kennedy-vaccines-drugs-ef151784342c48cca3b91a829d615b5e

https://www.protectourcare.org/5m-check-to-trump-super-pac-from-big-tobacco-buys-trumps-personal-corrupt-touch-on-flavored-vapes/

https://www.protectourcare.org/icymi-nyt-with-a-friend-in-trump-the-tobacco-industry-secures-a-lucrative-win/

https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/press-releases/2026_05_05_fda-authorization-of-fruit-flavored-glas-e-cigarettes-is-big-step-backward-for-preventing-youth-e-cigarette-use