DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Catherine Wallace's avatar
Catherine Wallace
1h

Thank you. I appreciate the work you do, Michael! Its hard to read about all the corruption from this administration, but its so necessary to understand it so that the American public can vote to protect themselves from republicans.

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