Well, it was a disapointing match. As much as I hated Trump’s intervention, it couldn’t stop me from hoping the US would defeat Belgium. Instead, we were treated to a perplexingly sloppy performance by the US and an ugly 4-1 loss that feature a couple of goals that looked, well, terrible for the US. But never mind, as a consolation prize, we have — the memes. Enjoy.

It was a good, almost great run by the USMNT. It’s a shame that in the end the feel short not just by a little but by a lot. Could the chaos surrounding the Balogun red card have been at least part of the reason for their surprisingly weak performance? Or is it just the Trump Curse — same one that caused the Knicks, Chiefs, and others before them to flop after getting the Trump embrace.

In any event, thanks to the USMNT for giving us a lot of thrills. That was a tough one yesterday but you advanced the cause of soccer in the US and made us proud for the most part. Keep your heads up. We love ya.