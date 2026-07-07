Best Memes After Belgium Defeats the US 4-1; It Was a Sad Loss but The Memes Are a Good Consolation Prize
Well, it was a disapointing match. As much as I hated Trump’s intervention, it couldn’t stop me from hoping the US would defeat Belgium. Instead, we were treated to a perplexingly sloppy performance by the US and an ugly 4-1 loss that feature a couple of goals that looked, well, terrible for the US. But never mind, as a consolation prize, we have — the memes. Enjoy.
It was a good, almost great run by the USMNT. It’s a shame that in the end the feel short not just by a little but by a lot. Could the chaos surrounding the Balogun red card have been at least part of the reason for their surprisingly weak performance? Or is it just the Trump Curse — same one that caused the Knicks, Chiefs, and others before them to flop after getting the Trump embrace.
In any event, thanks to the USMNT for giving us a lot of thrills. That was a tough one yesterday but you advanced the cause of soccer in the US and made us proud for the most part. Keep your heads up. We love ya.
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I'm with Michael on this. I literally laughed out loud from the "I'm gonna need you to find me 4 more goals" meme.
If you had a team mate who was red carded, your president intervened and the team mate was reinstated, how would you feel?
My guess is that your morale would be pretty well shot and you would have a suspicion that, if you won the match, it would be dishonourable.
Trump’s intervention probably backfired.