DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deron's avatar
Deron
20m

I'm with Michael on this. I literally laughed out loud from the "I'm gonna need you to find me 4 more goals" meme.

Reply
Share
PhilsThom's avatar
PhilsThom
28m

If you had a team mate who was red carded, your president intervened and the team mate was reinstated, how would you feel?

My guess is that your morale would be pretty well shot and you would have a suspicion that, if you won the match, it would be dishonourable.

Trump’s intervention probably backfired.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture