Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has unveiled America’s newest commemorative dollar coin.

It bears the image of Donald Trump.

It arrives while Donald Trump is still president.

And despite what the photographs might suggest, it isn’t actually made of gold.

It merely has what Treasury politely calls a “gold-like finish.”

Somehow that feels…appropriate.

Not because there is anything wrong with commemorative coins. Every nation produces them.

Nor because there is anything inherently improper about honoring presidents.

It is because, once again, everything has become about Donald Trump.

Back in the day . . . .

There used to be an unwritten rhythm to these things.

A president served.

History rendered its verdict.

Years—or often decades—passed.

Only then would Americans decide whether that president belonged on a monument, a memorial, or perhaps one day on a coin.

Trump has never been particularly fond of waiting for history.

History, after all, involves other people exercising judgment.

Far better simply to mint the judgment yourself.

But the Law Says . . . .

There is also the small matter of the law.

Americans have long lived under a fairly simple principle: living people generally do not appear on United States currency.

Treasury insists this commemorative coin is permissible under special authority Congress granted for America’s 250th anniversary. Whether that interpretation ultimately survives legal scrutiny remains to be seen.

Do We Detect a Pattern Here?

The more interesting question, however, isn’t whether the lawyers can justify the coin.

It’s why this administration feels compelled to make it in the first place.

Because this isn’t occurring in isolation.

Trump’s signature is being added to newly printed paper currency.

There has already been discussion of a commemorative $250 bill carrying both his portrait and signature.

Federal buildings increasingly bear his name.

Portraits grow larger.

Government announcements become personal announcements.

Ah, the Kennedy Center, let’s not forget that one.

Now the nation’s commemorative coinage joins the collection.

Each step, viewed alone, might seem trivial.

Viewed together, they reveal something else entirely.

Legacy? Well . . .

Most presidents spend their second term thinking about how history will remember them.

Trump seems determined to remove history from the process.

Why leave your legacy to future generations when you can manufacture it yourself?

Why wait for statues when you control the Mint?

Gold colored but no gold . ..

Then there is the coin itself.

Not gold.

Gold-colored.

That distinction matters.

Real gold possesses value because of what it is.

Gold plating possesses value because of what it appears to be.

One is substance.

The other is branding.

If you were trying to distill Trump’s political aesthetic into a single physical object, you could hardly improve upon it.

A gold-colored coin bearing his likeness.

It doesn’t have to be precious.

It simply has to photograph that way.

A Final Irony . . . .

There is one final irony.

Money is ultimately built on confidence.

Confidence in institutions.

Confidence in government.

Confidence that the symbols Americans share belong to the nation itself rather than to whichever individual temporarily occupies the White House.

That has always been one of the quiet strengths of the American presidency.

Washington belonged to history.

Lincoln belonged to history.

Roosevelt belonged to history.

Their appearance on our currency reflected a national consensus reached over time—not a branding exercise conducted while they still held office.

Donald Trump appears to have decided that history takes too long.

So he has chosen a faster route.

Mint the image now.

Ask the questions later.

And so it goes.

MS Note: I was torn between doing this one, or doing a post on Hegseth’s new plan to test every solder annually for low testosterone (including women), and this one won out. Nighttime posts are mostly for relaxation and sometimes a smile. I’m not really smiling at this one — just shaking my head a little. Thanks for letting me share. Time to sleep now.