DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3h

it may surprise some to learn that the idea of putting the face of a president on coins is a recent development.

From`1788 through 1909, American coinage bore the image of the goddess of liberty, with rare exceptions for other iconography.

This tradition was broken for the first time in 1909 with the placement of Abraham Lincoln on the penny. And yet there was no stampede to put presidential faces on other coins.

George Washington replaced the Goddess of Liberty on the quarter in 1932 two. and Jefferson replaced a Native American on the nickel in 1938. The last coin to get a presidential mug was the dime which acquired the face of Franklin Roosevelt in 1946, one year after his death. Of course, this hasty hagiography reflected Democratic control of the House, Senate, and White House.

Fortunately, Trump is the first and hopefully only president to demand immortalization while still in office.

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Ronna Smith's avatar
Ronna Smith
3h

Did I hear right-his picture is now forced upon American’s with passports? How much more can we take???

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