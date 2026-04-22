On Monday Donald Trump flagged House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as “low IQ” in a social media post. On Wednesday he did the same to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, deriding her as the “new, Low IQ person” in a Truth Social broadside against the Court. That got me thinking: there ought to be a club for people so anointed by King Donald. A hall of fame, really. So I spent some time digging through the record, and what emerges is not just a gallery of Trump insults, but a pattern.

Trump does not distribute the “low IQ” label evenly. He has used it on a few white men and a very small number of white women. But over time the phrase has landed far more often on women and people of color, and especially on Black political figures and women of color. Jeffries and Jackson are not outliers. They fit the pattern neatly. Are we to draw an inferences from that? I leave it to commenters to establish what that pattern means.

Here is the unofficial hall of fame as I have it so far.

White males: the smallest wing of the museum

Start with the white males, because there are so few of them. Joe Scarborough made the list years ago. So did Robert De Niro. More recently, Tucker Carlson joined the club after falling out with Trump. That is a real category. It is also a very short one.

White females: also a very exclusive annex

This category is small too. Mika Brzezinski is an early inductee. Marjorie Taylor Greene, improbably, made it more recently when Trump branded her a “low IQ traitor.” Again, the point is not that Trump never uses the phrase on white people. It is that he does so sparingly compared to where the insult most often lands.

Black males: now including Hakeem Jeffries

This is where the pattern starts to come into focus. Al Sharpton belongs here. Charlamagne tha God belongs here. And now Hakeem Jeffries does too. The list is still not enormous, but it is no longer incidental. When Trump reaches for this particular insult against prominent Black men, he is plainly drawing from a familiar reflex.

Women of color: the main hall

And then there is the largest category by far: women of color. Maxine Waters. Letitia James. Kamala Harris. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Jasmine Crockett. Ilhan Omar. Rashida Tlaib. And now Ketanji Brown Jackson. Different offices, different moments, different political contexts — same insult. This is the main hall of the museum.

That does not make the pattern mathematically perfect. Trump has plainly used “low IQ” against some white men, and against at least a couple of white women. But the overall shape of the thing is hard to miss. When he wants to mark someone not just as wrong or dishonest, but as inherently lesser, intellectually defective, somehow beneath serious consideration, the targets skew heavily away from white males.

So yes: Hakeem Jeffries is in. Ketanji Brown Jackson is in. And the Trump “Low IQ” Hall of Fame, once assembled, turns out to tell a more revealing story about Trump than about any of the people he is trying to demean.

Thank you for allowing me to have some fun while doing the dreary work of chronicling the Trump 2.0 Presidency. So it goes in America 2026.