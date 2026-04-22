DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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PW's avatar
PW
3hEdited

Well I’ll say it. The Felon is a racist SOB who believes in eugenics with White males as the epitome and Black females as completely inferior. RFKJr apparently fits right into Trumplandia with his statement that he believes all black children should be reparented or they’ll end up on pharmaceuticals that bring out their violent tendencies. These two imbeciles have several infected government and society would be better off sequestering them in prison for their crimes against humanity.

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billy mccarthy's avatar
billy mccarthy
3h

the mentioned folks have more iq on their little fingers than there is inside the taco guys skull

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