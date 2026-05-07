DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3h

"It requires the capacity to distinguish between a campaign rally, a Cabinet meeting, a war briefing, a funeral, a school visit, and a ceremonial signing."

Are you sure, Michael? I thought was about the capacity to distinguish between a camel, a giraffe, and a squirrel.

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
Steve Lubetkin's avatar
Steve Lubetkin
3h

This was a form of child abuse by the parents who thought it was a smashing idea to have their children do a photo op with a convicted felon, serial sexual predator and — at a minimum — a protector of pedophiles.

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