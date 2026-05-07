Sometimes we need to shake off the anesthesia of normalization and pause for a second to absorb behavior that is so unthinkably wrong that it almost disappears into the daily Trump fog.

This was not a “big moment” in Trump’s presidency. It was not a summit. It was not a national address. It was not a crisis briefing. In fact, it was arguably a small moment.

But it was a gobsmackingly telling one.

Because it revealed, in miniature, one of the central defects of Donald Trump as president: not ideology, not policy, not even honesty, but judgment. The utter absence of it.

The event was supposed to be simple. Wholesome.

On Tuesday, May 5, Trump gathered a group of schoolchildren in the Oval Office for the signing of a proclamation tied to National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and the revival of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award. The official subject was youth fitness, sports, discipline, competition, and health. The White House proclamation itself was written in those terms: “strength,” “discipline,” “competitive spirit,” “healthy lifestyles,” and “the next generation of Americans.”

The children talked about sports. The event was supposed to continue on the South Lawn with athletic activities.

That was the setup.

Children. Parents. Athletes. The Oval Office. Fitness.

And then came Trump.

According to the transcript, Trump spoke for roughly 70 percent of the event — 7,409 words out of 10,822. The transcript runs nearly an hour. So Trump basically rambled for 40 plus minutes, wandering from fitness to Iran, nuclear annihilation, snipers shooting protesters in the face, transgender athletes, election fraud, and his own personal mythology.

The first warning sign came almost immediately.

Trump opened with the expected words about “young athletes” and “America’s athletic traditions.” Then, within seconds, he was talking about Pete Hegseth and military force.

“I want to thank Secretaries Pete Hegseth, who just gave a great news conference with General Raizin Caine,” Trump said. “They don’t like playing games with us. They don’t like it at all.” Then he added: “We basically wiped out their military in about two weeks.”

Unprompted. Again, this was a children’s fitness event.

A few minutes later, while discussing athletes and America’s “winning,” he made the turn explicit.

“And, I know it’s too bad, but I had to do it,” Trump said. “We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon. You might be too young for this. I don’t know if I want — they probably know.”

That sentence is almost the whole story.

“You might be too young for this.”

He knew. At some level, he knew. He was standing in front of children at an event arranged around children, and some part of him recognized that he was about to take the room somewhere it did not need to go.

But he went there anyway. Because …. well, just because. He’s Trump.

“They would have had a nuclear weapon in — within two weeks,” Trump said. “Remember, we sent that beautiful B-2 bomber in and we, uh, we blew up their nuclear potential. It was obliterated…”

Then came the line that has rightly drawn attention.

“So we would have had a — an Iran with a nuclear weapon, and maybe we wouldn’t all be here right now,” Trump said, staring right into the eyes of kids. “I can tell you, the Middle East would have been gone, Israel would have been gone, and they would have trained their sights on Europe first and then us, because they’re sick people.”

Pause there.

I really wonder — what would I have done if I’d been in the room with my ten year old and he said that? A president had gathered children in the Oval Office to celebrate fitness. And he told the room that, without his military action, “maybe we wouldn’t all be here right now.”

That is not a policy explanation. That is not reasonable presidential communication. That is a man standing in front of children and folding them into his own apocalyptic toxically narcissistic self-justification.

And he was not done.

Letter he talked about protestors getting shot “right between the eyes.” I mean — he’s saying this to kids.

“So, you can have 200,000 people protesting and have five or six sick people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes and you see a guy fall and another one fall and you have no guns, very few people would be able to stand there and do it.”

There’s more. But you get the idea and I just can’t keep going on about it.

A president is constantly surrounded by power. Cameras. Children. Soldiers. grieving families. foreign leaders. victims. disasters. ceremonies. The job requires a kind of discipline that goes beyond policy preference. It requires the capacity to distinguish between a campaign rally, a Cabinet meeting, a war briefing, a funeral, a school visit, and a ceremonial signing.

Trump either cannot make those distinctions or does not care to.

The transcript of this debacle captures, in one contained scene, the collapse of presidential self-command.

Speaking of the Presidential Fitness Test, we just had one.

He failed it

Sorry, This was a venting more than analysis. I just shake my head. And wait for the next Presidential Fitness Test. Sigh.

https://rollcall.com/factbase/trump/transcript/donald-trump-remarks-proclamation-presidential-fitness-signing-event-may-5-2026/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/05/national-physical-fitness-and-sports-month-2026/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/past-events/

https://apnews.com/article/8b1d49c50ddbed38814f4fca22d75d52

https://people.com/trump-brings-up-iran-trans-athletes-kids-in-oval-office-11967597

https://www.rev.com/transcripts/presidential-fitness-test-award