DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
6d

I once covered a California Republican Assembly meeting (MAGA 50 years before MAGA). I got asked to leave because I was laughing during the presentations. How can you not laugh at morons who think themselves geniuses, being serious about lunatic ideas?

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
6d

Fascinating post. The Know Nothing Party, also based on hate, fractured in the 1850's over the slavery issue. Maybe the Iran war will do likewise for MAGA.

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