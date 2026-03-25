There is always a lot of costume drama at CPAC: the swagger, the slogans, the ritual assurances that everyone is united and history is moving in the right direction.

But every now and then a real problem walks into the room and refuses to cooperate.

This year, that problem is Iran.

As CPAC opened in Grapevine, never mind criticism from Democrats or the media. It’s much more fun to watch the argument over Trump’s Iran war break out openly inside Trump’s own political coalition. Steve Bannon is warning about blowback. Ted Cruz is defending the war. Matt Gaetz is questioning the logic of automatic alignment with Israel. That is not noise. That is a family argument, in public, over whether Trump has started violating one of the core promises that made Trumpism powerful in the first place.

What “America First” was supposed to mean

For years, “America First” has meant different things to different people. But one of its clearest meanings was this: no more stupid wars, no more open-ended entanglements, no more Republican sermonizing about why America must once again spend blood and treasure in the Middle East.

Trump did not invent that sentiment, but he exploited it better than anyone. He sold himself as the Republican who had learned the lesson of Iraq — or at least the lesson Republican voters took from Iraq: that the people most eager for war are rarely the ones who bear its cost.

Now he is president again, and he has a war of choice with Iran on his hands.

That puts his coalition in a genuine bind. The old hawkish wing of the right is perfectly comfortable explaining why this war is different, why this enemy is uniquely dangerous, why escalation is regrettable but necessary. They have been singing some version of that song for decades.

But a large part of Trump’s base did not sign up for that. They signed up for nationalism, immigration crackdowns, cultural warfare, and a foreign policy that was supposed to be tougher in rhetoric than in actual troop deployments. CPAC is now showing what happens when that understanding begins to crack.

Why Bannon’s warning matters

Bannon’s role here is revealing. Not because he is a moral authority, but because he has always had a sharp instinct for the emotional core of Trumpism.

He seems to understand that MAGA voters will tolerate chaos, scandal, cruelty, and even a surprising amount of economic pain longer than they will tolerate the feeling that they were conned back into a familiar Republican foreign-policy trap.

That is why this split matters. It is not just a policy disagreement. It is a credibility problem.

If Trumpism can absorb a Middle East war, wider escalation, debates over troop deployments, and all the old language about resolve and strategic necessity, then what exactly was the foreign-policy meaning of “America First” in the first place? Was it a doctrine? A mood? A branding exercise? A temporary anti-Bush costume that could be discarded the moment Trump wanted a war?

The old GOP logic is creeping back

These questions are getting harder to avoid because the administration is beginning to sound familiar.

Trump still insists he is not putting U.S. troops into the region. But reports that the administration has weighed military reinforcements create exactly the kind of gap that makes people nervous: the rhetoric of restraint paired with the machinery of escalation. 1,500 Marines yesterda. 2,000 members of the 82nd Airborn today.

That is the classic pattern. Publicly, the White House wants to preserve the language of toughness without sounding eager for a wider war. In practice, it is moving closer to the logic that has drawn Republican presidents into Middle East conflicts for years.

And once that happens, the old Trump magic stops working quite so well. This is one of the rare issues where Trump cannot simply yell “witch hunt,” call his critics weak, and make the contradiction disappear. The criticism is coming from inside the house — from people who backed him precisely because they thought he was less likely to drag the country into this kind of fight.

A real identity crisis for MAGA

That does not mean the coalition is about to collapse. That’s no more likely than the Iran regime collapsing. Trump still has enormous support among Republican voters.

But support is not the same as coherence.

The visible split at CPAC suggests that one of the movement’s central myths is now under real strain. The myth was that Trump had solved the Republican foreign-policy problem — that he could be bellicose without being interventionist, maximalist in language without becoming captive to the old machinery of war, “America First” without eventually sounding like every other Republican president explaining why the next Middle East conflict is the one America cannot avoid.

CPAC is starting to show the limits of that trick.

The bigger takeaway

The Iran war is no longer just a foreign-policy story.

It is becoming a test of whether Trumpism was ever a real alternative to old-school Republican hawkishness, or whether it was simply the same impulse in different clothes.

And when that question starts getting asked at CPAC, of all places, it is worth paying attention.

SOURCES

https://apnews.com/article/387082bac70bc17ce56a37fcbd5b056a

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-not-putting-us-troops-region-amid-iran-war-2026-03-19/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-weighs-military-reinforcements-iran-war-enters-possible-new-phase-2026-03-18/