DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
1h

According to Statistica, there were 168 million registered voters in the United States in 2020. And according to Trump, China had information on 220 million of them. As usual, something doesn't add up.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/273743/number-of-registered-voters-in-the-united-states

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S Malone's avatar
S Malone
1h

Just found a few bucks in the couch cushions and upgraded. Absolutely Top Shelf analysis and where some of the registration issues come into play is when folks go to get a DL at their local DMV, the clerks often ask if you want to register to vote. Many Green Card holders say Yes because they don't want to appear like they don't know what's going on and so do DL applicants who are Illegal Aliens as defined by the US Code of Federal Regulations. These Illegals want to blend in so the standard answer is "Yes," especially in states that don't care if Illegals have a DL. My former next door neighbor was a voting official for at least 16 years and he knew darn near everyone in his voting precinct. He never had a problem. As you so accurately stated, registration is not voting and the vast majority of our elections clerks take their jobs seriously and will report anomalies in a New York minute. We have it great in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Everyone is cool with showing a government issued ID to get their ballot and everyone is pleasant at the pools. Even the folks who are 50 feet from the asking if you want a sample ballot for the candidate. I've seen them share water and snacks with each other. All things being equal, I fault the media for stirring the pot because as the old saying goes, "If it bleeds, it leads!" and that's what those folks want. It's damn near impossible to get a good news story from my local media. They rarely publish good stuff but that's okay because once Mr. Cronkite passed, it slowly started going downhill.

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