DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pete Lincoln's avatar
Pete Lincoln
1h

I am a glass half empty guy I guess. I ask what did we lose?

Open and Free Straits

Lower Gas Prices

Lower Mortgage Prices

Stable Weapon Inventory

US Reputation (not that it was good but a Pearl Harbor like attack killing thousands of civilians is not good)

Irans Relatively Dovish Old Leadership

Belief in Americas Military Supremacy

Unknown Number of Soldiers Lives (not sure they have been honest)

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
2h

It's damage control at best.. for a totally needless ,illegal and catastrophic blunder of egotistical mayhem initiated by the spiteful ego of Trump. ,The best thing that can come out of it is the prevention of the total collapse of the entire world's economy. We in America have not yet felt the full impact of it all yet as it stands now. The war was a mistake. It severed our relationships with historical allies, fractured all Middle East alliances and isolated us economically on the world stage. Other nations are now trading with China and other concerns and finding alternative route to obtain oil. That's another big blow to America. We are isolated. China, Russia and Israel have been calling the shots . I do think a collection of nations have strongly suggested to Trump that he change course and facilitate an agreement...only Bibi keeps urging him to keep serving him.

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