As details begin to emerge about a possible U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, the shape of the deal is becoming a little clearer.

Not clear enough to know whether it will actually be signed. Not clear enough to know whether it will hold. And certainly not clear enough to know whether the Trump administration’s claims about Iran’s nuclear program will survive contact with the actual text.

But clear enough to begin asking the central question.

What did the United States gain by the war?

According to the reporting so far, the emerging memorandum appears to address several major issues: reopening or normalizing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz; lifting or easing the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports; releasing at least some frozen Iranian assets and perhaps allowing expanded Iranian oil sales; creating a window for further talks over Iran’s nuclear program; and possibly freezing hostilities on other regional fronts, including Lebanon. CNN reports that a senior U.S. official described the framework as giving the parties 60 days to reach final deal points, while Iranian-linked reporting has emphasized the staged reopening of Hormuz, release of blocked assets, and lifting of the U.S. blockade.

That sounds substantial.

But the only honest way to assess the deal is not to compare it with the worst moments of the war or where we are now. It is to compare it with the situation before the war began.

What existed before the war? What changed during the war? And what would the proposed deal actually restore, concede, or improve?

Let’s take a deeper look.

The Strait of Hormuz

The first and most obvious issue is the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump is presenting the reopening of the strait as one of the central achievements of the emerging deal. And, of course, reopening Hormuz is important. It is one of the most important maritime chokepoints in the world. A large share of global oil and liquefied natural gas moves through it. When Hormuz is closed or restricted, oil markets react, shipping costs rise, insurers panic, and gasoline prices become a domestic political problem very quickly.

So what about the pre-war comparison?

Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz was open. Shipping was proceeding. The waterway was tense, because it is always tense, but it was functioning. The United States did not want it closed. The global economy did not want it closed. Iran did not benefit from it being closed in any clean economic sense either-but appears to have made the calculation that it was a net gain for them to close it, and by doing so disrupt the world economy and put pressure on Trump.

So Iran closed or restricted the strait during the war in a move that hurt Iran because Iran needs oil revenue and regional commerce, but which arguably hurt the United States more, at least in the near term, because the pressure quickly moved from the battlefield to global energy markets and then to American consumers. The emerging record suggests Iran was prepared to live with that pain longer than Trump was prepared to live with the political consequences of rising energy prices and prolonged disruption.

So if the deal reopens Hormuz, that is not a strategic win for Trump in any ordinary sense. It is the restoration of a status quo that existed before the war. At best, for the US it’s a draw.

There is also a more uncomfortable possibility. Iranian-linked reporting has suggested that even if shipping volumes return to pre-war levels, Iran does not intend to return the strait to its pre-war political status. Mehr, citing Iranian sources, reported that Hormuz “will not return to its pre-war status,” even as traffic may gradually resume. Al Jazeera has also reported Iranian claims that ship traffic through Hormuz could return to pre-war levels within weeks under the proposed memorandum — but with Iran exerting control over the strait in ways that it did not exert before the war.

So, Trump may be able to say he got the strait reopened. Iran may be able to say it used the strait as leverage, forced the issue onto the negotiating table, and preserved a claim of supervisory authority over passage through one of the world’s most important waterways.

Reopening Hormuz is better than keeping it closed. But it is difficult to call it an American victory. At best, it restores the status quo ante. At worst, it restores the traffic while leaving Iran with a new demonstrated tool of coercion.

The Blockade

The blockade point is similar, but even cleaner.

Before the war, there was no U.S. wartime blockade of Iranian ports. During the war, the United States imposed one. Now Iran is demanding that it be lifted as part of any memorandum ending the conflict.

CNN reports that Trump has said the blockade will remain “in full force and effect” until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Iranian accounts, meanwhile, frame the lifting of the blockade as one of the central requirements of the deal.

So what exactly does the United States gain if the blockade is lifted?

The best argument for Trump is that the blockade increased pressure on Iran during the war and helped bring Tehran to the table. That is plausible. Blockades are not symbolic. They hurt. They disrupt trade, increase internal pressure, and create urgency.

But if the deal simply lifts the blockade in exchange for restoring commercial traffic through Hormuz, then the United States is largely trading away one war-created pressure point to resolve another war-created crisis.

That may be necessary diplomacy. It may even be wise diplomacy if the alternative is a wider regional war. But it is not the same thing as achieving a durable strategic objective.

The blockade did not exist before the war. Hormuz was open before the war. If the deal ends with the blockade lifted and Hormuz reopened, the United States has not gained new leverage. It has unwound a battlefield escalation.

Frozen Assets and Oil Revenue

The frozen assets issue is different.

Iranian assets were frozen before the war. Sanctions constrained Iranian oil revenue before the war. These were not wartime disruptions that needed to be unwound in order to restore the pre-war baseline. They were part of the leverage the United States already had.

That makes this part of the emerging deal potentially more favorable to Iran.

CNN reports that Iran is demanding the release of blocked assets at the very beginning of the process, while Tasnim has said there will be no agreement without the release of a specific portion of those assets and a clear mechanism for continued release. Al Jazeera has similarly reported that at least part of Iran’s frozen funds must be released in the first phase of the proposed agreement.

Asset relief is not automatically a bad bargain. It depends entirely on what the United States receives in return.

If frozen assets are released only after Iran gives up highly enriched uranium, accepts intrusive verification, restores IAEA access, limits enrichment, and agrees to enforceable nuclear constraints, that is one kind of deal—specifically, it would be the kind of deal that would be an improvement of the pre-war status.

But if Iran receives access to money, oil revenue, or sanctions relief in exchange for reopening Hormuz and simply entering future nuclear talks, that is something else entirely.

That would mean Iran converted the war into economic relief without yet conceding the core nuclear issue.

This is where Trump’s “maximum pressure” rhetoric runs into the actual ledger. The United States entered the war with sanctions and frozen assets as leverage. If the war ends with some of that leverage being traded away before the nuclear issue is resolved, it is difficult to see how the U.S. position has improved.

The Nuclear Question

This is the heart of the matter.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Iran is, or soon will be, agreeing to give up its nuclear ambitions. U.S. officials are briefing that the framework would ensure Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon and would commit Iran to giving up highly enriched uranium. CNN reports that one senior administration official described the structure as “No dust? No dollars,” meaning no relief without surrender or disposal of enriched uranium.

But Iran is saying something very different.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismaeil Baghaei said that “nuclear issues are not being discussed at this stage.” The Iranian News Agency Fars says Iran has made no commitments in this agreement regarding handing over nuclear stockpiles, removing equipment, closing facilities, or even pledging not to build a nuclear bomb. Reuters separately reports that a senior Iranian source said Iran has not agreed to hand over its highly enriched uranium stockpile and that the issue is not part of the current preliminary agreement.

That is not a small difference in emphasis.

Trump appears to be describing the deal he wants to get. Iran is describing the memorandum it may actually be willing to sign. Those are not the same thing.

The pre-war comparison is again essential. Before the war, Iran’s nuclear program was dangerous and unresolved. The IAEA had estimated that before earlier U.S.-Israeli strikes, Iran possessed 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, enough if further enriched for roughly ten nuclear weapons under the IAEA yardstick. The IAEA also said access and verification had become urgent, and that it could not fully account for all relevant nuclear material after the strikes and after Iran restricted access.

So how is Iran’s nuclear position better for the United States now than it was before the war?

That is the test.

Has Iran agreed to surrender its highly enriched uranium?

So far, Iran says no.

Has Iran agreed to stop enrichment?

Not publicly.

Has Iran agreed to dismantle facilities?

Iranian sources say no.

Has Iran agreed to restore intrusive IAEA verification?

Not yet.

Has Iran agreed to terms stronger than the Obama-era nuclear deal, which Trump denounced and abandoned?

Not on the public record.

This is not a defense of the Obama deal. It is a comparison. The JCPOA had detailed limits on enrichment, stockpile size, centrifuges, inspections, and monitoring. Trump withdrew from it on the ground that it was too weak. If the current memorandum merely creates a 60-day window for future nuclear talks, then it is not stronger than the Obama deal. It is not yet a nuclear deal at all.

That does not mean a stronger deal cannot emerge later. It may. But based on what is publicly known now, the nuclear issue appears deferred rather than resolved.

And if the central justification for the war was Iran’s nuclear program, deferring the nuclear question is not victory. It is postponement.

Missiles Remain?

There are other issues that appear either unresolved or ambiguously handled.

Iran’s ballistic missile program was a major stated concern during the conflict. U.S. officials had previously said Iran’s longer-range ballistic missiles must be destroyed, but that there has been less recent discussion of including the missile arsenal in the broader negotiations.

That matters because the missile program is not separate from the nuclear issue. A nuclear program becomes strategically more dangerous when paired with delivery systems. Iran’s missiles are also central to its regional deterrent posture and its ability to threaten Israel, Gulf states, and U.S. assets.

If missiles are not included in the deal, then another pre-war problem remains.

The Regional War

Lebanon is also unclear. Tasnim reportedly described the memorandum as referring to the end of war on all fronts, including Lebanon. But CNN reports that Trump told Netanyahu he supports Israel’s desire to maintain freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Those positions can coexist in diplomatic language only if the language is deliberately vague.

Iran wants an end to the regional war. Israel wants freedom of action. Trump appears to be trying to satisfy both.

That may work for a temporary pause. It is not a stable regional settlement.

The Damage Trump Inflicted

None of this means the war did nothing.

Trump inflicted real damage on Iran. The United States and Israel appear to have badly hurt Iran’s navy, air defenses, military infrastructure, and probably parts of its missile and drone production capacity. Iran was not untouched. It was not triumphant in any simple military sense. Its vulnerabilities were exposed, and the region noticed.

That has to be acknowledged.

The question is whether that damage translated into political submission or a better long-term negotiating position for the United States.

So far, the answer is mixed at best.

Iran has not publicly accepted Trump’s nuclear terms. It has not abandoned its claim to authority over Hormuz. It appears to be demanding asset relief, sanctions relief, and the lifting of the blockade. It may receive some ability to sell oil. It may preserve its basic regional posture. And it may be able to tell the Middle East that it absorbed direct U.S. and Israeli attacks, kept the regime intact, forced negotiations through regional mediators, and did not surrender its nuclear program.

That is not the posture of a defeated regime. The test of coercive war is not whether the target was hurt. It is whether the target changed its political behavior in the way the war was supposed to compel.

On the central nuclear question, that has not yet been shown.

How Will Iran Be Seen in the Region?

Iran will not emerge looking invincible. Its military weaknesses have been exposed. Its economy has been stressed. Its air defenses and conventional forces have taken serious blows. Gulf states, Israel, and the United States will study those weaknesses closely.

But if the final deal resembles the outline now being reported, Iran may also claim a kind of strategic endurance victory.

It can say it survived the war. It can say it closed Hormuz and forced the issue onto the negotiating table. It can say it did not publicly surrender its nuclear program. It can say it obtained negotiations over assets, oil, sanctions, and the blockade. It can say the regime remained standing.

That does not mean Iran won. But it does mean Trump may have failed to achieve the kind of unmistakable strategic victory he is now trying to sell.

Did Regime Change Happen?

No.

And that should be stated plainly.

If one hoped-for benefit of the war was regime destabilization, there is no evidence so far that it succeeded in a favorable way. The regime appears battered but intact. It may now be more paranoid, more militarized, more distrustful, and more determined to preserve deterrent capabilities.

That could make Iran harder to deal with, not easier.

The war may have weakened Iran’s military capacity. It has not produced a more moderate regime, a more cooperative leadership, or a more favorable internal political balance.

So What Did the U.S. Gain?

If the deal restores Hormuz to something like its pre-war function, lifts a blockade created during the war, gives Iran access to frozen assets or oil revenue, postpones the nuclear issue, leaves missiles unresolved, and does not change the regime’s behavior in any durable way, then it is very hard to say what the United States gained by fighting the war.

Trump inflicted damage. That is clear.

What remains unclear is whether he converted that damage into strategic advantage.

And if Iran emerges battered but intact, with its nuclear position not fundamentally changed and its economic relief now on the table, the uncomfortable possibility is this:

The war may have created the crisis that the deal now solves — while leaving the original problem for later.

I hope you find this analysis helpful. Let me know your thoughts in the comments. And thanks for your support—please consider joining the paid group here, if you can, and if not - engagement matters so please like, comment, share, and restack. Sellers out for today. Many thanks for your support.

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SOURCES

https://www.cnn.com/2026/05/24/middleeast/iran-us-proposed-deal-wwk-intl

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/5/24/marco-rubio-says-significant-progress-made-in-us-iran-talks-to-end-war

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/5/24/us-iran-inch-closer-to-deal-to-end-the-war-what-to-know

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/5/6/has-the-us-accepted-irans-demand-to-settle-hormuz-first-nuclear-later

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/244737/Iran-US-moving-closer-to-finalizing-MoU-Baghaei

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/244749/Hormuz-won-t-return-to-pre-war-status-Sources

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/iran-has-not-agreed-hand-over-highly-enriched-uranium-stockpile-senior-iranian-2026-05-24/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-stored-highly-enriched-uranium-underground-site-iaea-report-says-2026-02-27/