The idea that Federal Courts are serving as a check on Trump’s immigration crackdown is so ….last year. This year, theTrump administration is winning legal and institutional fights that make the crackdown harder to unwind.

It happened again on Wednesday.

A divided panel of the Eighth Circuit reversed a lower court ruling out of Minnesota (remember Minnesota?) and ruled that the Trump administration can continue detaining many immigrants without bond while their removal cases proceed. In the process, the court handed the administration another significant appellate win. This is now the second federal appeals court to uphold the administration’s position, and the ruling will affect cases not just in Minnesota but across the seven states of the Eighth Circuit.

Trump’s Aggressive Interpretation is Being Ratified by the Courts

That matters because this is not just another headline in the daily churn. It is an institutional development. It means that what began as an aggressive executive interpretation is being ratified, piece by piece, by the courts.

The legal fight centers on a question that sounds technical but has sweeping consequences: whether people already living inside the United States who entered without inspection can be treated as if they are still “applicants for admission” and therefore held in mandatory detention without a bond hearing. The administration adopted that interpretation last year, breaking with a long-standing understanding of immigration law under prior administrations.

That is the deeper significance of this ruling. Trump is not merely enforcing the existing immigration system more harshly. His administration is pushing to reinterpret the system in ways that expand detention power, reduce individualized review, and normalize a broader category of no-bond confinement. And now, for the second time at the federal appellate level, judges have agreed.

What the Legal Fight is Really About

The legal issue here is more important than the headline makes it sound. The fight is over which detention statute governs people arrested inside the United States after entering without inspection. If the government is right, they fall under 8 U.S.C. § 1225(b)(2)(A), which treats them as applicants for admission and generally requires detention without bond. If the detainees are right, they fall instead under 8 U.S.C. § 1226(a), which governs people already in the country who are in removal proceedings and allows bond hearings. That distinction is the whole case.

The lower court in Minnesota had rejected the administration’s reading. In Joaquin Herrera Avila’s case, the district judge held that § 1225(b)(2)(A) did not apply because Avila had been living in the United States for years and was not literally “seeking admission” at the time of his arrest. The court also reasoned that the government’s interpretation would make other parts of immigration law, especially the mandatory-detention provisions in § 1226(c) as amended by the Laken Riley Act, partly redundant. On that view, Congress would not have needed to add new mandatory-detention categories in § 1226 if everyone present without lawful admission was already swept into no-bond detention under § 1225. The lower court therefore concluded that Avila was entitled to treatment under § 1226(a), meaning a bond hearing.

The Eighth Circuit reversed by taking a much more text-driven and much broader view of the statute. The majority focused on § 1225(a)(1), which says that an alien present in the United States who has not been admitted “shall be deemed” an applicant for admission. From there, the court treated “applicant for admission” and “seeking admission” as effectively equivalent for purposes of § 1225(b)(2)(A). In plain English, the majority said that if a person is in the country but was never lawfully admitted, that person remains in the legal posture of seeking admission and can therefore be detained without bond while removal proceedings continue.

The appellate court also rejected the lower court’s surplusage logic. It said § 1226(c) and § 1225(b)(2)(A) are not identical, apply to different sets of people, and can overlap without creating a fatal contradiction. The panel even suggested Congress may have wanted to be “doubly sure” that some categories of noncitizens would not get parole or bond. In other words, the court’s answer to the lower court was not that the overlap is elegant, but that overlap is not enough to override what it sees as the plain text.

A Revealing Dissent

The dissent in the Eighth Circuit is especially revealing. Judge Ralph Erickson wrote that for nearly three decades the man at the center of the case would have been entitled to a bond hearing, and that five presidential administrations, including Trump’s first, had interpreted the law differently. In other words, this is not simply a routine application of settled law. It is a major shift in how the law is being read.

And that is precisely why the story matters politically.

Trump’s immigration project is often described as chaos. Sometimes it is. But that description can miss the more dangerous reality, which is consolidation. The administration keeps testing the outer edge of its power. Some lower courts push back. But then, again and again, parts of the program survive review, move upward, and become precedent. The result is that what looked radical a few months ago begins to look administrative, then legal, then normal.

Immigratin Bond Hearings Plummet

Immigration bond hearings had already plummeted under the administration’s detention policy prior to this result. It comes on the heels of another appellate win for Trump last week on rapid third-country deportations. Taken together, these are signs of something larger than day-to-day enforcement. They suggest that the crackdown is not only continuing. It is becoming more structurally embedded.

And no one is noticing.

That is the real story tonight. Not just that Trump is being harsh. Not just that judges are divided. But that the machinery is advancing.

And once these pieces lock into place, reversing them becomes much harder than denouncing them.

A lot of will tell you that Trump’s crackdown is harsh. Fewer will take the time to read the rulings, parse the statutory arguments, and explain how temporary outrage becomes durable precedent. Paid subscriptions support that kind of work — here and elsewhere. We need your help. Thanks! Onward.

SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/second-us-appeals-court-upholds-trumps-immigration-detention-policy-2026-03-25/

https://apnews.com/article/immigration-detention-bond-hearing-839b4ed2c08ca4d78728de66d7d4dc18

https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/26/03/253248P.pdf

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/immigration-court-bond-hearings-plummet-amid-trump-detention-policy-analysis-2026-03-23/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-appeals-court-lifts-block-trump-policy-allowing-fast-thirdcountry-2026-03-16/