DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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gail's avatar
gail
5d

Whatever happened to immigration reform? I thought there was a bill put together by Jim Lankford that was bipartisan that might have made a difference. I have been bothered by people who are appalled at the 'open borders' yet their ancestors and mine likely came with no quotas in place. I thought we didn't want judges and courts making law.

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R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
5d

"Will no one rid us of this troublesome piece of shit?" - With apologies to Henry II of ENgland

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