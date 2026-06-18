The more we learn about the preliminary U.S.-Iran deal, the clearer the basic shape becomes: Iran is receiving immediate economic relief, while the United States is receiving a pause, a return to prewar conditions, and a promise that the hardest nuclear questions will be negotiated later.

That is the core imbalance in favor of Iran that is at the heart of the deal.

Today I’m not attempting a full analysis of every provision. Rather this is a focused look at one crucial part of the agreement: what Iran appears to receive immediately, compared with what Iran appears to give up in return. On that question, the picture is starkly in favor of Iran.

The Economic Win for Iran

Under the preliminary agreement, the United States will waive sanctions on Iran’s oil industry when the deal is signed. More specifically, Treasury would issue waivers for “the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.”

That last part is essential. This is not simply permission for Iran to sell a few more barrels of oil. It appears to cover the commercial infrastructure that makes oil sales work in the real world: banks, insurers, shippers, transporters, payment channels, and related services.

Oil is the lifeblood of Iran’s economy. For years, U.S. sanctions have not only limited Iranian oil sales; they have made the entire ecosystem around Iranian oil commercially dangerous. Buyers, banks, insurers, shipping firms, brokers and refiners all have had to worry about U.S. sanctions exposure.

Iran has continued to sell oil, but under heavy constraint. Much of that oil has gone to China, often at a discount, through shadow tanker networks and complicated sanctions-evasion channels. Iran has also struggled to get paid in normal currencies such as dollars and euros.

The reported waiver goes directly at those choke points. If implemented as described, Iran would be able to sell oil more normally: to more buyers, at better prices, with cleaner payment systems, insurance coverage, shipping services and reduced sanctions risk for the companies involved.

The legal distinction is important. The preliminary deal does not appear to terminate every sanction on Iran immediately. The better way to understand it is that the agreement would waive the key sanctions that have made Iranian oil exports costly, discounted and commercially toxic. Full termination of sanctions is left for the final agreement.

Economically, however, even that interim waiver is enormous.

Part of the value comes from recovering the sanctions discount. If Iran can sell oil without offering deep discounts to compensate buyers for sanctions risk, the gain could be several billion dollars per year even without a dramatic increase in production. Part of the value comes from potential volume. If lawful channels allow Iran to sell hundreds of thousands of additional barrels per day, the benefit could reach into the tens of billions annually. And part of the value comes from the commercial infrastructure itself. Banking, insurance, shipping and payment access reduce friction, reduce leakage, widen the buyer pool, and let Iran capture more of the value of its own exports.

In plain English: Iran gets economic oxygen, and it gets it now.

What Iran Gives Back

So what does Iran give up in return?

Based on the reported text so far, the answer is: not nearly as much as it receives.

Iran agrees to end hostilities. That simply returns the region to where it was before the war. Iran agrees to allow safe commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz without charge for 60 days. That too returns to roughly what was happening before the war but with a key change in Iran’s favor in that after 60 days Iran may charge for passage. Before the war, commercial vessels were not paying Iran for passage through the strait. So this mostly restores the prewar baseline, and only temporarily, and then is becomes a major benefit to Iran vs pre-war reality.

The 60-day limit is not a technicality. The reported deal does not appear to permanently settle the Strait of Hormuz issue. It appears to leave open future discussions over “maritime services,” fees, or some Iranian/Omani role in the administration of the waterway.

Iran also reaffirms that it will not seek or develop nuclear weapons. But this is not a new Iranian concession. It has long been Iran’s formal position that it does not seek nuclear weapons.

The hardest issue is Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. Here, the reported language could become meaningful, but it is still incomplete. Iran appears to agree to address its enriched material, with downblending under IAEA supervision discussed as the basic method. If that happens under strict verification, it would matter a great deal.

But as of now, the hard nuclear terms appear to be deferred: timing, method, verification, sequencing and consequences for noncompliance. Those are not minor details. They are the deal. Without them, the nuclear provision is not yet a rollback. It is a commitment to keep talking about one.

The JCPOA Comparison

This is where the comparison with the JCPOA becomes unavoidable.

Trump withdrew from the JCPOA because he said it was too weak. He said it gave Iran too much money for too little restraint. He said he would get a better deal.

But on the specific question of existing enriched uranium, the JCPOA was far more concrete than what appears in this preliminary agreement. Under the JCPOA, Iran had to reduce its enriched uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms, enriched to no more than 3.67 percent, for 15 years. It had to ship out, dilute, sell or convert the excess material. Its higher-enriched material had to be dealt with in specified ways.

The sequencing also ran in the other direction. Iran had to take verified nuclear steps first. The IAEA had to confirm them. Then major sanctions relief followed.

That was the basic bargain: verified nuclear rollback, then economic relief.

What we appear to have now is a different order of events. Iran receives meaningful economic relief at the beginning of the process, while the most important nuclear questions are moved into a 60-day negotiation period.

The final deal could still become strong. It could require Iran to downblend its enriched material under IAEA supervision. It could impose hard caps on enrichment. It could require intrusive monitoring. It could restore meaningful limits on centrifuges, stockpile size and enrichment level. It could create a real enforcement mechanism.

But none of that appears to have happened yet. What has happened so far is that Iran has apparently preserved the structure of its nuclear program, avoided immediate removal of its enriched uranium, and gained a pathway back into normal oil commerce.

That is the problem.

If the final agreement ends up looking like the JCPOA — sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear limits — then Trump will have fought a war, accepted a crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and returned to the same basic logic he denounced for years.

And if the final agreement is weaker than the JCPOA — if it allows Iran to downblend enriched uranium inside Iran rather than ship it out, if it lacks hard stockpile caps, if it lacks clear sequencing, if it provides broad sanctions termination without verified rollback first — then the result is even harder to defend.

The War Changed the Table

This is the most uncomfortable part.

Before the war, broad upfront relief for Iran’s oil industry was not the American position. The United States was not openly preparing to normalize Iranian oil sales, banking, insurance and shipping as the price of a preliminary understanding.

Then came the war. Iran closed or threatened the Strait of Hormuz. The United States imposed a blockade. Energy markets became vulnerable. Regional pressure mounted. The need to end the crisis became urgent.

And now Iran appears to be getting something it could not get before the war: a major economic opening.

Supporters of the deal will argue that this is how wars end. They will say that reopening Hormuz was essential, that energy markets had to be stabilized, that a broader regional war had to be prevented, and that the United States has bought 60 days to secure a stronger nuclear settlement.

That argument should be taken seriously. Wars do not end through purity tests. Diplomacy often requires unpleasant concessions. A bad deal can be better than uncontrolled escalation.

But even giving the administration that benefit of the doubt, the imbalance remains. The United States is paying Iran now for the possibility of getting harder concessions later. The deal is front-loaded for Tehran and back-loaded for Washington. Iran’s benefits are concrete. America’s benefits are contingent.

That means the final agreement now has to do an enormous amount of work to justify the preliminary bargain.

The Bottom Line

The cleanest way to understand this deal is through sequencing.

Iran gets oil relief now.

Iran gets banking, insurance, transportation and payment channels now.

Iran gets a path toward broader sanctions termination in the final agreement.

In return, Iran gives back a ceasefire, safe passage through Hormuz, and a temporary return to something close to the prewar baseline.

On the nuclear issue, Iran gives a promise to negotiate the hard part.

That is the imbalance.

This may still become a serious nuclear agreement. But it is not one yet.

For now, Iran is getting a broad economic benefit that goes well beyond restoring the prewar status quo. The United States, by contrast, is mostly getting the prewar status quo back — plus promises that the real concessions will come later.

The money moves now.

The hard concessions come later.

If they come at all.

MS Note: It’s hard to not be like a dog with a bone in the form of the 14 point MOU and what it means. The more we chew on it the more it becomes apparent how weak a document it is for the US. I’m sure the national conversation will move on to something else soon — but give us a few more days to really work through this. It’s a pretty amazing document, and not in a good way.

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SOURCES

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/17/world/europe/us-iran-oil-sanctions.html

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/14-point-draft-us-iran-deal-2026-06-17/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/g7-leaders-demand-ceasefire-lebanon-welcome-iran-deal-2026-06-17/

https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-israel-war-oil-deal-june-17-2026-19652f4611b704c0a991bf1f5bc9a4b9

https://www.armscontrol.org/factsheets/joint-comprehensive-plan-action-jcpoa-glance

https://armscontrolcenter.org/factsheet-implementation-of-iran-nuclear-deal/

https://www.state.gov/parameters-for-a-joint-comprehensive-plan-of-action-regarding-the-islamic-republic-of-irans-nuclear-program/

https://2009-2017.state.gov/e/eb/tfs/spi/iran/jcpoa/index.htm

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/focus/iran