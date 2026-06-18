DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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RKarabekian's avatar
RKarabekian
3h

Will Iran receive a nice diplomatic "thank you" note for distracting the world away from trump's Epstein problem for 3 months? (Maybe that's what the $300 B is for?)

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David McDonell's avatar
David McDonell
5hEdited

Good analysis and focus on the US/Iran MoU terms and conditions. Subsequent passes might want to broaden this further into regional context and direct implications for GCC entities, US force posture, and the wildcard in the picture, *Israel, which is neither a signatory nor a willing participant in abiding by these T&Cs (ie Lebanon, Iranian regional proxies, nuclear program). Thanks!👍👊

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