DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Ron Hess's avatar
Ron Hess
3h

Let me help. There is no question they lied about Epstein’s death. I’m a pathologist and a clinician, and have seen the autopsy photos of the damage to his neck. There is no possibility that the left ear cartilage could heal completely after a supposed bullet injury, and we;ve seen Trump’s ear in photos. There is also no doubt they’ve been lying about the contents of the Epstein files. And we’ve all seen Trump lie about almost everything almost every day.

The problem with credibility is not a failure of American people except that many of them have been willing to believe lies they want to believe. Our real focus now needs to be on the small group of individuals and oligarchs that have captured our federal government. The framers of the Constitution worried about this and planned for it. States have considerable power that they have barely begun to use. We need to push our democratic leaders to up their game. When criminals are in handcuffs we’ll know we’re moving in the right direction.

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Christopher Knall's avatar
Christopher Knall
3h

The part that you touch on, but I think perhaps plays a larger role, is that we are essentially being divided up by oligarchs as both proxies and as deflection inward and downward instead of being aimed at them.

And since, for example, Palantir is well beyond too big to fail. It is that. But it is also as someone else pointed out, now the very nervous system of the U.S. government…if it fails, the government falls.

And since its creators and owners and upper management are insane—due to delusions of grandeur of the sort Lord Acton once wrote about—there is no way out. Except war.

Palantir will murder American citizens on American soil by drone in our lifetime. Where are the politicians? Where are those institutions that allegedly protect democracy? And why won’t someone make the case how In-Q-Tel’s initial funding of the damn thing was not somehow connected to this end it has created? Make the case that, due to climate change and scarcity and an impending showdown with China, democracy is canceled until further notice. I know that’s a conspiracy theory. But I’ve lived my life watching rules get broken when the rules don’t work…except this time. Why is that?

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