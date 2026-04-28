There are moments when a country reveals itself. Not in the event alone. The event is usually bad enough. But the real revelation comes afterward — in the reaction, the opportunism, the reflexes, the things people are ready to believe, the things people are ready to exploit, the things people are no longer shocked by.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner debacle is one of those moments.

On the surface, the story is straightforward and disturbing: a man armed with a shotgun and pistol tried to breach security at the Washington Hilton while President Trump, the First Lady, senior officials, and journalists were inside. A Secret Service officer was reportedly shot and survived because of body armor. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, has been charged federally with attempting to assassinate the president, among other counts. Early reporting says authorities believe he planned the attack in advance and acted alone.

That alone would be enough for one grim end-of-day post lamenting gun violence, political violence, in America. But we’re so numb to that there’s almost no point, is there?

But the event itself is only the first layer.

What followed may tell us more about the country than the attack.

Because almost immediately, the episode became a kind of national Rorschach test — political violence, salesmanship, and conspiracy culture all thrown into the same pot and cooked down into something very American and very sick.

First, the Violence

I know I said we’re numb to this part so why bother — but we have to start here, nothing else makes sense.

Someone allegedly tried to attack an event attended by the President of the United States. Whether you like Trump, hate Trump, fear Trump, mock Trump, voted for him, voted against him, or regard him as a walking constitutional stress test, this is not okay. Political assassination is poison. Political violence is poison.

The attempted assassination of a president is a grave national event. It does not become less grave because the president is Donald Trump. It does not become less serious because Trump himself has spent years debasing our politics, encouraging menace, celebrating toughness, dehumanizing opponents, and making American political life uglier and more dangerous.

Both things can be true.

Trump has helped create the climate.

And an attack on Trump is still an attack on the constitutional order.

That is where basic civic seriousness begins. If we cannot hold those two thoughts at once, then we are already losing the plot.

The alleged attacker, according to the FBI affidavit, appears to have been driven by intense anti-Trump rage. He reportedly left behind written statements describing violent political intent. He allegedly transported weapons across the country and tried to force his way into a heavily secured event.

That is political violence. Period.

And in a functioning country, that would be the first and loudest point. Not because it absolves Trump of anything. Not because it erases the danger of Trumpism. Not because we are required to pretend that “both sides” are identical in their rhetoric, methods, or relationship to democratic norms. It’s just that in a functioning society, this cannot be acceptable.

Then, the Sales Pitch

And then came the second sickness.

Within hours, the shooting was being converted into an argument for Trump’s White House ballroom.

Yes, the ballroom.

Donald Trump has been pushing a massive new White House ballroom project, reportedly priced at roughly $400 million. Preservationists have challenged it in court, arguing that the administration lacked proper legal authority and bypassed required congressional and federal approvals. After the shooting, the Justice Department pressured the National Trust for Historic Preservation to drop its lawsuit, arguing that the attack showed the need for a secure presidential event space. The Trust refused, saying the shooting did not erase the legal requirements for construction.

Think about that for a moment.

A man allegedly tries to shoot his way into a dinner attended by the president.

A Secret Service officer is hit.

The country narrowly avoids something catastrophic.

And almost immediately, the event is drafted into service as a sales pitch for a ballroom.

Really.

It may be true that presidential security needs improvement. It may be true that large events create vulnerabilities. It may be true that the Washington Hilton, long known as a security headache because of the Reagan assassination attempt in 1981, is not an ideal venue for presidential appearances.

But that is not the same thing as saying: therefore, Trump gets his privately funded, legally disputed, Versailles-adjacent White House ballroom.

This is how the machinery works now. Crisis becomes branding. Fear becomes leverage. Security becomes a pretext. The public is asked to move directly from shock to acquiescence.

No sober review.

Just: See? We told you we needed the ballroom.

This, too, is part of the American sickness. Not just that violence happens, but that violence is instantly repackaged, and sold back to us as proof of whatever someone powerful already wanted to do.

Then Come the Conspiracies

And then, predictably, came the third sickness: the conspiracy theories.

Almost instantly, parts of the internet began doing what parts of the internet now do after every major event. The story was not what it appeared to be. The suspect was not who he appeared to be. The shooting was staged. The shooting was allowed to happen. The shooter was a plant. The photo was fake. The real motive was hidden. The whole thing was theater. The ballroom angle proved it. Or the Epstein angle proved it. Or Israel proved it. Or the intelligence agencies proved it. Or Trump proved it by benefiting from it.

Most or perhaps all of this was moving through the social media ecosystem at the speed of lies in a matter of minutes. One fake image allegedly showing the suspect in an IDF shirt was reportedly debunked as AI-generated, but not before it helped fuel a new round of conspiracy claims.

And here is where I want to be careful.

I am not saying it is impossible for powerful people to stage events, exploit events, conceal facts, manipulate narratives, or lie to the public. Of course it is not impossible. History is full of deception. Governments lie. Intelligence services run operations. Politicians exploit fear. Media ecosystems distort reality. Trump himself has lied so often, and so extravagantly, that millions of Americans now assume bad faith as the default setting.

So I understand the reflex.

I do not share the immediate conclusion, but I understand the reflex.

The point is not that everyone who suspects a setup is stupid. The point is not that everyone who wonders whether the official story is incomplete is evil. The point is not that skepticism is unhealthy.

Skepticism is healthy.

The sickness is that so many Americans are now primed to believe the worst immediately— an believe it without any real investigation taking place; without reflection; without anything to go on other than tribal hatred for the other side.

Before the blood is dry, before the charging documents are read, before the first coherent timeline exists, half the country is already saying: staged.

And the other half is already saying: see, the other side are terrorists.

This is not a society processing information.

This is a society metabolizing trauma through preexisting rage.

And again, I do not say that with contempt for the people doing it. I say it with something closer to exhaustion and concern about how we ever get back to adult behavior and at least a semblance of normalcy.

People have been inundated with so much crap, from so many directions, for so many years, that disbelief has become a survival instinct. They have watched wars sold on false premises, financial crashes explained away by the people who caused them, public health messaging politicized, police shootings spun, intelligence claims weaponized, billionaires buy platforms, presidents lie, cable networks manufacture alternate realities, and social media algorithms reward the most deranged interpretation of every event.

So yes, people are ready to believe anything.

That is the sickness.

Not because ordinary people became irrational for no reason, but because trust has been poisoned at the source.

The Common Thread

Put all three layers together and the picture is bleak. The violence creates fear. The fear creates opportunity. The opportunism creates suspicion. The suspicion creates more rage. The rage creates more danger. The danger creates more fear. Around and around we go.

And every institution that might once have slowed the cycle has lost credibility with somebody.

A healthy country could say: we will investigate the security failure, prosecute the attacker, reject political violence, refuse to exploit the incident, and wait for facts before building theories.

We are not that country right now.

Instead, we get the whole American buffet: assassination attempt, ballroom pitch, fake AI image, instant tribal sorting, and a thousand people online explaining with perfect confidence what really happened before they know anything at all.

The Part I Cannot Quite Solve

So where does that leave us?

Honestly, I do not know.

Is there any point to me lamenting this if I don’t have a clue how to fix it? Probably not. It becomes self-indulgent.

My instinct, my training, is to try to end this with a constructive thought. Some clean perspective. Some sober little paragraph that produces a glimmer of hope in the darkness.

But I’m not feeling it.

Because the problem is not that we lack the right words. The problem is that the words have been drained of force by overuse, hypocrisy, and bad faith.

So I come to the end of this day without a neat answer.

Quite the opposite. I land on a question.

How do we pull ourselves up out of this muck?

How do we cure a sickness this deep?

Ideas?

Anyone?

Buehler?

I am fresh out.

I will say this. We do need to fight the numbness. We cannot let assassination attempts become just another news cycle. We cannot let presidents use fear as a blank check. We cannot let conspiracy thinking become the only available language for distrust. And we cannot pretend that a country this suspicious, this angry, this manipulable, and this heavily armed is going to be fine on autopilot.

At least we have to bear witness. Call it what it is.

A sickness.

Not all sicknesses are fatal. There. That’s the closest I can do to ending ona. positive note.

I’m sorry to be so negative on this one. I’ll get over it. Tomorrow’s another day. I do want to thank so many of the commenters who made last night’s uplifting post about the Kwa Mbae Boy turn out to have been a good idea. I wasn’t sure as I was writing it, whether it was too far outside my normal lane. But it was from the heart. And the response left me feeling good about it. Tonight — a different night, a different vibe. Back to business tomorrow.

Source list:

https://apnews.com/article/d4111facf965aaaa10334eb5c12901db

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/27/correspondents-dinner-suspect-charged-security-checkpoint-with-two-guns-fbi-says/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/apr/27/white-house-press-dinner-shooting-suspect-court

https://apnews.com/article/bcbe5b42723fcae1870d55b5921404b5

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/27/trump-ballroom-national-trust-lawsuit/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/apr/27/doj-trump-ballroom-gala-security

https://nypost.com/2026/04/27/us-news/all-the-clues-that-pic-of-whcd-gunman-cole-allen-in-idf-shirt-is-ai/