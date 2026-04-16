DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Amanda Chapman's avatar
Amanda Chapman
1h

Thank you for this piece of American history that we never hear about my side of the pond. All the others you mention, yes, I know about those.

As a Brit, the baseball terms go right over my head, but the story is no less significant for all that.

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
1h

Great article Michael.

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