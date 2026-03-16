DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
Mar 16

Duma sums it up just about right. An assembly of what amounts to do-nothings.

Thank you Michael for all you DO.

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Chris Fagg's avatar
Chris Fagg
Mar 16

Sen. Schiff is giving it a go. As he pointed out, the US is dropping the cost of a new hospital on Iran on a daily basis. But how curious that there is no unified Dem line on a war apparently undertaken as a favour to Netanyahu.

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