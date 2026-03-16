The United States is now deep enough into the Iran war that public oversight should be automatic. But the level of Congressional oversight is so nonexistent that it might as well be the Russian Duma. I.e. Trump is getting as much deference in our system as Putin gets in his. Why don’t we just rename Congress the Duma and be done with it?

Here’s the state of play: in the Senate, Republican leadership is resisting calls for formal public hearings and none are scheduled; in the House, Republicans have already helped beat back an effort to reassert congressional war powers; and across both chambers, the institution as a whole is once again drifting toward letting the executive act first, then struggling to decide whether it still wants to ask questions later.

That is not some side story to the war. It is one of the central stories.

Callit the scandal of the day. It comes after Hegseth’s “no quarter” language two days ago, and after yesterday’s reporting that Trump ignored intelligence warnings before escalation. Today’s Exhibit: the political system that failed to stop this war is now failing to examine it in public.

The Senate leadership is resisting hearings

According to the Associated Press, Senate Republicans led by Majority Leader John Thune are resisting calls for formal public hearings on the war, even as Democrats push for open testimony and threaten procedural disruption to force the issue. AP also reports that some Republican senators, including Lisa Murkowski and John Kennedy, have expressed concerns about the quality of the briefings and the longer-term financial burden.

That distinction matters.

This is not a case where every Republican senator is happily marching in lockstep, and it is not a case where “Congress” as a single unified body has made one coherent decision. It is more specific than that. Senate Republican leadership appears determined to avoid a sustained public airing of the administration’s case, even though unease exists inside its own ranks.

Reuters separately reported that six Democratic senators — led by Cory Booker and Chris Murphy — demanded immediate public hearings with top officials testifying under oath, including Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio. They also said they were prepared to slow Senate business if Republicans refused.

So the Senate story is not “Congress does nothing.” The Senate story is this: Democrats are trying to force public accountability, a few Republicans are uneasy, but Republican leadership is still trying to keep the war inside the safer channels of classified briefings and managed updates.

The House already showed its hand

The House has been less about hearings than about war powers.

In early March House Republicans helped defeat an effort to limit Trump’s ability to continue military action against Iran without congressional authorization. In other words, while the Senate is now fighting over whether to hold public hearings, the House has already shown its broader instinct: deference first, oversight later — maybe.

That matters because the two chambers are playing different roles in the same larger pattern.

In the Senate, the fight is over whether the administration should be forced to explain itself publicly and under oath. In the House, the fight has already centered on whether Congress is willing to assert its constitutional authority at all. Different mechanism, same drift.

Why public hearings matter

If the administration’s case is strong, it should survive public examination.

If the war aims are clear, officials should be able to state them clearly. If the legal basis is sound, they should be willing to defend it openly. If there is a realistic endgame, they should be able to describe it under oath. And if the prewar intelligence was weighed responsibly, they should be able to explain what was known, what was warned, and why the president chose the course he did.

Those are not radical demands. They are the minimum.

Yet this war is already large enough to have produced American deaths, major financial cost, and widening regional effects, while basic questions remain unsettled: What exactly is the objective now? Has it changed? What are the limiting conditions? What would count as success? What are the risks of ground-force escalation? Reuters reported that Democratic senators came out of classified briefings saying they still had major unanswered questions, including about costs, duration, and whether U.S. ground troops could eventually be deployed.

That is the tell.

Governments do not steer wars away from public examination because everything is going well. They do it when scrutiny is dangerous.

Classified briefings are not the same thing as oversight

This is always the fallback defense: members of Congress are being briefed, so oversight is happening.

But classified briefings are not the same as public accountability. They do not create a public record. They do not force disciplined, coherent answers. They do not expose contradictions in real time. They do not let voters see which officials are evasive, which claims are shaky, and which senators are actually asking serious questions.

They are often useful. They are not sufficient.

AP reports that Senate Republicans have pointed to classified briefings and military updates as reasons public hearings are unnecessary. But that argument only works if one assumes the public has no right to hear the rationale for a war being fought in its name.

And that, increasingly, seems to be the real operating assumption.

The deeper pattern

The larger pattern here is depressingly familiar.

A president acts. Congress complains. Party loyalties harden. Procedural skirmishes replace substantive accountability. The war begins to normalize before the public has had a real chance to examine how it began, what it is becoming, and what it may cost.

That is how wars entrench themselves in Washington.

The first stage isdshock. The second is partisan alignment. The third is bureaucratic normalization. By the time genuine scrutiny arrives, the key premises have already hardened into accepted reality. That is precisely why the fight over hearings matters so much right now. It is not an argument about scheduling. It is an argument about whether this war will be publicly tested before it becomes politically irreversible.

This is what abdication looks like

To be clear, not everyone in Washington is behaving the same way.

Some Senate Democrats are actively trying to force hearings. A few Senate Republicans are signaling discomfort. The House and Senate are not doing identical things. The factions are real, and the differences matter.

But the broader institutional result is still unmistakable: the legislative branch is not meeting the moment. They are irrelevant by choice.

The House has already shown its willingness to defer. Senate leadership is trying to avoid a real public reckoning. And the country is being asked, once again, to absorb a widening war before its elected representatives have fully and publicly examined the case for it.

That is not caution. It is not seriousness. It is not strategic discipline.

It is abdication.

Speaking of patterns, one is emerging here. I wake up in the morning and diligently put together a daily, measured, carefully analyzed Iran War Update, and then by night-time, after fighting through everything else in my world and reading the day’s absurdities, I look at what has happened or not happened over the course of the day and end up with something that comes out as more of a controlled rant. I think a psychiatrist would say there is something cathartic in this dichotomy. Anyway, no one is complaining too loudly and I sleep better after getting it off my chest. Sellers out — and thanks to all the paid subscribers for helping keep this going. And for those not in the paid group, plenty of love for you too. We’re in this together. Goodngith.

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Source list

https://apnews.com/article/a42ec470eb35bc341249d602114ef856

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democratic-us-senators-demand-immediate-hearings-iran-war-2026-03-10/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-lawmakers-set-vote-war-powers-iran-conflict-widens-2026-03-04/