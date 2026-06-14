DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2h

Iran has assemble a group of 25 world class psychologists. They have diagnosed Trump as narcissistic and mentally ill, but more importantly,for them, they now know how to manipulate him.

And manipulate him they are doing. What kufr (us infidels in the west)don't understand is the Islamic mindset. What we think they are agreeing to is not at all what they are agreeing to. And Trump has disadvantaged himself, by firing all of the Farsi speakers, and Middle east experts. And I am sure there is not one Shia or Iranian, except perhaps the ex pats (who have their own agenda) on staff or involved in negotiations.

Jared and Witkoff are in it for themselves,and totally incompetent and untrustworthy.

Untrustworthy, that is how Iran sees us, and how we have proven ourselves to be. The Feb 28th Attack was the Iranian Peal Harbor, here was Trump, Jared andWitkoff sitting down to negotiate, when Bibi and Donald carpet bombed Iran, killing the father,mother and siblings of the new Supreme Ayatollah, Moijtaba al Khameini.. He sure has incentive to make a deal doesn't he? Would you in his shoes.

We are captives of idiots, fools, insane idiots and fools.

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
1h

Excellent analysis, as always. More excellent, however, is your choice to spend time with an adorable dog. He’s precious! And I can tell you for sure, that my dog-babies have gotten me through many a dark night, especially during these difficult times. I’m sure you will experience the same. Take care!

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