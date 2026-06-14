1. The Feeling of Too Much

I sat down this morning trying to figure out what to write about, and the problem was not that there was nothing to say. The problem was that there was too much.

There was the supposed Iran peace deal, which may or may not be real in the form Donald Trump is selling it, and which already seems to involve the familiar Trumpian pattern: denounce the Obama deal as the worst thing ever negotiated, then try to recreate some version of it with worse circumstances, more bluster, less trust, and his own name stamped on the ribbon-cutting.

There was the fact that today is Trump’s 80th birthday, and that tonight the White House lawn — the White House lawn — is being used for a UFC cage fight. Not metaphorically. Not as a punchline. Literally. A cage fight on the South Lawn, dressed up in patriotic bunting and folded into the spectacle of power, masculinity, celebrity, and state property. Imagine — US military honor guard at the Lincoln Memorial performing for the ring walk of the MMA fighters as they come doen the memorial steps. It’s just too weird. Too much.

Then there’s the Kennedy Center, where Trump’s name was ordered removed after his board tried to add it to the building without congressional approval, leaving us with the almost too-perfect image of a tarp stubbornly covering the blank space where Trump’s name was before — the name of a man who can’t stop trying to paste himself over institutions that existed before him and should outlast him.

There was the Trump family corruption story — the crypto ventures, the foreign money, the staggering scale of the self-dealing — and the even more staggering absence of shock. The scandal is not that nobody knows. The scandal is that everybody knows and the country keeps moving, as though there is some national shortage of outrage, or perhaps just a surplus of exhaustion.

And then there was Robert Reich’s warning about Trump’s “rolling coup,” which is a phrase I have been turning over in my mind. Is it too much? Is it too alarmist? Or is it an attempt to name what we are watching: not tanks in the streets, not one dramatic seizure of power, but the steady erosion of norms, laws, guardrails, and institutional resistance until the public no longer knows which broken thing to focus on first.

So yes, I am overwhelmed by it. I suspect many of you are too.

2. The Exhaustion Is Part of the Method

It is not just the events themselves. It is the cumulative effect of them. One day it is foreign policy by boast and threat. The next it is government property repurposed as personal theater. The next it is another family business deal sitting obscenely close to public power. The next it is another institution being bent, renamed, intimidated, humiliated, or forced to defend its own existence.

At a certain point, the mind rebels. It wants one clean story. One outrage. One villain. One heroic counterforce. Instead, what we get is a swarm.

And that may be the point. Authoritarian politics does not only work by persuading people. It works by flooding them. It creates so much noise, so much shamelessness, so many overlapping violations of the old order, that citizens begin to feel foolish for still reacting. The first time a line is crossed, people gasp. The tenth time, they sigh. The hundredth time, they scroll. That is how a country lowers its standards without ever officially voting to do so.

But here I want to be careful, because there is a temptation — especially for those of us who are angry, worried, and paying attention — to mistake despair for sophistication. It can feel intelligent to say the country is finished. It can feel honest to say the rot is too deep. It can feel almost comforting to declare that America has revealed itself, that the institutions failed, that the public is numb, that the game is over.

I understand the impulse. I just don’t think it’s true. Or rather, I don’t think it is the whole truth.

3. Low Is Not the Same as Lost

The truth is that America has fallen very low. A country that stages cage fights on the White House lawn while the president’s family monetizes access and influence is not in a healthy condition. A country that can be led into war scares, inflationary threats, constitutional vandalism, and daily spectacle by a man who treats the presidency as a brand extension is not merely going through a rough patch. A country that watches corruption unfold in public and mostly shrugs has a serious civic illness.

But illness is not death. Humiliation is not destiny.

One of the mistakes we make in moments like this is imagining that healthy democracies are the ones that never degrade themselves. That is not true. Democracies degrade themselves all the time. They are emotional systems as much as political systems. They panic. They indulge demagogues. They confuse performance with strength. They let resentments curdle into movements. They fall for frauds. They become bored with decency and intoxicated by transgression.

The real question is not whether a democracy can fall into ugliness. The question is whether it can still feel shame, and whether that shame can be converted into repair.

That is where I find some hope. Not enough hope to pretend things are fine. Not enough hope to write one of those airy “America always corrects itself” essays, because America does not automatically do anything. The correction, when it comes, is always made by people — stubborn people, offended people, exhausted people who nevertheless decide that exhaustion is not a plan.

There are still signs that shame, resistance, and institutional memory exist. A judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the Kennedy Center. That does not save the republic. But it matters. It means the institution was not simply conquered. It means someone said no. It means the law, however battered, still has teeth in at least some places.

People are still suing. Reporting. Investigating. Mocking. Organizing. Voting. Writing. Refusing to use the new vocabulary of submission. Refusing to agree that absurdity is normal just because it is repeated loudly enough.

Even the sense of overwhelm is not useless. It is evidence that our moral instruments are still working. If you look at the White House lawn turned into a cage-fighting venue and feel nothing, that is a problem. If you look at the presidency fused with family enrichment and feel nothing, that is a problem. If you watch institutions treated like props in one man’s ego drama and feel nothing, that is a problem. But if you feel sickened by it, that sickness contains information. It tells you that you still remember what the country is supposed to look like.

4. Resolve Is the Honest Form of Hope

That may be the beginning of hope: not optimism, not cheerfulness, not denial, but memory.

Memory is underrated in politics. Trump’s entire method depends on making people forget. Forget what he said yesterday. Forget what Republicans used to claim they believed. Forget what the presidency used to demand. Forget what corruption used to mean. Forget what the White House is supposed to symbolize. Forget that public office is not supposed to be a family business. Forget that patriotism is not a stage set. Forget that strength is not the same as domination.

To remember is to resist. That does not mean memory is enough. It is not. Democracy is not preserved by private disgust. It has to become public action. It has to become votes, lawsuits, journalism, organizing, pressure, courage, and the slow unglamorous work of rebuilding norms after they have been treated as optional.

But despair is not action either. Despair flatters the forces doing the damage. It tells them they have already won. It grants them, in our imagination, the permanence they have not yet achieved in reality.

So I am trying to hold two thoughts at once. The first is that this is as bad as it looks. The second is that “as bad as it looks” is not the same as “over.”

The country has allowed itself to fall very low. That sentence has to be said plainly. We should not launder it. We should not decorate it with false balance. We should not pretend that a White House cage fight, a family crypto empire, a personalized Kennedy Center, and a foreign policy built on threat and self-congratulation are just colorful features of a rambunctious democracy.

They are signs of decay. But decay can provoke repair. Spectacle can produce disgust. Corruption can finally become clarifying. Institutions can bend and then snap back. Citizens can wake up late and still wake up.

Hope does not require us to be impressed with America today. I am not impressed. I am embarrassed by much of what we have become. I am angry about what we have tolerated. I am worried by how much shamelessness has been rewarded.

But I am not ready to confuse this grotesque chapter with the final verdict on the country.

America today is not only one man on his 80th birthday turning the White House into a fight venue. It is also the people looking at that image and saying: no, that is not what this place is for. It is not only the tarp over Trump’s name; it is also the fact that the tarp is there because someone made him take the name down. It is not only the grift; it is also the reporting that exposes it, the citizens who still recognize it, and the possibility that the public’s tolerance for it may not be infinite.

That is not enough for comfort. But it may be enough for resolve. And maybe resolve is the only honest form of hope available right now

That’s all I’ve got for today, folks. I’m gonna go hang out in the park with Zawadi and enjoy Sunday. He just turned 12 weeks old and is now semi-potty trained and a fun guy to hang out with.

You too — I wish you the best. Thank you for supporting Deeper Look, and thanks for keeping me company on this strange and bumpy journey we are on.