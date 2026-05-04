DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Sue's avatar
Sue
2h

Thanks for the insightful updates. Living in Bahrain, this needs to get resolved. The damage done to the US in the region is huge, both physically and in reputation and trust. One might be repaired to an extent, reputation & trust probably never.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

Thanks for the detailed updates on the proposals and the ship-movement... and perhaps most helpful, your insightful 'what to watch for' as things unfold. You brought up more optimistic options than my feeling-trumped mind could have discerned :) much appreciated!

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