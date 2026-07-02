DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Emma's avatar
Emma
1h

s$%t I only got 1 "right" lol. And I am usually the optimism bunny in my circle. This doesn't bode well.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
2m

Michael, I agree completely with your manifesto. My personal experience with aging, including my parents and other high functioning oldsters is that our capacities remain at a high plateau until we hit a medical wall, a specific issue that short circuits normal function.

IMO, the most important muscle in the body is the quad, the thigh muscle that enables you to climb stairs and arise from a seated position. Because it is the muscle that allows you to stand up, it also allows you to keep walking, which is the healthiest exercise anyone can do.

At age 75, my mental function has diminished only slightly some functions and has improved in others.

I take every supplement either known to be present in the brain or known to improve brain function. One reason I do this is my mom died with Alzheimer's with onset in her mid 70s.

The supplements I conclude are necessary are:

1. Omega 3 fatty acid 6g daily

2. Phosphatidylserine

3. choline and inositol

4. Complete B vitamin including benfotiamine, a slow digesting form of B-1. Benfotiamine is lipid‑soluble, meaning it passes through cell membranes more easily and reaches tissues at higher concentrations. It has been proven to be important for kidney function.

5. N-acetylcholine,--essential food for mitochondria, the energy producing entities in each of your cells. The brain uses more energy than any other part of your body, including your muscles.

As a professional historian with a PhD, I remain intensely interested in our national saga. I read about 300 pages every day, including all of Michael's posts.

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