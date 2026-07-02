MS Note: This may seem a little off topic, but I found it very interesting for reasons I’ll explain in the discussion section after the main article.

The traditional way of thinking about aging is that it is an inevitable, one-way decline. You get older. You slow down. Your memory gets worse. Your body becomes less reliable. The best you can hope for is to manage the decline — to keep it from happening too quickly, or too dramatically.

But a new study published in the journal Geriatrics complicates that story and gives hope to those who are inclined to push back against the traditional line of thought.

The study, by Yale researchers Becca R. Levy and Martin D. Slade, is titled “Aging Redefined: Cognitive and Physical Improvement with Positive Age Beliefs.” It analyzed data from the Health and Retirement Study, a long-running, National Institutes of Health-supported survey of older Americans.

The researchers followed more than 11,000 people over a period of up to 12 years. They were not simply asking whether older people felt better or worse. They examined two measurable domains: cognition and physical function.

For cognition, the researchers used a 27-point test that assessed memory, delayed recall, and mathematical skills. For physical function, they used walking speed over a short distance — a standard measure in geriatric research because walking speed is associated with future disability, hospitalization, and mortality.

When the researchers averaged all the participants together, the expected pattern appeared: decline.

But that was not the whole story.

When Levy and Slade looked at individual trajectories, they found that a substantial share of older adults actually improved.

About 31.9 percent improved in cognition. About 28 percent improved in walking speed. Overall, more than 45 percent improved in at least one of the two domains.

The researchers also tested an obvious objection: perhaps the people who improved were simply recovering from illness, injury, or some temporary impairment. So they looked separately at participants who began the study with normal cognitive or physical function.

Even there, significant numbers improved. Among those who began with normal cognition, about 27.7 percent improved cognitively. Among those who began with normal walking speed, about 23.1 percent improved their walking speed.

In other words, this was not just a story of impaired people getting back to baseline. It was also a story of people who were already functioning normally and still managed to get better.

The second major finding involved what the researchers call age beliefs.

By that they mean a person’s internalized view of aging: whether getting older means becoming less useful, less energetic, less happy, and inevitably diminished — or whether later life can still include usefulness, energy, satisfaction, capability, and improvement.

To measure this, the researchers used the five-question “Attitude Toward Own Aging” subscale from the Philadelphia Geriatric Center Morale Scale.

Here are the five questions:

Things keep getting worse as I get older. I have as much pep as I had last year. As you get older, you are less useful. As I get older, things are better or worse than I thought they would be. I am as happy now as I was when I was younger.

The “positive aging” answers are:

No. Yes. No. Better. Yes.

So the score runs from 0 to 5.

This is not a diagnostic instrument in the ordinary sense. It is not a medical test. It is more like a structured way of asking whether a person has internalized a hopeful or fatalistic view of aging.

The researchers found that people with more positive age beliefs were significantly more likely to improve in both cognition and walking speed, even after accounting for age, sex, race and ethnicity, education, depressive symptoms, sleep problems, chronic disease, social isolation, marital status, study duration, and other factors.

That does not prove that positive beliefs caused the improvement. This was an observational study, not a randomized trial. People with positive views of aging may also have stronger social networks, better health habits, more resources, less pain, better medical care, or temperaments that make them more likely to stay active and engaged.

But the association is meaningful, especially because it fits with a larger body of research by Levy and others suggesting that age beliefs can shape health behavior, recovery, and longevity.

The mechanism is not hard to imagine.

If a person believes steady decline is inevitable, why start physical therapy? Why begin exercising? Why learn something new? Why get the hearing checked, or the memory evaluated, or the knee strengthened? Why not just accept every limitation as “aging”?

And if a doctor, family member, employer, or society believes the same thing, why encourage improvement? Why invest in rehabilitation? Why challenge the assumption that a person’s best functioning is behind them?

The suggestion is that age fatalism can become a self-fulfilling prophecy that accelerates decline in subtle ways — and conversely, age optimism can slow decline, even reverse some aspects of it.

That may be the most important practical implication of the study. The finding is not that optimism is magic. It is that expectations matter. They shape what people attempt, what doctors recommend, what families encourage, and what society makes available.

The researchers are careful not to claim that aging can be defeated by attitude. The study does not say that dementia, frailty, disability, or mortality can be overcome by positive thinking. Nor does it suggest that people who decline are somehow to blame for having the wrong mindset.

A more responsible reading is this: aging is real, but aging is not one thing. It is not a single downhill line. It includes decline, but it can also include stability, adaptation, recovery, and in many cases measurable improvement.

That is a very different story from the one most of us carry around.

And it may be a more accurate one.

Some thoughts . . . .

This study landed with me for reasons that go beyond gerontology.

For the last six weeks, I have been talking a couple of times a week with one of my old CIA bosses, who is now in hospice care. He is 89.

When I first heard the news he was in hospice, I wrote to him to say I was sorry to hear. Then, a bit flippantly under the circumstances, I added: “Hey, I write badass biographies in case you need one.” (He’s a scrappy guy so I didn’t think he’d mind my tone.)

He wrote back and said that, actually, this had been very much on his mind as the end approaches and could we talk about it?

So we began what started as a kind of oral history and may become something more. A couple of times a week, usually for about an hour, we talk through the chapters of his life: the places, the people, the operations, the decisions, the accidents of history, the things he is proud of, the things he still puzzles over.

He has had, by any measure, a colorful and remarkable life.

This morning he joked that we had better hurry up, because the deadline is approaching. There had been some setbacks over the last few days and time may be running out.

There is something clarifying about working closely with someone who is probably in the final weeks of his life, helping him preserve his story while he is still here to tell it. It strips away a lot of nonsense. It makes the end less theoretical. It also makes life itself feel more urgent — not in a frantic way, but in a focusing way.

That was the frame of mind I was in when I read about this study.

My own mortality is never very far from my thoughts either.

My wife is substantially younger than I am, and I am constantly thinking about how to keep myself sharp, present, and “normal” enough to be a suitable husband for her as time goes by. I always remember a quote from another age gap couple who said: “The age gap never mattered at all . . . until suddenly it did.” I think I know exactly what they meant. We joke about my trying to qualify as a “zaddy” indefinitely, but underneath the joke is a serious thought. I have my eye on the clock. I know it is ticking. I have lots to do before we wrap things up.

When we adopted Zawadi, our puppy, it occurred to me that his life expectancy and mine are about the same. Sobering thought, that.

So yes, I think about this. I think about how long I can keep doing the things I do: writing, working, parenting, learning, staying engaged, trying to be a better husband and father now than I was in earlier incarnations. In my “day job” as a criminal defense investigator, at least three of the lawyers I work with are in their 80s and still going strong, so I take heart from that. And I have made a kind of bargain with myself. I am going to try to live as if I am 45 until I drop, or until reality makes that impossible.

Sometimes that feels like denial.

After reading this study, though, it feels more like a strategy.

And maybe the distinction between age denialism and smart aging strategy is a distinction without a difference..

The facts are real. The body changes. Recovery takes longer. Some capacities diminish. Mortality is not a rumor.

But the verdict — “therefore you are less useful, less capable, less alive, less necessary” — is something else. That is not biology. That is a story layered on top of biology.

And it may be a damaging story.

I also think about my mother.

She was, in most visible ways, completely herself until about 90. She did not even have much gray hair. She looked and sounded much as she had in her sixties. It was only in the final 18 months of her life — after a bathroom fall damaged her mobility and began a downward spiral — that she became recognizably old in the way we conventionally mean the word. She died at 94.

One detail has stayed with me. As she approached 90, her legs weakened. But she never seemed to treat that weakness as a final verdict. She always had the sense that it was temporary, that she was going to get stronger again.

At the time, I may have regarded that as wishful thinking.

After reading this study, I am not so sure.

Maybe she was wrong in the particular. Maybe her legs were not going to return to what they had been. But the instinct — the refusal to treat decline as destiny — may have been part of what kept her herself for so long.

That is the thought I keep coming back to.

The purpose of this study is not to sell a fantasy of agelessness. Aging is real. Death is real. The fourth quarter is real. The clock is ticking down.

But the “inevitable steady decline” story is too simple.

It misses the fact that many people can and do improve after they’re reached the point where they are supposedly mired in decline. It misses the fact that cognition and physical capacity do not always move together. It misses the fact that weakness in one area does not mean life is shrinking in every area. It misses the possibility that our expectations of aging may become self-fulfilling aspegts of the aging process itself.

And perhaps most important, it misses the moral danger of telling people too early that the best they can do is slow the decline.

I don’t waste time wishing to be young again. That’s not going to happen and for the most part I like the older me better than thirty-something me.

But I do want to remain fully in the game for as long as I can. That means staying useful. Staying curious. Staying connected. Staying physically capable enough to live life normally and vigorously. Staying mentally sharp enough to do the work I still want to do, to keep learning new things, to keep trying to figure complicated things out. Staying present enough to be a husband and father, not merely a man aging adjacent to his family.

Maybe that is what a positive view of aging really means.

Not pretending the clock is not ticking.

Hearing it tick, and still choosing to move.

Well, that ended up as a mini-manifesto on aging. I hope I’ve set a good course, and I took some encouragement form this study. Hope some folks out there found it interesting and encouraging as I did. Onward! ;-)