DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
Mar 3Edited

The Vichy firms that surrendered were then forced by the regime to become Quisling traitors in the form of agreeing to large amounts of pro bono time "voluntarily" given to Trump to pursue or defend his goals and issues elsewhere. Venerable firms lost decades-long reputations that will not be regained. A few of them are in process of being swallowed up and losing their name and reputation and position forever.The Senior partners who pushed the surrenders and negotiated the terms of surrender have all lost their personal reputations in the profession and most have lost their positions and their power in the firms in retribution pushed by partners and former friends who dislike betrayal.

Timothy Snyder is proven right again: Do not surrender in advance.

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Michael Sellers's avatar
Michael Sellers
Mar 3

UPDATE: On Monday the DOJ made a filing indicating it was no longer pursuing these cases. Then today, Tuesday, they reversed and did another filing saying sorry about that, we ARE continuing. I guess Trump found out. Here's how NYT just reported:

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The Trump administration indicated on Tuesday that it planned to renew its defense of executive orders that it had leveled against law firms, a sharp reversal a day after asking a court whether it could abandon the fight.

In a motion filed with the appeals court in the District of Columbia, where the cases are playing out, the Justice Department formally asked to withdraw its request on Monday to abandon the cases against four law firms. It was not immediately clear how the court would respond; the department is scheduled to file a brief in the case on Friday.

The Justice Department did not comment. The White House declined to comment.

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