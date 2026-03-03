The Trump administration has abandoned its appellate defense of the executive orders that targeted major law firms—an unusually explicit retreat in one of the administration’s most overt “retribution-by-government-power” campaigns. With the government’s brief due this week, DOJ told the D.C. Circuit it was no longer interested in pursuing the consolidated appeals and asked the court to dismiss them voluntarily.

This move is significant on its face, but it’s even more significant as a signal: the White House is effectively conceding that these executive orders cannot be successfully defended in court—after months of pressure that pushed much of the legal industry into a crouch.

Let’s take a deeper look.

What DOJ just did

Four firms—Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, Jenner & Block, and Susman Godfrey—fought the orders and quickly won in district court. Those cases were consolidated in the D.C. Circuit. Then, rather than file its due brief and defend the program on appeal, DOJ moved to walk away.

In practical terms: the government is choosing to stop litigating rather than risk turning a string of losses into a durable appellate precedent.

What the executive orders were designed to accomplish

The executive orders functioned as existential leverage. They threatened to cut firms off from government business and even hinted at collateral consequences for clients—creating immediate panic inside law firms and corporate boardrooms.

The effect was predictable: some firms chose resistance and litigation; others chose accommodation.

The split: firms that fought vs. firms that cut deals

The firms that litigated won early and often. But nine other firms struck deals to head off the threat of being targeted—most famously Paul Weiss, which drew sharp criticism and internal turmoil for choosing negotiation over confrontation.

The most uncomfortable detail is the timing: those deals were made to avoid executive orders that DOJ now effectively admits it won’t defend.

Why this retreat is a bigger deal than it looks

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance has argued that the strategic target here wasn’t just a handful of firms—it was the system’s ability to generate lawsuits capable of forcing courts to act as a check on executive power. Courts do not self-deploy; they need cases, and cases need lawyers.

If that’s right, then the executive orders were doing double-duty: personal payback, yes—but also an attempt to chill the private bar and reduce the flow of institutional resistance.

So why quit now?

One plausible answer is simple: the administration saw the trajectory—multiple judges, including judges appointed by Republican presidents, were already rejecting the orders as unconstitutional—and decided it was better to stop before the losses became more cemented at the appellate level.

It’s rare, but not the only time Trump’s DOJ has backed down

It may be the clearest and most high-profile version of “we’re done defending this” in the second term so far—because it involves consolidated appeals and a straightforward, voluntary withdrawal rather than a procedural sidestep.

But it is probably not literally the only instance of retreat. Even today’s coverage notes that government lawyers have walked away from several cases amid the broader flood of litigation challenging . And the New York Times points out a parallel effort—using the EEOC to scrutinize major firms’ hiring practices—also fizzled, with the commission treating the matter as closed after most firms didn’t provide the requested information.

The larger pattern may be this: push hard at the edge of legality, harvest whatever compliance the lag-time produces, then—when courts start issuing durable losses—quietly shift tactics and move on. The Times frames the law-firm retreat as part of a broader “benefit from the lag time” strategy across multiple fronts.

Three questions…..

This episode leaves three questions hanging in the air:

First, whether the White House tries to repackage the same concept using different levers—contracts, clearances, access rules, regulatory pressure—anything that recreates the effect without the same obvious constitutional problems.

Second, what it me deals. If the government has effectively conceded the underlying program couldn’t survive judicial review, those agreements now look less like prudence and more like unnecessary surrender—made under pressure that dissipated the moment the government had to defend its theory in a real appellate posture.

Third, whether the legal profession learns the right lesson: the firms that fought won; the firms that folded got nothing durable in return—except the normalization of political extortion as a cost of doing business.

I took a break from the Iran War to highlight this sweet little tale, since it’s a rare moment when the judiciary pushed back long enough and hard enough to prevail over the Trump administration. It’s a small win, but not inconsequential — and worth a small sip of adult beverage if you’re into that. Meanwhile - we welcomed in 10 new paid subscribers yesterday so I’ll give you a break from the paid pitch tonight, and say ‘thank you’ to our new members of the paid group. Thank you!