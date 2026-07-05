DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
3h

Thanks for an unbiased analysis Michael. While Trump’s action in this case might be unethical (and some would counter it was just smart business), it doesn’t appear to be illegal. Mitch Jackson reported that 58 meme coin investors made over $10 million each. The problem with crypto is that it hides who those investors were. Wouldn’t surprise me if people named Trump and Witkoff were in that group. Unethical? Yes. Illegal? Probably not.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
5h

Only fools, mostly MAGAts,lost money on $Trump coin, and good for them, I wish they had lost everything.

Do you think the fools, the haters learned anything? I don't. They are still part of the 37%

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