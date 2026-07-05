The New York Times reported this weekend that nearly one million people who bought President Trump’s memecoin had lost money by the end of June. According to an analysis by the crypto analytics firm Nansen, 988,905 wallets that bought $TRUMP were down a combined $3.81 billion. At the same time, Trump’s own financial disclosure showed that he had walked away with roughly $636 million from the same memecoin venture.

The obvious question: What’s wrong with this picture?

How does Trump walk away with $636M while investors lose $3.81B?

I decided this was worth a deeper look and so I’ve just emerged from a deep dive into the whole mess. Not surprisingly, it’s more complicated an nuanced than the NYT headline suggests.

Among investors, there were both winners and losers

The headline “one million investors lost $3.8B” is correct as far as it goes. But the remainder of a fair statement is “while 500,000 investors made $4B.”

This is based on the Nansen data that NY Times quotes. CoinDesk, reporting on that data, put the number more precisely: 492,285 wallets were in profit by a combined $4.04 billion, while 988,905 wallets were down $3.81 billion. That means the universe of outside wallets Nansen tracked was, in the aggregate, slightly positive — by roughly $236 million (i.e. $4.04B profit minus $3.81B losses).

So for starters, the story is more complicated that “the Trump memecoin was a financial black hole for investors.” Some won, some lost. I know this doesn’t satisfy the “there must be a scandal” narrative, but it’s important to be fair about the “investor return” piece of this. Some won, some lost. Generally speaking the winners got in early and were more sophisticated — and the losers got in late and were more “average MAGA” retail investors.

First, what is a memecoin?

It may be useful to circle back and explain what a memcoin is. A memecoin is not like buying a share of Apple, Ford, or Coca-Cola. It does not usually represent ownership in a business. It does not entitle the buyer to profits, dividends, voting rights in a real company, or a claim on productive assets. In many cases, it does not even have much practical use.

A memecoin is mostly a token of attention.

Its value comes from culture, humor, celebrity, identity, internet momentum, and the hope that someone else will buy later at a higher price. Dogecoin became the original famous example: a joke that became valuable because enough people decided to treat it as valuable. Other memecoins have followed the same basic model. Some last. Many do not.

The pattern is familiar.

A coin launches. Early buyers get in. The hype spreads. The price surges. More ordinary buyers arrive, often after the big early move has already happened. Then early buyers sell into the frenzy. The price falls. Sometimes it collapses.

That is not unique to Trump. That is how this corner of the crypto market often works.

And in that sense, $TRUMP was not uniquely abysmal. It behaved a lot like a memecoin.

It launched in January 2025, just before Trump’s inauguration. Its price exploded from under $1 to nearly $75 within days. Then it fell hard. By the end of June 2026, the Times reported it was trading around $1.76, down about 97 percent from its peak of $75.35.

That is a spectacular collapse by ordinary investment standards. But by memecoin standards, it is not some unimaginable outlier. These assets are built on hype, speed, timing, and attention. The people who get in early can make a fortune. The people who get in late can become the exit liquidity.

That appears to be what happened here.

Trump did not just lend his name. He promoted the coin.

The next fact is Trump’s role.

Trump was not a passive celebrity whose name happened to be attached to a product. He promoted the coin himself.

The Times quotes his launch message: “It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!” Trump wrote. “Join my very special Trump community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW!”

That matters because the asset’s value was inseparable from Trump. The coin did not rise because it represented a productive enterprise. It rose because it was Trump’s coin, launched at the moment of his return to power, marketed to his followers, and infused with the identity of his political movement.

The timing is important.

Trump promoted it right at the beginning, during the initial launch frenzy. But he also continued to be used as the central promotional force after the coin had already collapsed.

By April 2025, $TRUMP was far below its peak. Then came the dinner promotion: the top holders of the coin would be eligible for access to Trump at a private dinner, with additional benefits for the biggest holders. That the announcement sent the coin up more than 60 percent.

That later phase is especially revealing.

At the beginning, the pitch was community, excitement, celebration, and winning. Later, after the price had fallen, the inducement became something even more direct: access to the president.

Buy enough of the president’s coin, hold enough of the president’s coin, and you might get near the president himself.

That is not normal celebrity marketing. That is the conversion of political power and presidential access into market demand.

Trump’s profit was different from investor profit.

This is the central distinction.

Ordinary buyers could make money only one way: buy low and sell higher.

They were exposed to the price. If they bought late, or held too long, they lost.

Trump’s position was different.

Trump-linked entities were not merely buying and selling like everyone else. They were connected to the creation, branding, licensing, allocation, and revenue structure of the coin. Trump profited whether the price went up or down, because he collected returns whenever people traded the tokens. Reuters reported earlier that entities tied to Trump generated nearly $100 million in trading fees within the coin’s first two weeks.

The official structure also mattered. Reuters reported that the Trump memecoin website said Fight Fight Fight and CIC Digital owned the remaining 800 million coins out of a total possible supply of one billion, while 200 million were initially released to the market.

Then came the financial disclosure.

Of course there are corporate structures between Trump and the trades. Trump can point to LLCs, licensing agreements, family business entities, and corporate forms. He can say that he did not personally code the coin, run the trading platforms, or execute the trades. He can say that the venture was handled through companies.

But the money trail did not disappear into some unrelated entity.

Trump’s own 2025 financial disclosure listed more than $1.4 billion in income from crypto-related ventures, including $635 million from selling his memecoin.

That is why the corporate structure does not solve the conflict. It may complicate the path. It may give Trump a talking point. But by any ordinary understanding of personal financial benefit, Trump benefited. It’s right there in his financial disclosure.

And he benefited differently from the people he was urging to buy.

They needed the price to rise.

He only needed people to buy, trade, hold, and believe.

That is the house-versus-player distinction.

A player in a casino has to win the hand. The house has to keep the game going.

Trump was not exactly a casino operator, of course. But structurally, he was much closer to the house than to the ordinary buyer. The ordinary buyer was making a risky bet on the price of a volatile token. Trump was monetizing the attention, trading activity, brand value, and access that made the bet possible.

The numbers cut both ways.

This is why the numbers need to be handled carefully.

It is fair to say nearly one million wallets lost a combined $3.81 billion.

It is also fair to say Trump reported personal financial gain of roughly $636 million from the memecoin venture—profits he made at the same time a million investors were losing money on the investment he promoted and benefitted from.

But it’s not fair to portray the whole enterprise as a scam that bilked investors. It was a relatively “normal” memecoin venture that followed somewhat predictable patterns that allowed the smart, sophisticated early investors to cash in and earn $4B.

A smaller group won big. A larger group lost big. And Trump’s side profited from the existence and activity of the market itself.

That is more complicated than the easy version. It is also more damning in a different way.

Because it means the coin did what memecoins often do. It created a fast-moving speculative arena in which the early and nimble could profit, the late and loyal could lose, and the promoter could get paid from the action.

And in this case, the promoter was the sitting president of the United States.

The real scandal

So the scandal is not that $TRUMP collapsed.

Most memecoins collapse.

The scandal is not even that early buyers, bots, and sophisticated traders made money while later ordinary buyers lost. That is ugly, but it is part of a familiar memecoin pattern.

The scandal is that a sitting president openly took on the role of celebrity promoter of that pattern while also being one of its beneficiaries.

Trump urged people to buy. People bought. Every wave of buying and trading helped enrich the Trump side of the transaction. And most of the wallets that entered the trade ended up losing money.

That is the real issue.

Not that Trump made a bad investment recommendation.

Not that a speculative token behaved like a speculative token.

Not that every buyer lost, because they did not.

The issue is that Trump used the power of his name, movement, and office to help create market demand for an asset from which he personally benefited regardless of whether or not investors profited.

The buyers were betting on price.

Trump was monetizing participation.

They had to win the trade.

He had to generate the trade.

Most of them lost.

Trump got paid.

That is why the Trump memecoin story is not merely another crypto crash story. It is not even just another Trump conflict-of-interest story. It is a picture of something more specific: political loyalty converted into trading volume, trading volume converted into private income, and the presidency itself turned into part of the promotional machinery.

That is not just a bad look.

It is the business model.

And the idea that a sitting President woudl do what Trump did in this situation is … well, it’s infuriating if you’re on one side of the political equation, and if you’re a MAGA devotee, it’s just fine.

And so it goes.

MS Note: This was a little complicated and I hope I was able to explain it clearly with an appropriate level of detail without getting lost in the weeds too much. This is pretty close to “core Deeper Look” and if you see value in this kind of fact-based analysis, please consider joining our paid group. Each paid subscriber improves my ability to allocate time for the deeper, more complicated dives like this one. Thanks for understanding, and supporting the process.

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Sources

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/04/us/politics/trump-coin-crypto-investors-loss.html

https://www.coindesk.com/business/2026/07/04/trump-s-crypto-token-buyers-are-down-usd3-8-billion-blockchain-data-shows

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-reports-more-than-14-billion-income-crypto-ventures-2026-06-30/

https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/trumps-meme-coin-made-nearly-100-million-trading-fees-small-traders-lost-money-2025-02-03/

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/dinner-with-president-trump-meme-coin-surges-offer-top-buyers-2025-04-24/

https://apnews.com/article/75bf67ef9e6e54bf455f2f9f03470be3

https://apnews.com/article/trump-crypto-meme-coin-token-75bf67ef9e6e54bf455f2f9f03470be3

https://www.axios.com/2025/04/14/trump-meme-coin-40-million

https://www.axios.com/2025/01/20/trump-meme-coin-inauguration

https://gettrumpmemes.com/

https://gettrumpmemes.com/terms

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025-05-06-Letter-from-Sen.-Richard-Blumenthal-to-Fight-Fight-Fight.pdf

https://nansen.ai/