DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Tom's avatar
Tom
2h

A beautifully written piece Michael. Big kudos.

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
2h

You even made this non-Sportsfan "get it" Michael.

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