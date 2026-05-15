DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2hEdited

A couple of comments: China offered to buy 200 Boeing airliners, the CEO of Boeing, Kelly Ortberg was among the entourage, however China manufactures almost half of the components of Boeing Planes,so it was actually increasing it's income.

Xi said that it would not "give" any weapons to Iran, that does not exclude sales. China has been selling weapons to Iran, and industrial equipment like tunnel boring machines, which will be put to great use now, as Iran is a country of mountains and everything from missile launchers to aircraft are sequestered under thousands of feet of granite, especially now after this war.

Also Tajikstan just signed a treaty of neighborliness with China. Tajikistan shares a border with Uzbekistan, who has very friendly relations with Iran, as they use Iranian ports like Bandar Abbas for shipment.

Thus Iran transits Uzbekistan, Tajikistan into China and vice versa.

I doubt that China will invade Taiwan, it would be a fiasco, worse than Russia invading Ukraine.

And if it did, then the Taiwan Semi Conductor Manufacturing Company, has been rigged to blow, and the TSMC produces the world's most sophisticated microchips

Besides many prominent Taiwanese companies operate factories in mainland China, particularly in the electronics contract manufacturing, semiconductor, and petrochemical sectors. Major examples include Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry), TSMC, Quanta Computer, Pegatron, Wistron, and Formosa Plastics.

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john Bengtson's avatar
john Bengtson
2h

.....and he managed to stay awake..........he must have finally got the dosage right. It would make a good advert for the makers of adderall (the amphetamine)......I can only imagine how that would go.

But seriously, I have little doubt that Donald will abandon Taiwan since he's all about wins in business . And China could easily pull out of any promises made, think leverage......

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