MS Note: Perhaps the biggest takeaway, not listed among the five below, was just the “normal” vibe of the whole endeavor. We have become so accustomed to the “abnormal” — to Trump doing and saying things that provoke outrage, that when something like this comes off as “business as usual” it feels very tame and almost not newsworthy. I get it. But there are things we should contemplate from this summit. Here are five.

The Trump-Xi summit in Beijing produced the usual diplomatic theater: handshakes, banquets, carefully staged images, and both sides claiming progress. Beneath the pageantry, the summit seems to have clarified that, at least for now, the U.S.-China relationship is moving into a period of managed rivalry, where both sides want stability, but neither side is backing away from the issues that could make the relationship dangerous.

Here are five takeaways.

1. The summit lowered the temperature — but did not resolve the underlying conflict.

The most important result of the summit may be the simplest: it happened, it lasted, and both leaders walked away saying the relationship was steadier than before. That’s a good thing. The United States and China are the two largest economies in the world, and when their relationship spirals, everyone feels it — markets, supply chains, energy prices, defense planning, and global diplomacy.

The IMF publicly welcomed the constructive dialogue, saying reduced U.S.-China tensions would be good for the global economy. That is not a trivial point. The world is already under pressure from the Iran war, high oil prices, fragile trade flows, and the risk that the Strait of Hormuz crisis could worsen. A simultaneous U.S.-China rupture would be a global shock.

But the summit did not produce a grand bargain. The structural tensions remain: Taiwan, technology restrictions, rare earths, trade imbalance, Iran, sanctions enforcement, and competing visions of regional power. The more accurate reading is that both leaders decided they have reasons to keep talking and keep the temperature down.

2. Trump got some commercial wins; Xi got the setting and strategic posture.

It was a foregone conclusion going into the summit that Trump would want very much to come away with some commercial deliverables that he could claim as wins. And he got a few. The biggest is the announced Boeing deal. He said China would buy at least 200 Boeing aircraft, with a possible expansion to as many as 750, and that General Electric could benefit from hundreds of engine sales. No official details had yet been released by the White House or Boeing, so the final scale and timing still need to be verified.

That is a meaningful achievement if it holds. Boeing has been under strain, China is a major aircraft market, and a large sale gives Trump a concrete headline: American exports, American manufacturing, American jobs. For Trump, that kind of transactional win is central to how he defines diplomacy.

Xi seemed to be trying to control much of the deeper symbolism through his selection of settings and the optics he created. He hosted Trump not only in formal state settings but also gave him a rare tour of Zhongnanhai, the secretive leadership compound at the heart of Chinese power. This gesture was unusual and symbolically loaded; Xi reportedly emphasized how rare it is for foreign leaders to be received there.

That setting matters. Xi was not merely receiving Trump as a trade partner. He was staging China as an equal center of global power — ancient, disciplined, sovereign, and not to be lectured. Trump got deliverables. Xi got theater of permanence.

Both matter. But they are not the same kind of victory.

3. Taiwan was the most dangerous subject — and probably the least resolved.

The summit’s most serious moment was not the Boeing deal. It was Taiwan. Xi warned Trump that if Taiwan is handled poorly, the two countries could “collide” or even enter conflict, pushing the relationship into a dangerous place. That is unusually blunt language for a summit wrapped in friendship rhetoric.

Trump later said he discussed Taiwan arms sales with Xi and that a decision would come soon. He also said Xi asked whether the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, and Trump declined to answer directly. Reuters reported Trump said he made no commitments on Taiwan.

This is where the summit gets delicate. On one hand, it is normal and necessary for U.S. and Chinese leaders to discuss Taiwan. It would be irresponsible not to. On the other hand, the United States has long avoided giving Beijing any veto or consultative role over arms sales to Taiwan. If Trump’s remarks create even the appearance that Taiwan arms sales are now part of a bilateral bargaining process with Xi, that could unsettle Taipei, alarm Congress, and encourage Beijing to press harder.

The fair reading is that Trump probably wanted to preserve flexibility. But ambiguity cuts both ways. Strategic ambiguity has long been part of U.S. policy; casual ambiguity is more dangerous. The first is designed. The second can be interpreted differently by Washington, Beijing, and Taipei.

4. China may be helpful on Iran — but only on China’s terms.

The Iran war hung over the summit. Trump said he and Xi agreed that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open. He also said he discussed whether to lift sanctions on Chinese companies that buy Iranian oil, with a decision expected in the coming days.

This is significant because China has leverage with Iran that the United States does not. China is a major buyer of Iranian oil, has diplomatic channels with Tehran, and has a direct economic interest in keeping energy flows open. If Beijing wants to press Iran toward a deal, or at least toward reopening shipping lanes, it can matter.

But there is a limit. China does not want to be seen as doing Washington’s bidding. It wants stability, access to energy, and diplomatic prestige. It does not want to become America’s enforcement arm against Tehran. That means Trump may get useful Chinese pressure around the edges — especially on energy flows and nuclear escalation — but probably not a clean alignment.

This is one of the summit’s more important realities: China is no longer merely a problem for U.S. foreign policy. On certain issues, it is also an unavoidable participant in any solution. That gives Beijing leverage. It also gives Washington a reason to keep channels open even while competing hard elsewhere.

5. The summit shows the new shape of great-power diplomacy: trade deals on the surface, hard-power bargaining underneath.

The public narrative of the summit was upbeat: constructive talks, trade progress, possible aircraft purchases, shared concern about Iran, and personal warmth between Trump and Xi. AP reported that both leaders claimed progress in stabilizing relations, while acknowledging that major differences remain.

But the deeper story is harder. China wants predictability, fewer economic shocks, continued access to markets and technology where possible, and less U.S. support for Taiwan. The United States wants export wins, supply-chain security, limits on Chinese support for Iran, protection for Taiwan, and a way to compete with China without triggering a global economic crisis.

Those goals overlap just enough to keep diplomacy alive. They conflict enough to keep the relationship dangerous.

The fairest assessment is that the summit was useful but not transformative. It stabilized the conversation. It may have produced real commercial benefits. It gave Trump a chance to claim progress and Xi a chance to project parity. But the summit did not change the central fact: the United States and China are still locked in a long contest over power, technology, trade, and the future security order in Asia.

The test will not be the banquet, the garden walk, or the press statements. The test will be what happens next on Taiwan arms sales, rare earths, Iran sanctions, technology controls, and whether the promised commercial deals become signed contracts rather than diplomatic talking points.

For now, the summit bought time. In U.S.-China relations, that is not nothing. But it is also not enough.

SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/xi-gives-trump-rare-tour-secret-garden-heart-chinese-government-2026-05-15/

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-says-he-discussed-taiwan-arms-sales-with-xi-jinping-decision-soon-2026-05-15/

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/trump-spoke-with-xi-about-lifting-sanctions-chinese-companies-that-buy-iranian-2026-05-15/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-discussed-sanctioned-chinese-oil-refiners-with-xi-considering-lifting-bans-2026-05-15/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-says-china-wants-buy-oil-us-2026-05-15/

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-xi-set-second-day-talks-after-taiwan-warning-2026-05-14/

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/taiwan-no-surprises-trump-xi-summit-china-should-end-military-pressure-2026-05-14/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/trump-says-he-will-discuss-arms-sales-taiwan-with-chinas-xi-2026-05-11/

https://apnews.com/article/trump-china-summit-boeing-5dbc392537048dca743fd3b115e252d5