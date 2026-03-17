DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
Mar 17

I'm looking forward to reading your book. Great trailer.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 17

Soo fun!! Yet another story about your departure :) I look forward to the book. And, nice trailer! You have had quite a colorful life!! No wonder you bring such a seasoned perspective and strong needle to thread the weirdness of our country's saga at the end of 250 great democratic years. May we be fortunate to cheers our own country again, soon!

And broomball! Haven't heard that for decades... back in my college days in Colorado. Thanks, Michael, for the delightful Monday night story :)

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