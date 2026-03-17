Well, it’s a quirky anniversary for sure. So, 40 years ago today, exactly, I got on a plance and left Moscow, having been declared Persona Non Grata after having been “caught red-handed”, as the Soviets liked to say, carrying out an espionage meeting with KGB Counterintelligence Officer Sergei Vorontov. My arrrest came courtesty of Aldrich Ames, although of course we didn’t know that at the time.

This post isn’t about the arrest or what came before it — that has been well chronicled elsewhere by the Russians in two documentaries which you can read about here and here. I”ll share one pic of the actual arrest. Here.

This post is about the personal aftermath, and — spoiler alert—it’s not about natinal security, intelligence, or any of that. Just a story about the personal part of leaving Moscow under orders from the Soviet government to leave.

A Quirky Professional Courtesy From the KGB

General Rem Krassilnikov, legendary KGB spymaster in his official photo. He was in charge of the American Department of the KGB Second Chief Directorate throughout the 1980s and received the Order of Lenin, Hero of the Soviet Union, and other awards for his success.

So, as daylight was creeping in on the morning of March 11, 1986, I was on my way out the door of KGB Headquarters at Lubyanka, escorted by Embassy Consular Officer Stuart Parker, my interrogation and processing complete.

As we were getting into an Embassy car, General Rem Krassilnikov, head of the KGB American department, and the leader of the team that arrested me, came over and rapped on the window. Krassilnikov and I had gotten to know each otehr a bit druing the interrogation that preceeded my arrest. He’d even pitched me, offering a “place in the sun” with the KGB. I could tell he didn’t think it would work, but he had to do it. I laughed and we moved on.

Here’s a famous-in-Moscow KGB archival picture of me during the interrogation by Rem Sergeyivich. I’m looking a little tired, I think that’s why they circulated this picture.

At the door the good General stopped me and spoke in Russian.

“I know that Gospodin Murat is the coach of the US Embassy broomball team, and you are the goalie, no?”

Gospodin Murat was Murat Natirboff, the Chief of the CIA in Moscow. I agreed with Krassilnikov. He had it right. Murat was the coach, and I was the goalie.

“And you are playing the Finns in the finals this Saturday, are you not?”

Again I confirmed. The playoffs had winnowed the field down to two teams — our embassy team, and the dreaded Finns, the scourge of the league.

“Please convey to Gospodin Murat, I will do my best so that you can depart on Sunday, after the game.”

I was actually quite pleased at that, and smiled.

“Thank you!” And I meant it. Broomball was a big deal.

And with that little moment of professional courtesy between the head of the KGB unit arrayed against us, and the head of the CIA team in Moscow (and the broomball team, and indirectly me), I was released from KGB custody.

Days Pass, No Demand that I Leave in 48 Hours

And sure enough, the written demand for my departure did not come immediately. There was no announcement on TASS. Just radio silence for a few days. Normally, without Krassilnikov’s assurances, I would have been sent home by CIA within 48 hours anyway, just to be safe and be sure they didn’t lock me up again. But since Krassilnikov expressly made the commitment, and since broomball was very important in the overall scheme of things, and since Murat and I and most of the American community were heavily invested in that — I stayed.

WTF is Broomball?

Yes, I know. Who ever heard of it, right? It was a great wintertime passion in Moscow among the international community. It’s very simple — hockey without skates. It makes for a slighly bizarre display — lots of slipping and sliding and calculation of momentum and angles since it’s very hard to stop or change directions. The Finns seemed to have figured it out better than the rest of us, perhaps for obvious reasons — it was as if they had spikes in the shoes . But they didn’t, nobody did.

The days passed. I was very busy the first two days debriefing and handing over my caseload. Also I don’t mean to make light of the seriousness of it. We were deeply concerned — we had lost a case the previous June; a series of things appeared to have gone wrong with Soviet cases abroad — three in Washington, one in Portugal, another in Lagos. Something was badly wrong and as history would eventually show — Aldrich Ames, Ed Howard, and Richard Hansen had all started spying for the KGB in 1985, and this was part of the fallout from that. But that’s another story. This is just the story of my farewell.



By Friday it was clear the Soviets really were going to let me stay. There had still been no public word. A demarche had been delivered; the Ambassador summoned to the Ministry of Foreign affairs, but there had been no “within 48 hours” attached to the demand that I leave. Just “promptly” or words to that effect.

The Friday Night Freezer Party to End All Parties

The abrupt departure created a logistical challenge — a freezer full of meat, from Stockmann’s in Helsinki. It was the practice of Americans and Euros stationed in Moscow to purchase meat in quantity from Stockmanns due to shortages locally. So we cleaned out our freezer and threw a party at the Embassy dacha on Friday night. Sometime in the afternoon word came down from the Soviets that my case was going to be announced on”Vremya”, the main TASS newscast at 9pm, where they would be announcing “must leave within 48 hours.” The fact that this would actually be on the TV during our party was, well, inspired. Too good to be true.

Early on, Ken Willinger, the NBC News cameraman and I played some guitar, which we had been doing at a lot of parties in Moscow over the previous 20 months.

That was phase one only.

As 9 o’clock arrived, everyone gathered to watch Vremya. I was into about my fifth black russian by then, so I squatted by the little rabbit eared TV with a black russian in hand as the newscaster announced my disgrace and departure. That’s a KGB hat someone gave me — you can see the KGB sword and shield on it.

Vremya, the nightly newscast, is announcing my arrest and expulsion on the TV to my left.

The partygoers watching my demise, all Embassy folks.

The intensity of the party caught all of us by surprise. Most of us had gone through a full year of language training together at the State Department Foreign Service Institute, then almost two years in Moscow. The end was on the horizon for everyone — all would be leaving in the summer of 86. So this early departure signaled the beginning of the end of an intense bonding experience.

At least that’s my excuse for getting shamefully (shamelessly?) drunk.

It was the greatest party ever in my life.

I stumbled into bed at 4am.

The broomball final was at 10am.

The 12-4 Broomball Disaster

To my immensse chagrin, I was in no shape whatsoever to play broomballa t 10am and it showed. We got beat 12-4 by the evil Finns. I felt like I would have had trouble stopping a basketball thrown at me. But to tell the truth, the Finns were so good, my wobbly state probably made a difference of 4 goals — so it might have been 8-4 if I was in top shape. The Finns were too good and they won every year anyway.

I saw a bunch of the KGB officers who had arrested me watching therough the fence with big smiles on their faces. Now I know their names from research for Year of the Spy. All of these guys are in every Russian documentary about the 1980s spy wars — Vladimir Zaitsev, Sergey Terekhov, Igor Batamirov, Valentyn Klimenko. I looked for Rem Krassilnikov but didn’t see him.

Departure Day

The next day, Sunday was departure day. It began with a brunch at our apartment. Many bottles of champaign were enjoyed. I can’t believe I traveled in a suit and tie — guess I was dressing up for the cameras. But actually that was pretty much the standard for diplomatic travel back then Things change.

Finally the goodbye in front of our building.

And the final goodbye at the Sheremetyevo. Russian TV cameras were also whirring and there are scenes of this in a half dozen of their documentaries.

Closing Thoughts

I know it may sound like I’m making light of a pretty miserable situation, and it was that. But it’s a sort of gallows humor situation when you live it. We had to roll with it, go with it, catch the crazy wave and ride it to the end. That was the only way to deal with it.

This is a pretty self-centered post but what the hell, once in forty years I suppose it’s okay to tell the personal part of the story. The deeper real story, by the way, has been approved for publication by the CIA, and will be coming out as Year of the Spy sometimes soon. Not a memoir, but a 360 degree telling of the whole spy cataclysm of 1985.

Oh, here’s the book trailer for that. Coming soon.



Thanks, I hope this was enjoyable. I had fun sharing it.

Thanks for reading DEEPER LOOK! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



