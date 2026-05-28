DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4hEdited

Clearly, we have 35 brilliant former judges. I am profoundly grateful that they filed this motion. I hope Judge Williams will find justification in this or by another means to revisit this fraudulent "settlement."

Reply
Share
Eileen's avatar
Eileen
4h

I couldn't agree with you more, Kathleen.

Something, someone has to stop the rape and plunder of our country.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture