DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
14h

Now Soviet agents openly run the government, Krashnov is the chief executive, the director of the FBI is making his aliyah to Moscow, the VP, the Secretary of State and chief financiers and confidants, including a foreign leader, who voted with Russia,

dwb 4, 2025 A European Union-backed UN General Assembly resolution on the third anniversary of the war, which reaffirmed Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemned Russia's invasion.The Vote: Israel Russia, Hungary, the UD China, voted against the resolution, but in Feb 2026, Krasnov jumped in to provide cover for his friend Bibi, by joining him in a bombing attack on Iran.

Putin is saving a lot of money and resources,these days, he doesn't have to rely on traitors in the CIA and FBI, it is all open and above board.

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
14h

Thanks for this fascinating outline. When is the book going to be released. I consider it a"must-read."

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