I stumbled across this on YouTube and found it to be a surprsing good summary telling of the 1985 espionage disaster that is also the subject of my upcoming book Year of the Spy. So I thought I’d share. It’s 13 minutes long and a good summary of what happened in 1985. You can just watch it above or on Youtube — Or below I’ve done a “reading transcript” of what’s on the video. The filmmaker is “Shnoop”, a crime documentary YouTuber (his channel is here) and I give him credit for getting this mostly right and summarizing it quite well.



Also — here is Year of the Spy Book Trailer so you can see how YOTS provides essentially multiple “insider” accounts of the same events, seen from both the CIA side and KGB side. ’



Here is a “Reading Transcript” of the Shnoop Documentary

How 35 CIA Spies Mysteriously Disappeared in Russia

by “Shnoop” youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@shnooop

Intro

In the 1980s, the CIA spent years carefully building a spy network inside the Soviet Union. Then, one day, its sources began to disappear.

Dan Rather, CBS Evening News: “Good evening. The U.S. government today acknowledged one of the biggest espionage cases in American history.”

Networks that had taken decades to build went dark in a matter of months.

President Bill Clinton: “It is a very serious case.”

In total, ten CIA assets were executed. Another twenty-five disappeared.

CIA Officer: “They had started rounding up everyone and executing them.

Ted Koppel, Nightline: “Their entire network of espionage agents in the Soviet Union had been rolled up.”

It remains, by almost any measure, the worst intelligence disaster in CIA history.

And there was one man who initially appeared to be responsible.

CIA Officer: “My God, that’s like putting a neon sign over the CIA with a big arrow that says: ‘Mole. Mole. Mole.’

Peter Jennings, ABC World News Tonight: “There is no doubt in Washington tonight that this is an intelligence disaster.”

****

The Defection of Vitaly Yurchenko

It is 1985. Inside CIA headquarters at Langley, officers are deeply concerned by the unprecedented disappearance of Russian sources.

Before they have time to understand what is happening, an unexpected opportunity presents itself.

A high-ranking KGB officer walks into the U.S. Consulate in Rome. He has defected from the Soviet Union and, in exchange for protection, he wants to talk.

The CIA assembles a small team to debrief him.

Vitaly Yurchenko

For weeks they question Vitaly Yurchenko in a safe house, extracting everything he knows.

Eventually, Yurchenko provides a bombshell.

He identifies a CIA traitor—an officer who had been fired and left the Agency embittered. According to Yurchenko, the former officer approached Soviet intelligence and revealed everything he knew.

The CIA immediately recognizes the name.

Edward Lee Howard.

Ed Howard

Howard had been dismissed several years earlier after failing a polygraph examination.

Because Howard is still in the United States, the CIA turns the investigation over to the FBI.

The Bureau opens a full surveillance operation.

FBI Agent: “We had identified an individual, code-named Robert, who had volunteered to work for the Soviets, had met with them a number of times, and had been paid money.”

Howard Defects to the USSR

Mary Howard driving Ed Howard in New Mexico.

One might in September 1985, Howard and his wife leave home for an early dinner.

An FBI surveillance team follows them.

After dinner, Howard’s wife drives down a dark stretch of road where visibility is poor.

Howard later explained what happened:

Howard: “We started driving home. It was dusk. I jumped out of the car after we turned the corner and rolled into the bushes. A dummy was popped up in my place.”

Howard had constructed a foam body double, dressed it in a wig and his own clothing.

When the FBI resumed surveillance, agents saw only what appeared to be Howard and his wife driving home and pulling into their garage.

In reality, Howard had already escaped.

He eventually made his way to the Soviet Embassy in Helsinki.

Peter Jennings, ABC World News Tonight: “American intelligence agencies have put out a worldwide alert for the former CIA agent believed to have been a Soviet mole.”

Ed Howard FBI Wanted Poster

For nearly a year, the FBI had no idea where he was.

Then, in August 1986, Howard appeared on Soviet television, living under Soviet protection.

He became the first CIA officer ever to defect to the Soviet Union.

The Los Angeles Times soon published a story suggesting Howard had been responsible for destroying the CIA’s Moscow spy network.

Almost overnight, the narrative became accepted.

Howard was the mole.

Case closed.

Except it wasn’t.

More Than Just Howard

The losses continued.

More CIA sources disappeared.

But Howard could not have identified them.

He never knew their names.

He never knew their missions.

Some had actually been recruited after Howard had already been fired from the CIA.

Howard could not explain those losses.

No one could.

FBI Officer: “If events occurred after he no longer had access, then you assume somebody else is doing the same thing.”

Something was terribly wrong.

Investigators had pieces of the puzzle—but not all of them.

Inside the CIA, a darker possibility slowly emerged.

Howard was not the only mole.

The Agency desperately resisted that conclusion.

Ted Koppel: “The CIA didn’t want to believe there was another traitor in their midst, but there was simply too much evidence pointing in that direction.”

The CIA Task Force — Standing from left Paul Redmond, Jean Vertefeuille, Diana Worthen. Seated on left Sandy Grimes.

In October 1986, the CIA quietly created a special task force.

Its mission was simple:

Find out why American agents in the Soviet Union were disappearing.

Veteran counterintelligence officer Jeanne Vertefeuille was placed in charge.

She had only four other people to help her.

Five people.

None of them trained as criminal investigators.

They were handed responsibility for the worst security breach in CIA history.

The task force struggled.

Years passed.

Investigators searched for technical explanations rather than another spy.

FBI Agent: “They would not believe that the cause could be a mole. It had to be a broken code. It had to be a bug. It had to be a wiretap.”

Vertefeuille: “The assumption that was made was that perhaps KGB technicians had gotten into the secure spaces of the station, an dhad photographed what was in the safes.”

But none of those explanations fit the evidence.

The breakthrough finally came in 1991.

Ironically, it happened only because Jeanne Vertefeuille, nearing retirement, asked permission to reopen the investigation.

Peter Early, Author: “The CIA finally does what it needs to do, which is sends Jean Vertefeuille back in to find the mole.”

She believed the 1985 losses had never been properly explained.

She reassembled her original team.

One member, Sandy Grimes, made the critical discovery.

Grimes: “It really was not until 1991 when we said we are going to give this one more shot. We’re going to look at everybody who had access to those cases.”

The team decided to examine everyone who had access to the compromised Soviet operations.

About forty CIA employees qualified.

Grimes reviewed the financial records of every one of them.

Thirty-nine appeared normal.

One did not.

More than one million dollars had flowed through his bank accounts despite a government salary of only about $70,000 per year.

Even more suspicious, the officer regularly met a Soviet diplomat for lunch.

Those meetings had been officially logged.

When Grimes compared the lunch dates with the bank records, she noticed an unmistakable pattern.

After virtually every meeting, cash appeared in the officer’s bank account.

Grimes: “He’d have lunch with Chuvakhin on Wednesday, and Thursday there would be a deposit. There was no question there was something very, very wrong. And he was it.”

Paul Redmond: “I remember Sandy coming in to see me, and standing in the doorway, and saying we’ve got the sonofabitch.”

The officer’s name was Aldrich Ames.

Aldrich Ames

Who was Aldrich Ames?

His father had also been a CIA officer whose career never flourished.

Ames followed a similar path.

For most of his career he was considered mediocre.

One former supervisor described him as “lazy, incompetent, and alcoholic.”

Another called him a third-rate officer.

Even after thirty-one years with the Agency, he had risen only to the middle ranks.

Yet in 1983 he received an assignment to the CIA’s Counterintelligence Center, giving him access to some of the Agency’s most sensitive operations.

At the same time, his personal life was collapsing.

He was going through a divorce while trying to support a new relationship with Maria del Rosario Casas, whose spending far exceeded his means.

He was desperate for money.

He also possessed secrets worth millions.

In April 1985, Ames walked into the Soviet Embassy in Washington and sold the identities of two CIA sources for $50,000.

Two months later, he handed over virtually every CIA and FBI source operating inside the Soviet Union.

The KGB paid him another $300,000.

Over the next nine years, Soviet intelligence paid Ames approximately $2.7 million in cash and maintained another $1.9 million for him in a Russian bank account.

In total, he received roughly $4.6 million—making him one of the highest-paid spies in history.

Unlike many spies, Ames made little effort to conceal his wealth.

He purchased an expensive home for cash.

He drove a Jaguar to CIA headquarters.

He wore costly Italian shoes.

His wife spent lavishly on clothing and international phone calls.

The warning signs were everywhere.

“Here’s Rick Ames driving around in an expensive car… spending money like it’s going out of style… and nobody is suspicious.”

Had investigators looked closely in 1985 or 1986, they almost certainly would have noticed.

Instead, nine years passed.

The Arrest of Ames

Once Sandy Grimes connected the dots, the FBI began intensive surveillance.

On the morning of February 21, 1994, Ames received a call from his CIA supervisor asking him to come to work early because of an emergency.

As Ames drove away from his house, FBI agents stopped his car just a block away.

At the same moment, other agents entered his home and arrested Rosario.

Ames eventually admitted betraying every CIA source he knew inside the Soviet Union.

At least ten were executed.

Another twenty-five were imprisoned.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage and tax offenses arising from millions of dollars in undeclared Soviet payments.

In exchange for full cooperation, Ames received a sentence of life imprisonment.

Rosario served five years.

It had taken the CIA nearly nine years to identify a spy who, in retrospect, had hidden remarkably little.

Aldrich Ames became one of the darkest chapters in the Agency’s history.

But the story did not end there.

At almost the same time Ames was spying for Moscow, another mole was operating inside U.S. intelligence.

His name was Robert Hanssen, an FBI agent.

Remarkably, Hanssen was compromising many of the same operations.

That, however, is another story.